Savannah, MO

prepskc.com

HOF Coach Profile: St. Pius X/Turner's Rick Byers 9/19

Byers has been one of the top coaches in the Metro for more than two decades. He began his coaching career at Fort Scott, Kan. High School before moving to St. Pius X in 1987 as an assistant. In 1995 Byers took over the Warriors and led his teams to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KICK AM 1530

Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed

Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
ILLINOIS STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Stanberry Woman Suffers Injuries In Monday Accident

A Stanberry woman was left with moderate injuries after her car hit the side of a tractor-trailer Monday morning. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 6:05 A.M. Monday as a 2016 Nissan Altima being driven northbound on Route 752 south of I-229 in Buchanan County by 30-year-old Stanberry resident Melysa E. Olney crossed the center line of the highway.
STANBERRY, MO
The Kansas City Beacon

The fight for $15 in Kansas City is no longer a fight for a living wage

For years, Kansas City workers and organizers have fought to increase the city’s minimum wage to $15 an hour. The demand was front and center recently when workers at the Taco Bell fast-food restaurant on Wornall Road in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood held a walkout over claims of poor working conditions and low wages.  “We […] The post The fight for $15 in Kansas City is no longer a fight for a living wage appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

The Elms Hotel & Spa in Excelsior Springs debuts a major renovation

While the tourism industry walked on eggshells in 2020, the 130-year-old Elms Hotel in Excelsior Springs began a bold renovation of the property, which in its heyday was a speakeasy that hosted mobsters like Al Capone. After closing several times under different owners, in 2019 Hyatt bought the Elms “with...
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
kshb.com

The cold front will move through Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. You will notice the fall change by Wednesday afternoon. There will be an increasing chance of rain Wednesday night. Tonight: Mostly clear and warm. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. Low: 76°. Wednesday: Increasing clouds with the wind shifting to the north as a strong...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Lawson woman injured in crash on Route D

The Highway Patrol reports a Lawson woman sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle she drove struck a pickup truck in northwest Ray County on Friday night, September 16th. Fifty-seven-year-old Melanie VanHooser refused treatment at the scene. No injuries were reported for the driver of the pickup, a 17-year-old...
LAWSON, MO
momcollective.com

Three Charming Towns North of the River

One of the things I like most about living in Kansas City is the variety of places and activities that families can experience. There is always something going on, it doesn’t matter the season. If you are looking for an indoor place, a nature encounter, local wine, or even local restaurants, Kansas City has it all.
KANSAS CITY, MO

