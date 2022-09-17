Friday’s Scores

With league play yet to begin, Scappoose and St. Helens notched different results in games played Sept. 15 and Sept. 16. The Scappoose Indians are 2-1 in the early prep football season, beating The Dalles 47-8 in a home contest Friday, Sept. 16. Luck, however, was not on the side of St. Helens last week, as the Lions struggled and lost to Hillsboro, 68-29, on Thursday, Sept. 15. The Lions fell to 1-2 with the defeat. The start of league play — it begins the last week of September — is fast approaching. Both teams have one non-league game remaining...

SCAPPOOSE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO