Picault and the Houston Dynamo visit Los Angeles FC

Houston Dynamo (9-16-6, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (19-8-4, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -402, Houston +879, Draw +517; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Fafa Picault leads the Houston Dynamo into a matchup with Los Angeles FC after a two-goal showing against the New England Revolution.

LAFC is 12-8-3 against Western Conference teams. LAFC has a 1-6-3 record in games it scores a single goal.

The Dynamo are 6-11-6 against Western Conference opponents. The Dynamo are 10th in the Western Conference allowing only 49 goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. The Dynamo won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Arango has 15 goals and four assists for LAFC. Kwadwo Opoku has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Darwin Quintero has scored eight goals with two assists for the Dynamo. Picault has four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 5-4-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Dynamo: 2-6-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Franco Escobar (injured).

Dynamo: Ethan Bartlow (injured), Daniel Steres (injured), Memo Rodriguez (injured), Hector Herrera (injured).

