Friday’s Scores

The updated On300 rankings were released on Monday afternoon, and as expected, nearly a dozen Gators commits made the cut. Leading the way on behalf of the orange and blue is defensive lineman Kamran James. The Orlando native dropped 10 spots to No. 33 but is still the highest-ranked prospect in the class. He committed to the Gators over the summer after highly considering an offer from Georgia as well.

