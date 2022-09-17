Read full article on original website
Police: Man held down by customers after pulling girl into grocery store bathroom in Whittier
A man faces charges of sexually assaulting a girl in a Whittier grocery store, and investigators believe he may have more victims.The attack took place Sunday at about 2 p.m. at Stater Bros. on Mulberry Drive. Witness accounts on social media say the man followed a girl to the store's public bathrooms, pulled her inside and locked the door.The girl screamed for help. Store employees rushed to open the door, while other customers at the store rushed in to pull her away and hold him down until Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies arrived.The girl was given medical treatment at a local hospital.Authorities did not identify the suspect, but said he was being held on $250,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.Sheriff's officials released the suspect's booking photo because detectives believe there may be more, unidentified victims. Anyone with information about the suspect or who believes they are a victim can contact the sheriff's Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-5273 or via email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.
Sheriff’s Department investigating beating death of man inside business in Carson
Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were investigating the death of a man in Carson early Tuesday morning. According to authorities, deputies responded to a business on the 1700 block of East Del Amo Boulevard at around 6:20 a.m. where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said […]
South LA police pursuit ends in 3-car crash
LOS ANGELES - Another police pursuit ended in a crash, this time it was a three-car wreck that injured at least one person. It's the latest in a series of recent accidents involving police chases. One of the goals of the Los Angeles Police Department is to deescalate these potentially...
LIVE: LAPD in pursuit of stolen vehicle near South LA
LOS ANGELES - Police are in pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle near South Los Angeles. The suspect is believed to be armed with a gun.
Man Shot to Death at Bar and Grill in Lancaster Identified
Authorities Monday identified a 30-year-old man who was killed in a shooting that left another person critically wounded in Lancaster.
Catalytic Converter Thieves Arrested
On September 16, 2022, at about 11:15 p.m., the Burbank Police Department received a report of a male trying to steal a catalytic converter off a Honda Accord in the 700 block of South Glenoaks Boulevard. When officers arrived, they spoke with the witness, who said he was outside of...
Man robbed at drive-thru ATM in Cerritos
CERRITOS, Calif. – A man was robbed while using a drive-thru ATM machine at a Cerritos bank, authorities said Monday. The robbery occurred about 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Wells Fargo Bank at Gridley Road and South Street, said Lt. Tim Householder of the Cerritos Sheriff’s Station. A...
Anaheim Man Accused of Fatal Hit-Run DUI in Santa Ana
A 55-year-old man was behind bars today on suspicion of killing a pedestrian at a bus stop in an allegedly alcohol-fueled hit-and-run collision in Santa Ana.
Four suspects arrested in DTLA gang-related shooting
LOS ANGELES – A gang-related shooting in downtown Los Angeles Monday left one person hospitalized and four suspects in custody following a police chase, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 2:45 a.m. near Olympic Boulevard and Broadway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wounded person, described...
Driver doing ‘burnouts’ busted with 11 pounds of cocaine in Garden Grove
Police in Garden Grove located and recovered more than 11 pounds of cocaine Sunday evening after they stopped a truck for driving recklessly and doing “burnouts.” The Garden Grove Police Department shared details of the drug bust on social media and said the traffic stop was made just after 10:30 p.m. on Katella Avenue. Officers […]
Inglewood Man Convicted of Murdering Woman in Pomona
An Inglewood man was convicted today of fatally stabbing a woman he had briefly dated and killing her dog before setting fire to her Pomona apartment about 3 1/2 years ago.
4 arrested after downtown LA shooting leaves valet parking attendant wounded
COMPTON, Calif. - Four suspects were arrested after a suspected gang-related shooting led to a police chase from downtown Los Angeles to Compton overnight, officials said. The first incident began near the intersection of West Olympic Boulevard and South Broadway in downtown LA where patrol officers with the Los Angeles Police Department drove by and observed a shooting in progress.
Man shot and killed during robbery in Encino, LAPD says; 2 suspects sought
Police are looking for two suspects after a man was shot and killed during what police believe was a robbery in a quiet Encino neighborhood Monday morning.
5 in custody on suspicion of killing man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor, police say
Almost a year and a half after a man's body was found floating in the Long Beach harbor, police say they've connected five people to the slaying. The post 5 in custody on suspicion of killing man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Man shot during South LA street takeover
LOS ANGELES – A man was wounded in a shooting during a street takeover in the Vermont Square area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred at 10:49 p.m. Sunday at Western Avenue and 48th Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
Homeless man charged with arson in fire that destroyed historic South LA church
LOS ANGELES - A homeless man accused of arson in connection with a fire that destroyed a historic South Los Angeles church and injured three firefighters has been arrested, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Security footage led to the arrest of 23-year-old Carlos Diaz, who is charged with...
Officer spots getaway vehicle after shooting in Pasadena: Police
An early-morning shooting in Pasadena left a man in critical condition on Saturday, and police are looking for the shooter whose vehicle was spotted by an officer who happened to be at the scene. An officer was investigating an unrelated crime at Villa Parke, 363 E. Villa St., at 1:23...
Police Break Up Another Fight at Santa Monica High School Monday Sept. 19. Student hospitalized as a result of injuries.
A fight on Monday September 19th apparently broke out among students at santa monica high school. Police were called, and a couple of fire engines were reportedly also present. After we posted this story, Public Information Officer Lt. Rudy Flores provided us with the following update. "On September 19, 2022...
TikTok 'trend' leads to nationwide rise in car thefts
LAKEWOOD, Calif. - Local law enforcement officials are warning car owners about a spike in vehicle robberies that seems to be because of a TikTok trend. Brad Crihfield is one of the latest victims of a growing trend after he had his car stolen out of his Lakewood driveway while he was just feet away in his garage office. The entire robbery was caught on video.
Man shot, killed in Bell Gardens
Authorities are investigating after a man was found gunned down in Bell Gardens early Sunday morning. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 6000 block of Live Oak Street around 1:10 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots heard in the area. Deputies located a man down in the area suffering from a gunshot […]
