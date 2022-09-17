ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Know About Chiari Malformation Surgery

A Chiari malformation (CM) is a type of structural change that affects the lower part of the brain. It’s most often due to a congenital condition that affects the shape or size of the skull. Congenital means that it’s present from birth. In CM, part of the cerebellum...
Health Digest

High-Risk Newborns Could Benefit From Leaving The Umbilical Cord Attached Longer

When some babies are born, they don't immediately proceed to emit the typical lusty cry we all expect. According to research published by the American Heart Association in Circulation from 2010, roughly 10% of newborn infants are in need of some form of breathing assistance once they emerge from the womb. Fewer than 1% of babies require extreme resuscitative intervention. However, for those who do, the American Heart Association outlines that doctors will need to assess the infant's vital signs and initiate ventilation if necessary within one minute's time. For healthy babies, physicians often wait approximately 60 seconds before severing the umbilical cord in order to provide newborns with additional cord blood and oxygen before cutting, reports HealthDay. However this is not the protocol used for "non-vigorous" infants.
msn.com

Cancer screening tests: when should you be doing them?

Slide 1 of 29: Cancer affects millions of people throughout the world. Though there are some things we can do to try and prevent it, such as adopting a healthy lifestyle, unfortunately this doesn't necessarily mean we'll be safe from cancer. For this reason, running screening tests plays a crucial role in the early detection, treatment, and outcome of cancer. Click through the following gallery and get to know the most popular cancer screening tests and when/if you should get them done. You may also like: Facts you couldn't have imagined about Thomas Edison.
Freethink

Robotic surgery is a game changer for minimally invasive surgery

Once the stuff of science fiction, robotic surgery is now used in hospitals across the world for a wide variety of procedures. Across several common procedures, some research has found that robotic surgery can improve outcomes in areas such as blood loss, complications, and recovery times, compared to open and some laparoscopic surgeries.
