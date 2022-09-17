ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Higuain and Inter Miami visit D.C. United

 3 days ago

Inter Miami CF (11-13-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. DC United (7-18-6, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DC United +136, Inter Miami CF +181, Draw +252; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzalo Higuain leads Inter Miami into a matchup with D.C. United after scoring two goals against the Columbus Crew.

United is 6-13-4 in Eastern Conference games. United has scored 32 goals while allowing 62 for a -30 goal differential.

Miami is 7-10-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami has a 10-4 record in one-goal matches.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ola Kamara has nine goals and one assist for United. Steve Birnbaum has one goal over the past 10 games.

Higuain has 12 goals and three assists for Miami. Alejandro Pozuelo has two goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 1-6-3, averaging 0.4 goals, 2.6 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Miami: 4-4-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Taxiarchis Fountas (injured), Adrien Perez (injured), Brendan Hines-Ike (injured), Brad Smith (injured).

Miami: Ian Fray (injured), Leonardo Campana (injured), Brek Shea (injured), Robbie Robinson (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Braves' Strider has sore oblique, will miss next start

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves rookie Spencer Strider has a sore left oblique and will not make his next start Saturday in Philadelphia. Strider, the fastest pitcher to record 200 strikeouts in a single season, told the team he didn’t feel right after making his last start, a 5-2 victory Sunday over the Phillies. “It’s not that we’re going to (put him on the injured list),” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. “We just don’t want to take any chances. He wanted pitch, and we kind of took it out of his hands. And I’m glad he said something. “That was smart of him because it’s just something that, if we don’t stay ahead of something like that, it could be an end of the year type thing.”
ATLANTA, GA
Bader's Yankees debut arrives vs. Pirates; CF batting 7th

NEW YORK (AP) — After growing up as a fan at old Yankee Stadium, Harrison Bader put on the pinstripes and played center field at the new ballpark on Tuesday night. Traded to New York from St. Louis during an injury layoff of nearly three months, Bader was set to make his Yankees debut in a series opener against Pittsburgh. “I think it’s great for the fans here to have a New York native,” he said. “A lot of the fans that cheer us on during the games — I was that when I was younger. So it definitely is special. I just want to be the best version of myself for them. I think (Derek) Jeter said it best when he said that fans boo because they want to cheer. So I’m going to go out there and and do my best to give him something to cheer for and hope it’s a win after nine innings.” The 28-year-old Gold Glove winner had not appeared in a big league game since June 26 for St. Louis because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot.
BRONX, NY
Maury Wills, base-stealing shortstop for Dodgers, dies at 89

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Maury Wills, who intimidated pitchers with his base-stealing prowess as a shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers on three World Series championship teams, has died. He was 89. Wills died Monday night at home in Sedona, Arizona, the team said Tuesday after being informed by family members. No cause of death was given. Wills played on World Series title teams in 1959, ’63 and ’65 during his first eight seasons with the Dodgers. He also played for Pittsburgh and Montreal before returning to the Dodgers from 1969-72, when he retired. During his 14-year career, Wills batted .281 with 2,134 hits and 586 stolen bases in 1,942 games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bills showcasing their overall depth in 2 lopsided victories

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — One of the remarkable things about the Buffalo Bills starting the season at 2-0 is the manner in how they’ve steamrolled opponents while missing several key players in addition to the lopsided margins of victory. The Bills’ secondary, minus star cornerback Tre’Davious White, contained Matthew Stafford to 240 yards passing in a 31-10 season-opening win over the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. On Monday, a defensive front without starter Ed Oliver and his backup Tim Settle, stonewalled Derrick Henry, who was limited to 25 yards on 13 carries, while scoring on a 2-yard dive in a 41-7 rout of the Titans. And let’s not forget a Josh Allen-led offense which needed less than three quarters to generate 317 yards passing and four touchdowns despite missing No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis.
BUFFALO, NY
City
Washington, DC
LIV Golf asking world ranking board for retroactive points

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LIV Golf is turning up the heat on the Official World Golf Ranking, asking in a letter to Chairman Peter Dawson that its results be included retroactively in the world ranking. LIV Golf, which has 48-man fields that play 54 holes with a shotgun start each day, applied to be included in the world ranking on July 6. Among the requirements to receive world ranking points is for a new tour to comply with the guidelines for at least one year before it gets admitted. The Saudi-funded league did not play its first tournament until June 9. Dawson, the former R&A chief executive, spoke last month on Golf Channel about the new formula for the OWGR, though he declined to speak specifically to the LIV Golf application.
FIFA
Rivera, Wentz frustrated after awful start dooms Commanders

DETROIT (AP) — Ron Rivera knew how good his Washington Commanders had played in the second half Sunday. He also knew they had been abysmal in the first two quarters. The Commanders trailed the Detroit Lions 22-0 at halftime, but pulled within 29-21 in the fourth quarter before losing 36-27. “We started making plays in the second half,” Rivera said. “If we could have done that in the second quarter, this whole day might have been different.” The difference between the halves was most obvious at quarterback. Carson Wentz struggled badly in the first half, completing nine of 17 passes for 59 yards while being sacked four times.
DETROIT, MI
