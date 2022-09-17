ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Big Horn 49, Glenrock 0

Burns 42, Newcastle 15

Campbell County 51, Cheyenne South 10

Casper Natrona 26, Casper Kelly Walsh 6

Cheyenne Central 41, Thunder Basin 28

Cheyenne East 63, Laramie 7

Cody 35, Buffalo 13

Cokeville 42, Pinedale 7

Douglas 34, Powell 14

Lander 24, Evanston 14

Lingle-Fort Laramie 80, Guernsey-Sunrise 0

Lovell 12, Lyman 6, OT

Moffat County, Colo. 34, Rawlins 22

Mountain View 34, Thermopolis 14

Pine Bluffs 40, Wright 18

Rich County, Utah 21, Kemmerer 0

Riverton 59, Star Valley 19

Sheridan 39, Rock Springs 28

Shoshoni def. St. Stephens, forfeit

South Fremont, Idaho 34, Jackson Hole 14

Southeast 42, Moorcroft 18

Tongue River 20, Upton-Sundance 8

Wheatland 20, Torrington 10

Wind River 50, Riverside 6

Worland 41, Green River 18

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

