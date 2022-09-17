Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Pregnant Mom, 32, With ‘Pain Above Her Belly Button’ Was Told By Her Doctor It Was Her ‘Abs Separating:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Amanda Crossley, 32, was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer after her concerns about symptoms were repeatedly dismissed despite bringing up her family history of the disease. Bowel cancer is a general term for cancer that begins in the large bowel, but generally we use the term colorectal cancer in...
Patient left unable to pass gas or poop after doctor makes major error in colon surgery
A PATIENT has been left unable to pass gas or poop after a doctor made a major error during a colon surgery. The doctor is now facing possible revocation or suspension of his medical license as a result of his actions. The doctor, identified as Scott Zenoni, allegedly operated on...
The pregnancy prescription: ‘I was told a baby might cure my chronic pain. I was sold a lie’
A difficult pregnancy is a lot like living with chronic pain, something to be quietly endured, because no one likes to talk about it
Emergency Medicine Specialist Dr. Jay Baruch Explains How To Advocate For Yourself In The ER – Exclusive
What happens when you have trouble communicating in the ER? Dr. Jay Baruch told Health Digest some important tips to remember when you check in.
I’m a dentist – five things you should never do & why ‘at home’ teeth straighteners are a waste of time
FEW of us actually enjoy a trip to the dentist - after all, it can be expensive and painful. But with DIY dentistry on the rise, Tasneem Mahmood, who posts under the acronym @drtasneemmahmood, took to TikTok and posted an educational video revealed the five things she'd never do as a dentist.
Healthline
What to Know About Chiari Malformation Surgery
A Chiari malformation (CM) is a type of structural change that affects the lower part of the brain. It’s most often due to a congenital condition that affects the shape or size of the skull. Congenital means that it’s present from birth. In CM, part of the cerebellum...
High-Risk Newborns Could Benefit From Leaving The Umbilical Cord Attached Longer
When some babies are born, they don't immediately proceed to emit the typical lusty cry we all expect. According to research published by the American Heart Association in Circulation from 2010, roughly 10% of newborn infants are in need of some form of breathing assistance once they emerge from the womb. Fewer than 1% of babies require extreme resuscitative intervention. However, for those who do, the American Heart Association outlines that doctors will need to assess the infant's vital signs and initiate ventilation if necessary within one minute's time. For healthy babies, physicians often wait approximately 60 seconds before severing the umbilical cord in order to provide newborns with additional cord blood and oxygen before cutting, reports HealthDay. However this is not the protocol used for "non-vigorous" infants.
msn.com
Cancer screening tests: when should you be doing them?
Slide 1 of 29: Cancer affects millions of people throughout the world. Though there are some things we can do to try and prevent it, such as adopting a healthy lifestyle, unfortunately this doesn't necessarily mean we'll be safe from cancer. For this reason, running screening tests plays a crucial role in the early detection, treatment, and outcome of cancer. Click through the following gallery and get to know the most popular cancer screening tests and when/if you should get them done. You may also like: Facts you couldn't have imagined about Thomas Edison.
Freethink
Robotic surgery is a game changer for minimally invasive surgery
Once the stuff of science fiction, robotic surgery is now used in hospitals across the world for a wide variety of procedures. Across several common procedures, some research has found that robotic surgery can improve outcomes in areas such as blood loss, complications, and recovery times, compared to open and some laparoscopic surgeries.
Virtual Reality Therapy May Serve as Effective Adjunct To Anesthesia For Surgical Procedures
– The results of a clinical trial using software from XRHealth, developer and operator of virtual treatment rooms in the metaverse, published in PLOS ONE demonstrated that virtual reality therapy may serve as an effective adjunct to anesthesia for surgical procedures. The trials were conducted with XRHealth’s immersive virtual reality software.
Pill Cases, Organizers And Keychains For Your Daily Medication
Stylish pill cases and organizers from brands like Port and Polish and Cadence.
