Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – September 19, 2022
WWE RAW Results – September 19, 2022. Bobby Lashley & Seth Rollins lock up to start the match off. Lashley sends Rollins to the mat before Rollins locks in a chin lock. Lashley pushes Rollins to escape, then sends him carrening to the mat then they spill to the outside as Rollins delivers a baseball kick through the middle rope. He sends Lashley’s head into the ring post before both men get back in the ring. Lashley locks in the Hurt Lock, but Rollins escapes and delivers two superkicks. Rollins looks for the Curb Stomp, but Lashley somehow blocks it and clotheslines him out of the ring that sends us to a commercial break.
PWMania
AJPW Mania Results – September 19, 2022
Koji Doi & Kuma Arashi defeated Black Menso-Re & Izanagi via Diving Senton on Black Menso-Re (2:52) Junior Heavyweight Champion Atsuki Aoyagi,Christopher Daniels & Cyrus defeated Rising Hayato,Tajiri & Yoshi Tatsu via Best Moonsault Ever on Tajiri (11:44) Tiger Mask IV defeated Black Tiger via By Submission via Armbar (7:13)
PWMania
All Japan Pro Wrestling 50th Anniversary Results – September 18, 2022
All Japan Pro Wrestling 50th Anniversary Results – September 18, 2022. Rising Hayato & Ryo Inoue defeated Oji Shiiba & Yusuke Kodama via Shimanami Driver on Shiiba (4:18) ATM,Mitsuya Nagai,Tajiri & Yoshi Tatsu defeated Andy Wu,Black Menso-Re,Izanagi & Sushi by submission via Stretch Plum on Sushi (6:04) 6 Man...
PWMania
Final Card for Tonight’s MLW Super Series TV Tapings
Major League Wrestling returns tonight with Super Series 2022 in Norcross, Georgia at the Space Event Center (Espacio Discoteque). Here is the final card:. * Laredo Kid & Komander & Microman vs. Gino Medina & Black Taurus & Mini Abismo Negro. * MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker.
RELATED PEOPLE
PWMania
Photo: Kenny Omega Showing Affects From AEW All Out Brawl, Possible Bite Mark Spotted
Kenny Omega is still wearing the proof. As noted, the post-AEW ALL OUT backstage brawl involving Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks reportedly duking it out with CM Punk and Ace Steel resulted in the suspensions of each involved, with the former losing their AEW Trios titles and the latter being stripped of the AEW title.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Open to Making a Comeback at Extreme Rules
At Extreme Rules, which will take place on October 8th, WWE will reintroduce the Fight Pit match as part of the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. The announcement of the match was made during this week’s edition of RAW. A fan commented in a tweet suggesting that former WWE superstar Ken Shamrock should serve as the special guest referee for the event.
PWMania
Big Title Match for Roman Reigns Set for This Weekend’s WWE Live Event
WWE has revealed that a major championship bout will take place during the Saturday Night’s Main Event show that will take place on September 24 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The main event of the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live show that will not be broadcast on television will...
PWMania
Photos: Mandy Rose Reveals Engagement to Former WWE NXT Star
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli, a former star of NXT, are getting married. Rose revealed the news that she and Sabbatelli are engaged via her Instagram account. There has been no announcement made regarding the wedding date, but as you can see below, he bought her a beautiful ring.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
WWE Plays “White Rabbit” at Live Event as Bray Wyatt and Karrion Kross Speculation Continues
The WWE performed “White Rabbit” for the second night in a row as part of their show. As was mentioned earlier, WWE lowered the lights and played the song during a commercial break at SmackDown on Friday night in Anaheim. They did once again on Saturday night at a live event in Bakersfield, California.
PWMania
Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns Confirmed for Crown Jewel, WWE Press Conference Recap
It was revealed on this week’s WWE SmackDown that today there would be a press conference in Las Vegas hosted by Logan Paul. As PWMania.com previously reported, Reigns recently appeared on Paul’s ‘Impaulsive’ podcast. After the conclusion of the show, Paul called out Reigns, sparking a Twitter exchange involving Paul Heyman.
PWMania
Mystery Surrounding WWE’s “White Rabbit” Has Possibly Been Solved
It would appear that the mystery of the “White Rabbit” has been solved. The song “White Rabbit” was played in the arena on Friday night when SmackDown was taking a break for commercials. The song has been continuously played at live events that WWE has held over the weekend.
PWMania
Speculation on Malakai Black Heading Back to WWE
It will be interesting to follow Malakai Black’s next move because, as he stated in his statement on Sunday, we have not seen the last of him yet. According to a report from Fightful from the previous week, Black was granted a conditional release from AEW; therefore, it would appear that he does not intend to work for Tony Khan again.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
Ronda Rousey Calls Shayna Baszler One of the Best Stars on WWE TV
Since they were both competing in MMA, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have maintained a close friendship over the years. Rousey heaped praise onto Baszler for being one of the best people on the show during a recent gaming stream. “You’re totally right about Shayna [Baszler] being one of the...
PWMania
AEW Revolution 2023 Location Possibly Revealed
It appears that AEW has secured a venue for its first pay-per-view event of 2023, Revolution. According to Fightful Select, the company will move to a new location for the event. AEW is planning to hold this pay-per-view special at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, California, but the plans are still in the planning stages.
PWMania
New WrestleQuest Combat Trailer Released (Video)
Mega Cat Studios and Skybound Games are back in the ring, with the reveal of a brand new WrestleQuest trailer. Here are some details on the video game provided by WrestleQuest:. Becoming a legend in the wrestling world is no easy feat. Even if you master all the moves and...
PWMania
Spoilers for Tonight’s WWE NXT Episode (9/20/22)
Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode was taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando last Wednesday. The following are full spoilers for tonight’s episode:. * Nathan Frazer defeated Axiom, tying their Best of Three Series at 1-1 * Backstage Toxic Attraction promo with a warning for Fallon Henley.
PWMania
Willie Mack Announced for MLW Fightland Next Month in Philadelphia
Willie Mack is coming to Philly 10/30 at MLW FIGHTLAND. (PHILADELPHIA, PA) – Major League Wrestling today announced Willie Mack will compete at MLW FIGHTLAND ’22 at on Sunday, October 30 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. 🎟 Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena...
PWMania
New Segment Revealed for Tonight’s WWE RAW
MizTV has been confirmed for tonight’s WWE RAW broadcast from San Jose, California. The Miz extended an invitation to Dexter Lumis to appear on MizTV, and the WWE noted in their announcement that Lumis will bring his threatening aura to the show. “Tonight on Monday Night Raw, The Miz...
PWMania
Jeff Jarrett Says Vince Russo Winning WCW Title Was a Bad Idea, If Goldberg Deliberately Hurt Russo
During the latest episode of the “My World” podcast WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was asked what his thoughts were about Vince Russo made himself WCW Champion in 2000:. “I was still a huge believer of, what are we doing next week? Who’s his opponent? What kind of match is he going to have, and I’m not talking about 5 star quality. I’m talking about episodic storytelling. How is Vince going to go tell a story in a match? It just wasn’t there, ever there. He wasn’t trained to be a wrestler. I know the Arquette story, the fluke win, and all of that, and that was a publicity stunt. There’s a bunch of different moving parts. I didn’t think Vince could get to week-to-week episodic storytelling. I didn’t think it was a good idea at all.”
PWMania
AEW Grand Slam Very Close to $1 Million in Ticket Sales
Tony Khan announced on Twitter that the gate for AEW Grand Slam is approaching $1 million. That would be the largest TV gate in AEW’s history. Khan also hinted that he might have something special in store for the show. Khan is known for doing big things on some of the bigger shows, and it appears that he may have a surprise in store for fans on Wednesday night. Dynamite: Grand Slam tickets are on sale now at AEWTix.com.
Comments / 0