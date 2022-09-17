ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Valley Tribune

CUSD urged to do more to address student mental health

The mother of a Tempe Union High School student who took his life was among those who urged the Chandler Unified School District Governing Board to do more to address the mental health crisis that has led to four students’ suicides since May. “The superintendent of Tempe Union High...
CHANDLER, AZ
East Valley Tribune

EVIT plans residence hall for foster youth

Thanks for a $10 million item in the current state budget, the East Valley Institute of Technology hopes to open a residence hall for foster teens on its downtown Mesa campus by the 2023-24 school year. EVIT Superintendent Dr. Chad Wilson said this is just the first step in changing...
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Voter hurdles loom over bond measure, Chamber told

Queen Creek Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Perry Berry last week explained to local businesses why the district is asking voters to consider a $198-million bond measure. Addressing the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce during a networking luncheon sponsored by the Queen Creek Tribune, Berry explained that projects covered by...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

Investigations complete for alleged assault and racism at Gilbert High School

Senior Deion Smith claims he was racially targeted and assaulted after a practice. But the district and Gilbert Police have announced no charges have been filed. Despite being disappointed in the investigation’s findings, Smith plans to continue his fight to raise awareness about what he says is a larger issue at Gilbert High School. “I’ve got to stand on something,” he said. “Rather than stand on nothing.”
GILBERT, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Council OKs panel to study Preserve tax

The Scottsdale City Council wants to know how residents feel about extending a .2% sales tax for maintenance of the McDowell Sonoran Preserve, the Indian Bend Wash and other parks. Council on Sept. 13 created a nine-person citizen’s task force to make a recommendation on the issue, which had been...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Maricopa County Hired 145 More Democratic Poll Workers than Republicans to Staff August Primary Election

The Republican National Committee sent a letter to the Maricopa County Elections Department (MCED) demanding to know why MCED appears to have broken the law by assigning significantly more Democrats than Republicans to poll worker positions for the August primary election. The lopsided hiring practices came by the Elections Department to light through a public records request by the Maricopa County Republican Party.
East Valley Tribune

Council OKs senior living center near Old Town

A 247-unit senior living facility with 9,900 square feet of commercial space on 3.59 acres near the intersection of Scottsdale and Osborne roads will become a reality. The Scottsdale City Council on Sept. 13 voted 7-0 to approve the project, known as The Osborne, which will reach 74 feet tall and will require 8 feet of bonus height,
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

6 Arizona schools awarded the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School honor

PHOENIX — Six Arizona schools, including four in the Valley, received achievement honors from U.S. Secretary of Education Michael Cardona on Friday. The schools were among 297 that received the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School honor this year, which is given to schools deserving recognition for “overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.”
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Police-recording ban likely blocked, as Kavanagh fails to mount defense

The sponsor of a law that would have made it a crime to videotape police conceded Friday that it will not take effect, after he failed to meet a deadline to challenge a court’s injunction of the law. Rep. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, said he was not able to find lawyers to defend the law […] The post Police-recording ban likely blocked, as Kavanagh fails to mount defense appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa may get chooiser on future projects

In light of Mesa’s recent economic successes, Mesa’s mayor and city manager think the city can be choosier in the future about which projects get the welcome mat from the city. City leaders were addressing local business leaders at the Economic Development Advisory Board meeting on earlier this...
MESA, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Republicans angry over ratio of Republican to Democratic poll workers in Maricopa County primary

Republicans are once again criticizing elections officials in Maricopa County after learning that more Democrats than Republicans worked the polls in the August primary election.  The Republican National Committee on Sept. 9 sent a letter to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, slamming the county for hiring 857 Democrats to work the polls on Aug. 2 […] The post Republicans angry over ratio of Republican to Democratic poll workers in Maricopa County primary appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12 News

Mesa considers adding 'drought' charge to local water bills

MESA, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Arizona's dreary drought conditions is prompting the City of Mesa to consider charging a little more on consumer water bills. Rising inflation and water shortages have made the cost of delivering water to the East Valley...
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Korn guitarist to discuss mental health at Skyline

Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch will partner with Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers to inspire East Valley young people with a free night of music and a conversation about suicide prevention on Sept. 20 at Skyline High School in Mesa. “It’s just all about helping people...
MESA, AZ
themesatribune.com

Tech giant Insight settling into new Chandler digs

Glynis Bryan, the chief financial officer for tech giant Insight, was not a fan of working from home before the pandemic. “I’m going to tell you another secret,” Bryan said. “I wanted all my teammates in the office before the pandemic hit. Insight had a flexible work policy that says whatever your managers determine is what you can exercise in terms of flexibility in working in the office or working remotely.
CHANDLER, AZ
East Valley Tribune

New Lindsay Road Freeway interchange opens

A road project that officials tout will ease traffic congestion and provide a direct route to Gilbert’s Central Business District is finally now opened for business. Gilbert hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the interchange Sept. 15. “Gilbert is committed to infrastructure projects, such as this one, that help maintain...
GILBERT, AZ

