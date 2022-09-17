ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
HappyGamer

Knuckles’s New Pets Are Confirmed In The Latest Sonic Frontiers Artwork

The new Sonic Frontiers artwork recently unveiled at Tokyo Game Show is quite intriguing. There isn’t much information to be gleaned from it, but the artwork hints that Sonic’s friends will have a bigger role than first anticipated. Additionally, it serves as our first formal confirmation that Knuckles, Tails, and Amy will attend.
COMICS
HappyGamer

New Horizons, A Game By An Animal Crossing Enthusiast, Features A Battle Arena That Users May Use, And They Frequently Host Open Fight Nights

An entire functional fighting arena was made by an Animal Crossing: New Horizons player in their game. Fans can now build whatever they want in Animal Crossing as a place to experiment with their ideas. Since the Happy Home Builder edition was published, many unique rooms have been made, but none quite compare to this, such as a superlab from Animal Crossing meets Breaking Bad or an exact Taco Bell imitation.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

Due To The New 5v5 Format, Several Characters In Overwatch 2 Are Changing Drastically, But The Changes Must Be Made Carefully

Overwatch 2 has been significantly modifying its hero roster, considering the transition to 5v5 gameplay. As a result of this new strategy’s removal of a Tank from each team, numerous heroes need to be changed. In addition, supports must produce less healing, Tanks must be able to support entire sections, and Damage characters must be tuned such that they are not overpowered when there are fewer shields available. Blizzard must, however, take care to prevent character identity from being lost as a result of these modifications.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

A Super Mario Sunshine Boss Battle Appears To Be Referenced In Splatoon 3

Players are learning all there is to know about the paint-splattering sequel Splatoon 3 now that it has been successfully unveiled into the world. This also applies to the boss fights you experience when progressing through the single-player game. One boss battle is generating news because it reminds people of another that Super Mario Sunshine enthusiasts may remember.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontiers#Sonic The Hedgehog#Ign#Tgs#Video Game#Sonic Forces#Super Sonic#The Chaos Emeralds
HappyGamer

MultiVersus Dataminer Demonstrates A Work-In-Progress Shop

With the release of new characters, MultiVersus is able to feel more content full every few weeks, but there are still some aspects that are lacking, such as the anticipated classic mode and the leaked guilds. The shop is the largest omission, though, and it has been greyed out on the interface ever since the game reached open beta.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

The Reader Informs The Paper That Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Will Be The Last Major Nintendo Switch Game And That It Was Used To Advertise The Switch 2

I excitedly anticipated this week’s Nintendo Direct while knowing there would likely be little information. If the games aren’t scheduled to be released until the next year, Nintendo shouldn’t spend much time discussing them. Instead, they announced their name and the release date a few minutes later. In truth, I could have seen them doing only the name, so I’m somewhat pleased.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

In The Upcoming Pokemon Scarlet And Violet, A Pokemon Fan Develops Their Depiction Of A Shiny Klawf

A Pokemon fan recently turned the new Rock-type Pokemon Klawf from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet into a shiny variant. Though Game Freak, Nintendo, and The Pokemon Company have kept most of the newcomers a secret, it has been reported that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will include over 100 new Pokemon when released later this year. The Rock-type Klawf is one of the more recent new Pokemon for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which have been steadily unveiled in the months before the games’ release.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
HappyGamer

Release Date For Marvel Snap Is October 18 For PC And Mobile

Marvel, Second Breakfast, and publisher Nuverse have set a full opening date for Marvel Snap, their digital card game intended to be playable in quick, three-minute sessions after a closed beta over the fall. On October 18, five months after the test period started in May; the game will receive...
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

Collaboration Between Dynasty Warriors Developer And EA Originals Brings New Monster Hunter-Style Game

A new hunting game, in the vein of Monster Hunter rather than Big Buck Hunter, is under development by EA’s Omega Force and Koei Tecmo’s Dynasty Warriors team. Not much is known about EA’s next hunting game, but we do know that it is a AAA title set in a fantastical feudal Japan. It’s possible that it may be shown off this week at the Tokyo Game Show, so stay tuned for further information later this month.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

Fallout 4 Is known For The Vast Wasteland That Players Can Explore, And This Mod Changes The Commonwealth’s Aesthetic

According to a modder, fallout 4’s Commonwealth will now be a volcanic wasteland. The Fallout series is well-known for its intriguing and weird vaults, and the games are notable for their landscapes that were destroyed by a nuclear war, which left behind a barren world full of mutant animals and chaotic cultures. Players emerge from the comparatively secure confines of their underground homes to meet the Commonwealth’s ruins.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

A Gamer Of The Video Game Minecraft Discovers A Technique To Make Doom Run On A Sizable Screen Inside The Game By Using Just The Vanilla Version Of The Title

A user has released a video of the classic Doom running in Mojang’s open-world sandbox game, demonstrating that almost anything can be done in Minecraft. The fact that there’s always something new to learn in this game accounts for how many players keep returning to the blocky universe. Despite being released in 2011 or 2009, if one includes the game’s very early iterations, millions of individuals worldwide are constantly coming up with new things to make.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

The Director Of The Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Confirms That Every Game Will Include One Important Feature During Tokyo Game Show

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is putting the entire Battle Network series on PC, PS4, and Switch, and it’s also adding online capabilities to every game in the series. Capcom announced this collection at a Mini Direct this summer. It includes every game in the Battle Network series: Battle Network, Battle Network 2, Battle Network 3 Blue and White, Battle Network 4 Blue Moon and Red Sun, Battle Network 5 Team Colonel and Team Protoman, and Battle Network 6 Cybeast Gregar and Falzar.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

An Updated Teaser Released At The Disney And Marvel Games Event Reveals That Toy Story-Related Content Will Be Coming To Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley, A New Game From Gameloft, Has A Trailer Showing Off New Toy Story-Related Content That Will Be Added. This year’s Disney and Marvel Games presentation featured announcements for a variety of brands and games from the conglomerate, and it was there that this significant content update was made public. In addition to Disney Dreamlight Valley, this includes updates for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Disney Mirrorverse.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

An Update Has Increased The Performance Of Outer Wilds On The PS5 And Xbox Series X, Allowing Gamers To Experience The Game At More Excellent Frame Rates And Fidelity

Outer Wilds has existed for a while, but a new PS5 and Xbox Series X update improved its performance on the next-generation systems. With the release of this update, both new and seasoned gamers on various gaming systems have an unknown reason to check out the game. Outer Wilds captured...
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

The First-Person Mod Arrives For Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man was developed by Insomniac Games, and it was universally praised for being a superb simulation of what it would be like to swing through New York City as a friendly neighborhood… you know. The game was originally played from a third-person perspective, which makes sense to prevent motion sickness; but, a fantastic-looking mod may soon allow players to experience the most faithful recreation yet of what it would be like to play as Spider-Man.
VIDEO GAMES
HappyGamer

HappyGamer

434
Followers
1K+
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

Do you know all about your favorite game and want to share your experience with other gamers? Sign Up for your HappyGamer account and share your favorite game news, reviews, guides, walkthroughs and any other gaming updates!

 https://happygamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy