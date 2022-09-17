Read full article on original website
If You Notice the US Army Operating in Phoenix, It's Not an InvasionMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Barstool Sports Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Phoenix Real Estate Market Update | Rates Up.. Inventory? Rent?Ryan Meeks - Escape To ArizonaPhoenix, AZ
Restaurant Chain Offering Limited Time MenuGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver from Organization Based on Violations of Workplace StandardsLawrence PeacePhoenix, AZ
East Valley Tribune
CUSD urged to do more to address student mental health
The mother of a Tempe Union High School student who took his life was among those who urged the Chandler Unified School District Governing Board to do more to address the mental health crisis that has led to four students’ suicides since May. “The superintendent of Tempe Union High...
East Valley Tribune
EVIT plans residence hall for foster youth
Thanks for a $10 million item in the current state budget, the East Valley Institute of Technology hopes to open a residence hall for foster teens on its downtown Mesa campus by the 2023-24 school year. EVIT Superintendent Dr. Chad Wilson said this is just the first step in changing...
East Valley Tribune
Voter hurdles loom over bond measure, Chamber told
Queen Creek Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Perry Berry last week explained to local businesses why the district is asking voters to consider a $198-million bond measure. Addressing the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce during a networking luncheon sponsored by the Queen Creek Tribune, Berry explained that projects covered by...
AZFamily
Investigations complete for alleged assault and racism at Gilbert High School
Senior Deion Smith claims he was racially targeted and assaulted after a practice. But the district and Gilbert Police have announced no charges have been filed. Despite being disappointed in the investigation’s findings, Smith plans to continue his fight to raise awareness about what he says is a larger issue at Gilbert High School. “I’ve got to stand on something,” he said. “Rather than stand on nothing.”
East Valley Tribune
Council OKs panel to study Preserve tax
The Scottsdale City Council wants to know how residents feel about extending a .2% sales tax for maintenance of the McDowell Sonoran Preserve, the Indian Bend Wash and other parks. Council on Sept. 13 created a nine-person citizen’s task force to make a recommendation on the issue, which had been...
azpm.org
Arizona hopes to reduce enormous teacher shortage through mentoring, paid tuition
A masked teacher offers instruction to a student at the International School of Tucson. February 2021. With schools striving to get back to full swing, districts across Arizona continue to struggle with a severe shortage of teachers and administrators – and it’s the students who suffer most. But...
Mesa elementary school teacher wins Gaydos and Chad’s teacher tribute
PHOENIX — An East Valley school teacher was named KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Gaydos and Chad Show’s Pay Tribute to a Teacher winner for August, presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers. Samantha Kaye Sarabia teaches 6th grade math at Eisenhower Center for Innovation in Mesa. Her passion...
arizonasuntimes.com
Maricopa County Hired 145 More Democratic Poll Workers than Republicans to Staff August Primary Election
The Republican National Committee sent a letter to the Maricopa County Elections Department (MCED) demanding to know why MCED appears to have broken the law by assigning significantly more Democrats than Republicans to poll worker positions for the August primary election. The lopsided hiring practices came by the Elections Department to light through a public records request by the Maricopa County Republican Party.
East Valley Tribune
Council OKs senior living center near Old Town
A 247-unit senior living facility with 9,900 square feet of commercial space on 3.59 acres near the intersection of Scottsdale and Osborne roads will become a reality. The Scottsdale City Council on Sept. 13 voted 7-0 to approve the project, known as The Osborne, which will reach 74 feet tall and will require 8 feet of bonus height,
ABC 15 News
6 Arizona schools awarded the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School honor
PHOENIX — Six Arizona schools, including four in the Valley, received achievement honors from U.S. Secretary of Education Michael Cardona on Friday. The schools were among 297 that received the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School honor this year, which is given to schools deserving recognition for “overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.”
Police-recording ban likely blocked, as Kavanagh fails to mount defense
The sponsor of a law that would have made it a crime to videotape police conceded Friday that it will not take effect, after he failed to meet a deadline to challenge a court’s injunction of the law. Rep. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, said he was not able to find lawyers to defend the law […] The post Police-recording ban likely blocked, as Kavanagh fails to mount defense appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa may get chooiser on future projects
In light of Mesa’s recent economic successes, Mesa’s mayor and city manager think the city can be choosier in the future about which projects get the welcome mat from the city. City leaders were addressing local business leaders at the Economic Development Advisory Board meeting on earlier this...
Republicans angry over ratio of Republican to Democratic poll workers in Maricopa County primary
Republicans are once again criticizing elections officials in Maricopa County after learning that more Democrats than Republicans worked the polls in the August primary election. The Republican National Committee on Sept. 9 sent a letter to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, slamming the county for hiring 857 Democrats to work the polls on Aug. 2 […] The post Republicans angry over ratio of Republican to Democratic poll workers in Maricopa County primary appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Phoenix leaders tight-lipped about secret messages
A month ago ABC15 exposed outgoing Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams and her top brass had used the secret messaging app Signal.
Mesa considers adding 'drought' charge to local water bills
MESA, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Arizona's dreary drought conditions is prompting the City of Mesa to consider charging a little more on consumer water bills. Rising inflation and water shortages have made the cost of delivering water to the East Valley...
East Valley Tribune
Korn guitarist to discuss mental health at Skyline
Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch will partner with Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers to inspire East Valley young people with a free night of music and a conversation about suicide prevention on Sept. 20 at Skyline High School in Mesa. “It’s just all about helping people...
themesatribune.com
Tech giant Insight settling into new Chandler digs
Glynis Bryan, the chief financial officer for tech giant Insight, was not a fan of working from home before the pandemic. “I’m going to tell you another secret,” Bryan said. “I wanted all my teammates in the office before the pandemic hit. Insight had a flexible work policy that says whatever your managers determine is what you can exercise in terms of flexibility in working in the office or working remotely.
wuga.org
'It's not responsible': Phoenix area residents tear up lawns in face of historic drought
With Western states facing deep cuts to their water supplies on the Colorado River, residents of Metro Phoenix are making the tough decision to tear out their lawns. But would getting rid of every blade of grass do anything to solve the crisis on the Colorado River?. Here & Now‘s...
'Just not acceptable': Flight crews concerned over number of attacks by passengers on planes
PHOENIX — We've all seen the viral videos showing the chaos onboard hundreds of flights 30,000 feet in the air. Aggressive flyers on commercial planes cussing, spitting and even attacking other passengers or flight attendants. They are called "unruly passengers" according to the Federal Aviation Administration. In 2021, the...
East Valley Tribune
New Lindsay Road Freeway interchange opens
A road project that officials tout will ease traffic congestion and provide a direct route to Gilbert’s Central Business District is finally now opened for business. Gilbert hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the interchange Sept. 15. “Gilbert is committed to infrastructure projects, such as this one, that help maintain...
