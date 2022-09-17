ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

On This Day: Bush declares Osama bin Laden 'wanted dead or alive'

By UPI Staff
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NajG4_0hzAo5g300

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1787, the U.S. Constitution, completed in Philadelphia, was signed by a majority of the 55 delegates to the Constitutional Convention.

In 1862, Union forces led by Gen. George McClellan attacked Confederate troops led by Gen. Robert E. Lee near Antietam Creek in Maryland. McClellan blocked Lee's advance on Washington but fell short of victory.

In 1939, Soviet troops invaded Poland, 16 days after Nazi Germany moved into the country. Warsaw capitulated to Nazi armies 20 days later.

In 1972, North Vietnam released three American pilots, the first U.S. prisoners of war released by the country since 1969.

In 1976, NASA displayed its first space shuttle, the Enterprise, an airplane-like spacecraft costing almost $10 billion that took nearly a decade to develop.

In 1978, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin signed the Camp David Accords, laying the groundwork for a permanent peace agreement between Egypt and Israel after three decades of hostilities.

In 1983, Vanessa Williams of New York became the first African American to be named Miss America. She resigned 11 months later after nude photos were published but regained stardom as a singer and actress.

In 1991, North Korea, South Korea, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania were admitted to the United Nations.

In 1993, Cambodia's two leading political parties agreed that Prince Norodom Sihanouk would lead the nation. Sihanouk was installed as king a week later.

In 2001, U.S. President George W. Bush said Osama bin Laden, the suspected ringleader in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, was "wanted dead or alive." Bin Laden was killed in a 2011 U.S. commando raid in in Pakistan.

In 2009, final unofficial results from a controversial presidential election in Afghanistan indicated that incumbent Hamid Karzai got 54.6 percent of the vote, enough to avoid a runoff.

In 2019, Indonesia's parliament voted to revise the country's marriage law to raise the age at which females can marry from 16 to 19.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

The pilot who defected to the Taliban in his Black Hawk

"Some people may not be happy with me - but I tell them the country is like a mother and no one should betray it," says Mohammad Edris Momand. He is among a small number of handpicked Afghan military pilots trained by the United States to defend his country in the years before it fell to the Taliban.
MILITARY
Business Insider

US troops are still under fire in America's 'forgotten war'

Many Americans were reminded last week that the United States remains actively engaged in military combat overseas. But this conflict is not in Afghanistan, where the US withdrew its forces last August. Nor is it in Ukraine, where President Joe Biden has gone out of his way to avoid direct military involvement. It's in Syria.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Former CENTCOM commander says terror groups in Afghanistan 'going to grow'

Retired Gen. Frank McKenzie believes terror groups in Afghanistan have grown, making the United States less safe now than when it departed the Middle Eastern country exactly a year ago. McKenzie, who was the commander of U.S. Central Command at the time of the withdrawal last August, told the BBC...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Taliban freed from Guantanamo, claims exchanged for American

A senior Taliban detainee held for years at Guantanamo Bay said Monday he was released and handed over earlier in the day to the Taliban in Kabul, in exchange for an American prisoner held in Afghanistan. Bashir Noorzai, a notorious drug lord and member of the Taliban, told reporters in Kabul that he spent 17 years and six months in the U.S. detention center at Guantanamo Bay, and that he was the last Taliban prisoner there. The Taliban-appointed foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, also spoke at the press conference alongside Noorzai and welcomed the exchange, saying it marked the...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden-ordered airstrikes take out Iran-linked targets in Syria

U.S. forces conducted multiple airstrikes on targets in eastern Syria reportedly linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on President Joe Biden’s orders on Tuesday night. The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the strikes in a statement provided to American Military News on Tuesday night. “At President...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Osama Bin Laden
Person
Anwar Sadat
Person
Hamid Karzai
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Most Elite Special Forces

Most branches of the U.S. military have several special ops teams. Over 50 units in the U.S. fall under the United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM), including psychological operations units, asymmetric warfare units, special vehicle units, and special reaction teams among others. (Some units are specialized in unconventional warfare. These are the world’s most dangerous […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Navy Times

Gunships, artillery retaliate after 3 US troops hurt in Syria attacks

In another back-and-forth this month, the U.S. military said it killed several militants attacking its outposts in Deir ez-Zor in northeastern Syria on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Militants attacked the bases at approximately 7:20 pm Wednesday when several rockets landed inside the perimeter of Mission Support Site Conoco and...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan#The U S Constitution#Confederate#Soviet#Nazi#Egyptian#Israeli#African American#The United Nations
Navy Times

National Defense Service Medal won’t be awarded after December

Following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the formal end of combat operations in Iraq, the Defense Department is preparing to truly transition the military out of a wartime posture. Which is to say, the National Defense Service Medal is going back into retirement on Dec. 31. The award ―...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Rocket attacks wound US troops in Syria; US responds with helicopter attack

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. At least three U.S. service members were injured after two U.S.-held outposts in eastern Syria came under rocket fire on Wednesday. U.S. attack helicopters returned fire, killing some of the attackers involved. The U.S....
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

The Biggest Surprise Attacks in Military History

Armchair historians can tell you about the biggest surprise attacks ever and the impacts they had. Some of the greatest traps, ambushes, and shocking assaults have altered history’s trajectory. To identify the biggest surprise attacks in history, 24/7 Tempo reviewed sources like History Collection, War History Online, Military History Now, NPR, Historic UK, Historynet, and […]
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
NASA
Country
Egypt
Country
Indonesia
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Vietnam
Country
Germany
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Marines Are Going All-in to Get Ready for China

The Marine Corps is shifting from a large, primarily land-based force optimized for counter-insurgency in the Middle East to one that will be able to go toe-to-toe with the Chinese in the Indo-Pacific—and win. The Congressional Research Service, a non-partisan think tank that reports to lawmakers, recently released a...
FOREIGN POLICY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
450K+
Followers
64K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy