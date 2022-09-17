Read full article on original website
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During FallJoe MertensLodi, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
BadgerExtra team breaks down big-time matchup against Buckeyes
Badgers football beat reporter Colten Bartholomew and columnist Jim Polzin preview Wisconsin's toughest regular season matchup in 2022 when the Badgers head to Columbus to take on No. 3 Ohio State Saturday. Locations. None of the Ohio natives on Wisconsin's football roster had a scholarship offer from Ohio State out...
How to Watch Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Saturday Night In Big Ten Opener
The Buckeyes will host the Badgers for the first time in three years this weekend as both teams look to begin league play on a high note.
big10central.com
Wisconsin women's hockey looks ahead to the 2022-23 season
Captain Britta Curl talks about what makes the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team a perennial power as the Badgers prepare for the start of the season. The biggest question with the Badgers is in goal, and finding a starter there leads the keys to the season. This season's Badgers...
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions
Ohio State and Wisconsin meet up in both team's anticipated Big Ten opener from the Horseshoe in college football's Week 4 action on Saturday. Ohio State is perfect through three games after an opening victory over Notre Dame, while Wisconsin is 2-1 after a shocking loss at home to Washington State ...
Gulce Guctekin talks about matching a record and pivoting from the Florida loss
The University of Wisconsin volleyball team bounced back from a loss to Florida on Friday with a sweep of Rhode Island on Sunday. Hear what the freshman had to say. Wisconsin volleyball sweeps Rhode Island to close out nonconference play. It was back to business as usual on Sunday as...
big10central.com
Kelly Sheffield, Izzy Ashburn talk growth ahead of Big Ten play
The University of Wisconsin volleyball team wrapped up nonconference play with a sweep of Rhode Island on Sunday. Hear how the Badgers are feeling headed into Big Ten competition. Locations. It was back to business as usual on Sunday as the Badgers rolled over an overmatched opponent at home in...
big10central.com
Players believe Wisconsin football team is 'molding together' entering Big Ten play
The University of Wisconsin football team is 2-1 entering the Big Ten opener at Ohio State. Badgers players saw improvements after beating New Mexico State. Sure, the latest performance was against New Mexico State, but improvements from QB Graham Mertz, the receivers and play-caller Bobby Engram are positive signs for the Badgers' offense.
nbc15.com
Liaison officer's gun accidentally discharges at Janesville Middle School
Wisconsin sets NCAA regular season volleyball attendance record. SSM Health’s ED2Recovery program faces rising overdoses due to Fentanyl. A program at SSM Health St. Mary’s is continuing to battle addiction and overdoses in the face of rising numbers due to the prevalence of Fentanyl in Wisconsin. Packers defeat...
32 people arrested, including 24 students at Badger-NMSU game
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers may have dominated on the field Saturday, but not every fan went home happy. UW-Madison police arrested 32 people including 24 UW students before, during and after the game. 66 people were ejected from the game including 39 UW students. 32 people were cited...
Man visiting from Japan shares why Wisconsin is so underrated
Photo of Wisconsin DellsPhoto by Dave Hoefler (Creative Commons) If you're from Wisconsin, you already know how great the state truly is. But a lot of people haven't been to Wisconsin and one man shared his experiences on Tiktok showing why Wisconsin is fantastic.
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During Fall
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall quickly approaching, it's once again that time of year for things like haunted houses, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches.
WISN
Glitch shut down concessions at Brewers' game
MILWAUKEE — "Drinks in the Seats" manager released a statement saying the cashless device system was down during Sunday's Brewers game. Drinks in the Seats is a local business that specializes in in-seat beer vending at sporting events. During the first inning, the vendor's payment platform glitched. The Mukwonago...
7 Top Adventurous Places To Visit In Madison, Wisconsin
Madison is a popular destination for outdoor activities. The city is home to a number of great attractions, including a zoo and a museum. The Madison Zoo features polar bears, lions, tigers, and rhinos. Other attractions include the Arctic Passage and the Tropical Rainforest Aviary. The city also boasts the Cave of the Mounds, which was discovered in 1939 by miners blasting for limestone. You can explore the cave on a self-guided tour or with a tour guide.
wearegreenbay.com
Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days
(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
nbc15.com
Meet the newest member of the Reedsburg K9 team
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Reedsburg Police Department has a new addition to its K9 team. Remi, a Belgian Malinois joins her handler Officer Chris Gallagher to form a tracking, article search, and drug detection team. Remi and Gallagher completed training last month and Remi has already assisted in locating...
Madison DMV photographer makes dreaded trip something to smile about
MADISON, Wis. — When you meet Madison native Michael Zeimet, he’ll most likely ask you to smile. Zeimet, the photographer at the Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles’ west Madison location, has worked for the DMV since 1987 and has been behind the camera for the past 16 and a half years.
Massive Underage Drinking Bust At Wisconsin Bar Catches Crazy Amount Of Minors
Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
16 of the Best Family Resorts in Wisconsin
Although perhaps most famous for its cheese, Wisconsin remains an excellent place to bring your family on a trip. Here are some of the best family resorts in Wisconsin. Set in the Wisconsin Dells, Meadowbrook is easily one of the best locations to bring a family. This title isn’t limited to two parents and a couple of kids, either. It’s suitable for full-size family reunions and other unusually big events.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin alderman resigns following vandalization & Oath Keepers membership leak
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – An alderman in Wisconsin recently resigned after his name was leaked on an Oath Keepers membership list and his property was vandalized. Alder Gary Halverson announced that he has resigned from his position as District 17 Alder. In his statement, he mentioned that his wife has PTSD from past trauma and strangers have come onto his property and vandalized it.
townandtourist.com
20 BEST Restaurants in Madison, WI (Not Just Cheese Curds!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Madison, Wisconsin, is the capital of the state and has that Midwestern hospitality famous in the area. With a gorgeous Capitol building and upscale dining galore, it’s a great place to visit or live. You’ll find many excursions alongside two beautiful lakes, the Mendota and Monona. Between meals, you can visit the Bevans Mine, Capitol Square, the Olbrich Botanical Gardens, and the Henry Vilas Zoo.
