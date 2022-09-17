ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alsea 22, Crosspoint Christian 20

Amity 35, Scio 18

Baker 33, Vale 14

Bandon 35, Glide 12

Barlow 40, Gresham 14

Bend 55, Centennial 0

Cascade 22, Sweet Home 13

Central Catholic 41, Sandy 6

Clackamas 45, David Douglas 0

Clatskanie 55, Sheridan 0

Colton 41, Knappa 0

Coquille 20, North Valley 6

Cove 50, Adrian 0

Crescent Valley 32, Corvallis 27

Creswell 56, Corbett 8

Culver 32, Santiam 20

Dallas 41, Lebanon 12

Dayton 43, Newport 13

Douglas 26, Sutherlin 22

Eagle Point 23, Churchill 20

Echo 44, Huntington 6

Elgin 60, Wallowa 0

Elkton 46, Days Creek 0

Enterprise 42, Dufur 16

Estacada 32, La Grande 28

Franklin 35, Cleveland 0

Gladstone 15, Astoria 12

Gold Beach 36, North Douglas 18

Gold Beach 36, Yoncalla 18

Grant 20, Wells 16

Henley 48, Ashland 19

Hermiston 37, Walla Walla, Wash. 19

Jefferson PDX 9, Roosevelt 2

Jewell 41, Crow 0

Kennedy 64, Jefferson 0

Klamath 10, Hidden Valley 8

La Pine 28, Siuslaw 14

Lewiston, Idaho 49, Pendleton 14

Lincoln 50, McDaniel 0

Madras 14, Caldera 6

Marshfield 41, North Bend 13

Mazama 42, Marist 7

McMinnville 15, Ridgeview 7

Melba, Idaho 66, Nyssa 14

Milwaukie 20, Molalla 14

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler 36, Pine Eagle 0

Mohawk 22, Bonanza 20

Monroe 48, Waldport 0

Mountain View 42, Forest Grove 7

Mountainside 24, Lake Oswego 7

Myrtle Point 48, Camas Valley 8

Nelson 41, Reynolds 6

Nestucca 24, Vernonia 8

Newberg 54, Aloha 7

North Salem 26, Roseburg 0

Oakland 54, Illinois Valley 28

Ontario 57, McLoughlin 8

Philomath 42, Cottage Grove 0

Pleasant Hill 20, Harrisburg 14

Powder Valley 51, Sherman 12

Rainier 36, North Marion 16

Regis 66, Gervais 0

Riverside 34, Stanfield 20

Rogue River 22, Reedsport 0

Santiam Christian 42, Salem Academy 0

Seaside 56, Parkrose 12

Sheldon 41, Sprague 0

Sherwood 47, Lakeridge 35

Siletz Valley Early College 40, Eddyville 39

Silverton 40, Central 35

Sisters 21, Elmira 7

South Albany 39, McKay 8

South Medford 55, McNary 21

South Umpqua 41, Lakeview 0

Springfield 33, Crater 15

Stayton 35, Junction City 33

Summit 28, Westview 12

Sunset 36, Liberty 35

Taft 33, Gaston 29

Thurston 35, North Eugene 0

Tigard 48, Glencoe 20

Tillamook 28, Woodburn 7

Toledo 52, Oakridge 14

Triangle Lake 55, Glendale 6

Tualatin 44, Wilsonville 7

Umatilla 44, Grant Union 0

Willamina 21, Blanchet Catholic 9

Yamhill-Carlton 46, Valley Catholic 8

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Oregon City News

North Clackamas County high school sports: Scores and schedules, Sept. 19-24

Don't miss out on any of the exciting high school sports action taking place around north Clackamas County this week! MONDAY, SEPT. 19 Volleyball North Clackamas Christian 3, Open Door Christian 0 (25-8, 25-7, 25-15) Boys soccer Columbia Adventist (Washington) 7, North Clackamas Christian 2 Forest Grove 3, La Salle Prep 2 Parkrose 8, Nelson 0 Jesuit 4, Wilsonville 1 Girls soccer Beaverton 2, La Salle Prep 0 Lincoln 5, Wilsonville 1 Sunset 6, Nelson 0 TUESDAY, SEPT. 20 Volleyball Gladstone at Madras, 6 p.m. David Douglas at Nelson, 6:30 p.m. Lake Oswego at Lakeridge, 6:30 p.m. West Linn at...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Fox News

18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington

There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles of active, uncontained fires and...
OREGON STATE
Idaho State
Columbia County Spotlight

Scappoose High beats The Dalles, St. Helens loses to Hillsboro

With league play yet to begin, Scappoose and St. Helens notched different results in games played Sept. 15 and Sept. 16. The Scappoose Indians are 2-1 in the early prep football season, beating The Dalles 47-8 in a home contest Friday, Sept. 16. Luck, however, was not on the side of St. Helens last week, as the Lions struggled and lost to Hillsboro, 68-29, on Thursday, Sept. 15. The Lions fell to 1-2 with the defeat. The start of league play — it begins the last week of September — is fast approaching. Both teams have one non-league game remaining...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
Lebanon-Express

High school roundup: Philomath sweeps individual races, team titles in Eugene

Philomath High swept the individual titles and the team titles in the 4A/3A/2A/1A divisions at Saturday’s Northwest Classic cross-country meet at Lane Community College in Eugene. Ben Hernandez was the boys’ winner, completing the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 16 minutes, 16 seconds. Teammates Mateo Candanoza (16:37) and Brody...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

South Eugene High School soccer team plays to honor teammate

EUGENE, Ore. — In the wake of an unimaginable loss, a local soccer team is playing to honor its teammate. Two weeks ago, South Eugene girls soccer captain Lyla Lauderbach tragically passed away in a car accident. Through an extremely difficult time, the team is finding the strength to...
EUGENE, OR
Chronicle

Beavers Drop Non-League Contest to White Salmon

The Tenino girls soccer team found itself a bit out of sorts, then trailing, and finally losing to White Salmon 2-0 in a non-league matchup on Tuesday. “It was tough, errors that we don’t normally make,” coach Dave Montgomery said. The Bruins struck first on the stroke of...
TENINO, WA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

