Police: Man held down by customers after pulling girl into grocery store bathroom in Whittier

A man faces charges of sexually assaulting a girl in a Whittier grocery store, and investigators believe he may have more victims.The attack took place Sunday at about 2 p.m. at Stater Bros. on Mulberry Drive. Witness accounts on social media say the man followed a girl to the store's public bathrooms, pulled her inside and locked the door.The girl screamed for help. Store employees rushed to open the door, while other customers at the store rushed in to pull her away and hold him down until Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies arrived.The girl was given medical treatment at a local hospital.Authorities did not identify the suspect, but said he was being held on $250,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.Sheriff's officials released the suspect's booking photo because detectives believe there may be more, unidentified victims. Anyone with information about the suspect or who believes they are a victim can contact the sheriff's Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-5273 or via email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.
South LA police pursuit ends in 3-car crash

LOS ANGELES - Another police pursuit ended in a crash, this time it was a three-car wreck that injured at least one person. It's the latest in a series of recent accidents involving police chases. One of the goals of the Los Angeles Police Department is to deescalate these potentially...
Catalytic Converter Thieves Arrested

On September 16, 2022, at about 11:15 p.m., the Burbank Police Department received a report of a male trying to steal a catalytic converter off a Honda Accord in the 700 block of South Glenoaks Boulevard. When officers arrived, they spoke with the witness, who said he was outside of...
Man robbed at drive-thru ATM in Cerritos

CERRITOS, Calif. – A man was robbed while using a drive-thru ATM machine at a Cerritos bank, authorities said Monday. The robbery occurred about 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Wells Fargo Bank at Gridley Road and South Street, said Lt. Tim Householder of the Cerritos Sheriff’s Station. A...
Four suspects arrested in DTLA gang-related shooting

LOS ANGELES – A gang-related shooting in downtown Los Angeles Monday left one person hospitalized and four suspects in custody following a police chase, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 2:45 a.m. near Olympic Boulevard and Broadway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wounded person, described...
4 arrested after downtown LA shooting leaves valet parking attendant wounded

COMPTON, Calif. - Four suspects were arrested after a suspected gang-related shooting led to a police chase from downtown Los Angeles to Compton overnight, officials said. The first incident began near the intersection of West Olympic Boulevard and South Broadway in downtown LA where patrol officers with the Los Angeles Police Department drove by and observed a shooting in progress.
Man shot during South LA street takeover

LOS ANGELES – A man was wounded in a shooting during a street takeover in the Vermont Square area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred at 10:49 p.m. Sunday at Western Avenue and 48th Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
Officer spots getaway vehicle after shooting in Pasadena: Police

An early-morning shooting in Pasadena left a man in critical condition on Saturday, and police are looking for the shooter whose vehicle was spotted by an officer who happened to be at the scene. An officer was investigating an unrelated crime at Villa Parke, 363 E. Villa St., at 1:23...
TikTok 'trend' leads to nationwide rise in car thefts

LAKEWOOD, Calif. - Local law enforcement officials are warning car owners about a spike in vehicle robberies that seems to be because of a TikTok trend. Brad Crihfield is one of the latest victims of a growing trend after he had his car stolen out of his Lakewood driveway while he was just feet away in his garage office. The entire robbery was caught on video.
Man shot, killed in Bell Gardens

Authorities are investigating after a man was found gunned down in Bell Gardens early Sunday morning. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 6000 block of Live Oak Street around 1:10 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots heard in the area. Deputies located a man down in the area suffering from a gunshot […]
