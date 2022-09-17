When some babies are born, they don't immediately proceed to emit the typical lusty cry we all expect. According to research published by the American Heart Association in Circulation from 2010, roughly 10% of newborn infants are in need of some form of breathing assistance once they emerge from the womb. Fewer than 1% of babies require extreme resuscitative intervention. However, for those who do, the American Heart Association outlines that doctors will need to assess the infant's vital signs and initiate ventilation if necessary within one minute's time. For healthy babies, physicians often wait approximately 60 seconds before severing the umbilical cord in order to provide newborns with additional cord blood and oxygen before cutting, reports HealthDay. However this is not the protocol used for "non-vigorous" infants.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO