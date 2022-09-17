Read full article on original website
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Missouri
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
bethanyclipper.com
Hodge family chosen as Missouri Farm Family at Missouri State Fair
Harrison County, MO: Wyatt and Kelly Hodge and family were among the families honored during the 64th annual Missouri Farm Family Day, Aug. 15 at the Missouri State Fair.
northwestmoinfo.com
Stanberry Woman Suffers Injuries In Monday Accident
A Stanberry woman was left with moderate injuries after her car hit the side of a tractor-trailer Monday morning. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 6:05 A.M. Monday as a 2016 Nissan Altima being driven northbound on Route 752 south of I-229 in Buchanan County by 30-year-old Stanberry resident Melysa E. Olney crossed the center line of the highway.
Fall festivals in the Kansas City area you won’t want to miss
Whether you're in Kansas or Missouri, here are 11 upcoming fall events you won't want to miss in the Kansas City area.
Bus driver cited for careless driving after Smithville bus overturns in crash
The driver of a school bus that overturned in a crash while 30 Horizon Elementary School students were on board has been cited with careless and imprudent driving.
The fight for $15 in Kansas City is no longer a fight for a living wage
For years, Kansas City workers and organizers have fought to increase the city’s minimum wage to $15 an hour. The demand was front and center recently when workers at the Taco Bell fast-food restaurant on Wornall Road in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood held a walkout over claims of poor working conditions and low wages. “We […] The post The fight for $15 in Kansas City is no longer a fight for a living wage appeared first on The Beacon.
kansascitymag.com
The Elms Hotel & Spa in Excelsior Springs debuts a major renovation
While the tourism industry walked on eggshells in 2020, the 130-year-old Elms Hotel in Excelsior Springs began a bold renovation of the property, which in its heyday was a speakeasy that hosted mobsters like Al Capone. After closing several times under different owners, in 2019 Hyatt bought the Elms “with...
Northern Missouri counties under tornado watch until midnight
Counties in northern Missouri have been placed under a tornado watch that is set to expire at midnight. Affected areas include Harrison, Mercer and Worth counties.
Liberty police mourn passing of sergeant due to medical emergency
The Liberty, Missouri, Police Department announced Monday morning that a sergeant with the department has passed away.
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early years
Belmont Hotel, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In May 2016, the Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation considered the nomination forms presented for historical buildings to be added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The Belmont Hotel was one of the venues being considered.
kshb.com
The cold front will move through Wednesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. You will notice the fall change by Wednesday afternoon. There will be an increasing chance of rain Wednesday night. Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. Low: 76°. Wednesday: Increasing clouds with the wind shifting to the north as a strong...
Fried chicken fans have their favorite comfort food restaurant to fulfill that occasional craving
Fried chicken, fried okra and mac & cheese from Mary Mac's Tea Room in Atlanta.Gatorfan252525, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Every city has a local favorite restaurant to have some fried chicken.
Crash near 40 Hwy leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 7:20 p.m. Saturday evening, emergency services were called to a crash near 70 westbound and 40 Hwy. One person died and three others were injured. Their condition is unknown at this time. FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.
kttn.com
Lawson woman injured in crash on Route D
The Highway Patrol reports a Lawson woman sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle she drove struck a pickup truck in northwest Ray County on Friday night, September 16th. Fifty-seven-year-old Melanie VanHooser refused treatment at the scene. No injuries were reported for the driver of the pickup, a 17-year-old...
momcollective.com
Three Charming Towns North of the River
One of the things I like most about living in Kansas City is the variety of places and activities that families can experience. There is always something going on, it doesn’t matter the season. If you are looking for an indoor place, a nature encounter, local wine, or even local restaurants, Kansas City has it all.
Longtime Kansas City eatery makes New York Times’ Restaurant List for 2022
The New York Times has named a 71-year-old Kansas City eatery among its favorite restaurants of 2022.
