Friday’s Scores

A battle of the unbeatens took place at Rocky Mount High School on Monday, where the Lady Gryphons took on Southern Nash for first place in the Big East 2A/3A Conference girls tennis race. In the end, Rocky Mount stayed unbeaten with a 7-2 victory over the Ladybirds. The Gryphons improved to 8-0 in the conference and 8-0 overall, while Southern Nash fell to 6-1 in the league and 7-1...

ROCKY MOUNT, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO