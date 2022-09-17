Read full article on original website
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Whitaker Holes serves as high desert outpost
John Orville Whitaker came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom Whitaker Holes is located five miles east of Millican and seven miles west of Brothers near Highway 20. This was the site of Whitaker post office, which was established on March 28, 1911. It was named for John Orville Whitaker, who settled in the vicinity. He was born on April 17, 1883. His parents were early settlers in Benton County, Oregon. He came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom, although he did not patent a claim. A post office...
pnwag.net
Central Oregon Irrigation District Announces Shutoff Dates
Central Oregon Irrigation District has announced that it will continue to run at the current delivery rate until October 1st; at that time, deliveries drop to season five flows [50%]. When it comes to the last day of the season, October 13th has been set as the final shut off date for the Central Oregon Canal (service area east side of Bend/Alfalfa/Powell Butte), while October 14th will be the last date for the Pilot Butte Canal (service area north of Bend to Terrebonne).
bendmagazine.com
4 Central Oregon Shops that Withstand the Test of Time
Bend has certainly changed during the past few decades. The number of roundabouts and breweries has exponentially increased. The home prices have gone through the roof. The proliferation of familiar business names—from Starbucks to Sephora—has become commonplace. However, some things haven’t changed. Chief among them, longtime local businesses that have not just survived, but thrived. Meet several familiar faces of businesses that have stood the test of time.
kbnd.com
New Wolves Spotted In Warm Springs
WARM SPRINGS, OR -- Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife is labeling the northern Oregon Cascades a new "Area of Known Wolf Activity" after two pups were spotted on a trail camera on the Warm Springs Reservation. Two wolves were initially found in December by Warm Springs biologists, but then there was no activity until these pups showed up last month.
Missing NE Bend boy, 7, prompts police search, public alerts before he returns home
A 7-year-old northeast Bend boy failed to show up for school Monday morning, prompting a police search and public alert before he returned home around noon, officers said. The post Missing NE Bend boy, 7, prompts police search, public alerts before he returns home appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Northeast Bend 7-year-old found safe after alert sent to public
Bend Police say a 7-year-old boy who went missing Monday morning has been found safe. Police say officers were called to a home in the 20800 block of Comet Lane around 9:50 a.m. for a welfare check. They arrived to learn the boy was last seen around 8:00 a.m. and was not at school.
KTVZ
UPDATE: Missing NE Bend boy, 7, found safe, police say after public alert
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend police sought the public’s help Monday in finding a missing 7-year-old boy who left his northeast Bend home earlier in the morning and said a short time later he'd been found safe. Further details were not immediately available. Earlier, police said Silas Brown...
focushillsboro.com
Volunteers Save A Wounded Hiker During Training Exercises, According To The Oregon Sheriff
A climber hurt in a 50-foot fall at Smith Rock State Park had a lucky break when rescue teams that were in the area for training helped him, according to Oregon officials. According to a press release from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, a climber collapsed while scaling up a rock outcropping to put up a slackline at Asterick’s Pass and called 911 at around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.
KTVZ
Downtown Bend gathering marks year since fatal shooting of Barry Washington Jr.
A year after the fatal shooting of Barry Washington Jr. outside a club in downtown Bend, a group gathered at a street corner memorial Monday evening to honor his memory and call for justice. The murder suspect is scheduled to go on trial Nov. 1.
centraloregondaily.com
Tumalo home a total loss after Saturday afternoon fire
A home in the Tumalo area was rendered a total loss after a late afternoon fire on Saturday. Bend Fire and Rescue was sent to a structure fire on 97th St. at around 4 p.m., where they found a single-family 1979 manufactured home on fire. Crews were about to put...
clayconews.com
FATAL FOUR-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 97 IN DESCHUTES COUNTY, OREGON
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (September 17, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday September 16th, 2022 at approximately 8:15 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a four-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 127, south of Redmond. The preliminary investigation revealed that a silver 2003...
KTVZ
‘Discover Nature Festival’ brings out hundreds of families to connect with nature at Bend’s Alpenglow Park
It was the "Discover Nature Festival" at the new Alpenglow Park in southeast Bend on Saturday. It was the first year back for the event after COVID, and people were excited to take part in the festivities. Hundreds of families came out to connect with nature. Children built hummingbird feeders, rock climbed, practiced their archery and fly casting skills and made some art projects.
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen, seeking public’s help
Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies sought the public’s help in finding a California teenager reported missing after leaving a camp on China Hat Road south of Bend early Friday morning. The post Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen, seeking public’s help appeared first on KTVZ.
Six charges filed against Bend music teacher accused of possessing explicit images of children
Six initial felony charges were filed Friday against a Bend music teacher accused of possessing explicit images of children and uploading a video containing child sexual abuse. The post Six charges filed against Bend music teacher accused of possessing explicit images of children appeared first on KTVZ.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 97 Fatal, Deschutes Co., Sept. 19
On Friday September 16th, 2022 at approximately 8:15AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a four-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 127, south of Redmond. Preliminary investigation revealed that a silver 2003 Jeep Liberty, operated by a 16-year-old female Redmond resident, had been traveling southbound and for unknown reasons, initiated a lane change and lost control of the vehicle. The Jeep Liberty crossed over into oncoming lanes, striking a black 2018 Jeep Renegade that was traveling northbound. The Jeep Renegade was pushed onto the northbound shoulder where it rolled multiple times. The Jeep Liberty next collided into a northbound white 2012 GMC Yukon, and subsequently an additional vehicle, a grey 2017 Toyota Camry that had been traveling southbound behind the Jeep Liberty. The silver Jeep Liberty was operated by a 16-year-old female Redmond resident who sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. The Jeep Renegade was operated by, Araceli Rodriguez Giles (21) of Bend, and had passengers Brayan Olvera (23) of Bend, Victorina Giles (53) of Bend and an additional 16-year-old juvenile male. Giles and the 16-year-old minor in this vehicle were transported to a Bend area hospital where they were treated with non-life-threatening injuries. The white GMC Yukon was operated by Bradly Pearce (43) of Bend. Pearce was uninjured. The 2017 Toyota Camry was operated by Amie Gassner (39) of Central Point. Passengers in the vehicle, Jamie Richmond (39) and a 12-year-old female were transported via ground ambulance and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The Oregon State Police were assisted at the scene by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Deschutes County Medical Examiner’s office, ODOT, Redmond Fire and Rescue, Department of Human Services and the Deschutes County Chaplain’s service.
KTVZ
Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II airs live on KTVZ Monday morning; NewsChannel 21 at Sunrise to air on KFXO at 7 a.m.
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NBC’s special live coverage of the state funeral services for Queen Elizabeth II will air on KTVZ, beginning at 2:30 a.m. Monday. NewsChannel 21 at Sunrise on KTVZ will be pre-empted for the coverage, scheduled to continue until 9 a.m. PT. However, it will air at its customary time, from 7-9 a.m. on KFXO, Fox Central Oregon.
Sprinkler system stops NE Bend apartment cooking fire but water, smoke displace neighbors for the night
A sprinkler system stopped a kitchen fire in its tracks at a northeast Bend apartment Saturday evening, but the resulting water and smoke damage displaced six residents of five nearby apartments until cleanup is completed, officials said. The post Sprinkler system stops NE Bend apartment cooking fire but water, smoke displace neighbors for the night appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
US 97 closed in both directions due to crash
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, US 97 is closed both directions near 51st Street (milepost 126.63), 5 miles south of Redmond due to multi-vehicle crash. Traffic is being diverted around the closure. ODOT recommends drivers avoid the area and use alternate routes. ODOT also says this will be...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ After fatal crash on Highway 97, what safety improvements is ODOT planning?
A 16-year-old Redmond girl was killed last Friday after crossing onto oncoming traffic south of Redmond. The crash, which involved four vehicles and a total of seven people, once again has people in the area wondering what can be done to make Highway 97 safer. The crash happened near Tomahawk...
