Football: Verona earns ‘gritty’ win over Parker to move into sole possession of first place in Big Eight

Read full article on original website
Related
veronapress.com
Boys basketball: Curtrel Robinson named next Verona boys basketball head coach
Curtrel Robinson will be trading in the crimson red of La Follette for the orange and black of Verona after being named the Wildcats’ new head boys basketball coach. Verona Area High School Athletics Director Joel Zimba announced that Robinson had been named the new Verona coach in a news release on Monday, Sept. 19.
veronapress.com
Girls swimming: Verona captures Blackshirt Invitational title
The Verona girls swimming team captured the Blackshirt Invitational team title on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Waukesha South Natatorium. Verona also picked up a 120-50 Big Eight Conference dual win over Madison Memorial on Friday, Sept. 16, at Verona High School. Blackshirt Invitational. Four runner-up finishes at the 16-team...
veronapress.com
Home Talent League: Verona rallies from six runs down to capture eighth Sunday League title
Not necessarily the best hole to dig yourself in. But the Verona Cavaliers dug their way out of the big deficit with their bats to beat Stoughton 9-7 in the Home Talent Sunday League Championship game on Sunday, Sept. 18, at Norse Park in Stoughton. With the title, Verona claimed...
nbc15.com
Liaison officer's gun accidentally discharges at Janesville Middle School
Wisconsin sets NCAA regular season volleyball attendance record. SSM Health’s ED2Recovery program faces rising overdoses due to Fentanyl. A program at SSM Health St. Mary’s is continuing to battle addiction and overdoses in the face of rising numbers due to the prevalence of Fentanyl in Wisconsin. Packers defeat...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How much is Ohio State football favored by over Wisconsin? College betting odds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football will open Big Ten Conference play against Wisconsin as a big favorite. The Buckeyes opened as 17-point favorites over Wisconsin for Saturday night’s game at Ohio Stadium, per Caesar’s Sports Book. According to the Odds Shark database, that would be the...
32 people arrested, including 24 students at Badger-NMSU game
MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers may have dominated on the field Saturday, but not every fan went home happy. UW-Madison police arrested 32 people including 24 UW students before, during and after the game. 66 people were ejected from the game including 39 UW students. 32 people were cited...
veronapress.com
Hulda Wesner
Hulda Wesner passed away on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at the age of 96 surrounded by her four children. She was born in Bern, Switzerland on June 15, 1926, to Edward and Hulda (Berner) Vollenweider. She came to the United States as an infant and was raised in New Glarus, Wisconsin. She was a graduate of Madison West High School in 1944. She married Lee Wesner on April 19, 1947. They moved around multiple times before building their own home in Verona in 1958. They raised their four children and taught them all the meaning of hard work and family values. She loved each one of her children unconditionally and taught them so many of life’s lessons, the greatest of which was generosity. Hulda was generous beyond measure. Always willing to do for others and give of herself and her resources. She was a wonderful cook and taught her girls how to fill multiple freezers in order to give away meals to others. She could yodel her way into your heart, and we have fond memories of her yodeling at many gatherings. Now, she’s yodeling with the angels.
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During Fall
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall quickly approaching, it's once again that time of year for things like haunted houses, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bicyclist injured after crashing into vehicle on UW-Madison campus
MADISON, Wis. — A bicyclist was injured on the UW-Madison campus Monday after a crash with a vehicle. Madison police were called to the intersection of West Johnson Street and North Charter Street around 1:20 p.m. after the crash was reported. The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital where she was treated and later released.
veronapress.com
Rural voices: Road repairs have silver lining
Dairy breakfasts are a revered summertime tradition across Wisconsin, an annual celebration and affirmation of the rural way of life in a state known as “America’s Dairyland.”. But this year the popular dairy breakfast in Blanchardville was canceled after organizers decided that a spate of road and bridge...
wearegreenbay.com
Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days
(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
Who Is Defecating In The Wrong Spot In This Small Illinois Town?
Something strange has been happening in Northern Illinois. There's more going on than just #2 and it's a head-scratcher. There's no confirmation these stories point to one individual but if it's more than one it leads to one question. What's in the water of this small town?. I'm not going...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beloitcollegeroundtable.com
The Demise of Hammies
It’s spring 2022. Hammie’s breakfast is thriving and the lunchtime rush has the Powerhouse packed. Laughter and joy echo throughout the building. Life is good. Flash forward to present day and the once lively dining area adjacent to Hammie’s is now a ghost town. Empty tables and chairs fill the area along with the deafening silence. First year students have no idea how legendary the vibes were at Hammie’s.
WIFR
Storms for some to end weekend before a week with two seasons
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Minus a few showers in the late afternoon on Saturday, we had another seasonably mild day with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The same can be said for Sunday and we’ll introduce another rain chance at night for some. Following that, we’ll quickly end our summer conditions and turn the fall switch on.
fortatkinsononline.com
History shared during Jones Dairy Farm’s ‘yellow barn’ celebration
A landmark for State Highway 106 motorists, the yellow Jones Dairy Farm barn overlooking a bend in the Rock River celebrated its centennial Saturday. The day featured haywagon farm tours; displays of agricultural art, farm toys, antique farm equipment and Jamesway memorabilia, and presentations on topics ranging from dairy barn architecture, manure management and hay mow feed systems to milking equipment, the dairy cow breeds and the Jefferson County Barn Quilt Trail.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Power restored to most customers after crash on Madison’s west side | News
MADISON (WKOW) — A vehicle crashed into an electrical box on Madison’s west side Monday, causing power outages in the area, according to the Madison Police Department. Sgt. Ryan Gibson said at about 11:22 pm a vehicle going north in the 1200 block of McKenna Boulevard ran into an electrical box. The box then started on fire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIFR
Transgender teen sues Dakota School District over sports, bathroom access ban
DAKOTA, Ill. (WIFR) - A 14-year-old transgender girl and her family file a lawsuit against Dakota School District. They allege district leaders enforce a discriminatory and unconstitutional policy that bars her from using the girl’s bathrooms and locker rooms, and competing with the girl’s track team. 23 News...
Madison police: Shots fired following argument at east side convenience store over weekend, no injuries reported
MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating after an argument between two groups at an east Madison convenience store over the weekend led to multiple shots being fired. In an incident report posted just before noon on Monday, the Madison Police Department said its officers were called to the area of Milwaukee Street and Wittwer Road shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday...
Frank Lloyd Wright House Hits Market for First Time Ever in Wisconsin
A Frank Lloyd Wright house perched in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, had stayed clear of the real estate market since being built in 1956. Now, for the first time ever, the home is looking for buyers. Located at 1425 Valley View Dr., the home hit the market earlier this week for...
100fmrockford.com
New name, expanded menu as Fuego Nuevo Grill prepares to move into its new Rockford home
ROCKFORD — Fuego Nuevo Grill is preparing to change locations and names as the restaurant works toward opening its new location in November. Owner Jose Chavez plans to focus on the authenticity of the cuisine and expanding its menu as he ventures to the new spot, which will be called Chavez Mexican Restaurante.
Comments / 0