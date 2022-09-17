ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

PWMania

Photos: Mandy Rose Reveals Engagement to Former WWE NXT Star

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli, a former star of NXT, are getting married. Rose revealed the news that she and Sabbatelli are engaged via her Instagram account. There has been no announcement made regarding the wedding date, but as you can see below, he bought her a beautiful ring.
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Star Open to Making a Comeback at Extreme Rules

At Extreme Rules, which will take place on October 8th, WWE will reintroduce the Fight Pit match as part of the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. The announcement of the match was made during this week’s edition of RAW. A fan commented in a tweet suggesting that former WWE superstar Ken Shamrock should serve as the special guest referee for the event.
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – September 19, 2022

WWE RAW Results – September 19, 2022. Bobby Lashley & Seth Rollins lock up to start the match off. Lashley sends Rollins to the mat before Rollins locks in a chin lock. Lashley pushes Rollins to escape, then sends him carrening to the mat then they spill to the outside as Rollins delivers a baseball kick through the middle rope. He sends Lashley’s head into the ring post before both men get back in the ring. Lashley locks in the Hurt Lock, but Rollins escapes and delivers two superkicks. Rollins looks for the Curb Stomp, but Lashley somehow blocks it and clotheslines him out of the ring that sends us to a commercial break.
WWE
PWMania

Speculation on Malakai Black Heading Back to WWE

It will be interesting to follow Malakai Black’s next move because, as he stated in his statement on Sunday, we have not seen the last of him yet. According to a report from Fightful from the previous week, Black was granted a conditional release from AEW; therefore, it would appear that he does not intend to work for Tony Khan again.
WWE
PWMania

Mystery Surrounding WWE’s “White Rabbit” Has Possibly Been Solved

It would appear that the mystery of the “White Rabbit” has been solved. The song “White Rabbit” was played in the arena on Friday night when SmackDown was taking a break for commercials. The song has been continuously played at live events that WWE has held over the weekend.
WWE
PWMania

New Segment Revealed for Tonight’s WWE RAW

MizTV has been confirmed for tonight’s WWE RAW broadcast from San Jose, California. The Miz extended an invitation to Dexter Lumis to appear on MizTV, and the WWE noted in their announcement that Lumis will bring his threatening aura to the show. “Tonight on Monday Night Raw, The Miz...
SAN JOSE, CA
PWMania

Spoilers for Tonight’s WWE NXT Episode (9/20/22)

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode was taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando last Wednesday. The following are full spoilers for tonight’s episode:. * Nathan Frazer defeated Axiom, tying their Best of Three Series at 1-1 * Backstage Toxic Attraction promo with a warning for Fallon Henley.
WWE
PWMania

Sean Waltman Says He Will Only Wrestle Again if It’s a ‘Big Deal Like the WWE Royal Rumble’

The WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman shared the news in December 2021 that he had received the green light from his doctors to compete again after undergoing knee surgery. In January 2021, Walton visited Dr. Chung at the UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica, California, for knee surgery. In February, he made his return to the ring at the GCW event Welcome To Heartbreak. He teamed up with Joey Janela to compete against Matt Cardona and Brian Myers.
WWE
PWMania

Ronda Rousey Calls Shayna Baszler One of the Best Stars on WWE TV

Since they were both competing in MMA, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have maintained a close friendship over the years. Rousey heaped praise onto Baszler for being one of the best people on the show during a recent gaming stream. “You’re totally right about Shayna [Baszler] being one of the...
WWE
PWMania

AEW Revolution 2023 Location Possibly Revealed

It appears that AEW has secured a venue for its first pay-per-view event of 2023, Revolution. According to Fightful Select, the company will move to a new location for the event. AEW is planning to hold this pay-per-view special at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, California, but the plans are still in the planning stages.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
PWMania

Sheamus Comments on Butch and Ridge Holland’s Potential in WWE

WWE star Sheamus recently appeared on the Dynamite Download podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Sheamus commented on the potential of his Brawling Brutes teammates Butch and Ridge Holland in WWE:. “They’re another two lads I’m definitely impressed with. I’ve loved taking them under...
WWE
PWMania

Matches Revealed for Next Week’s WWE RAW, Alpha Academy’s Plans, Johnny Gargano

WWE RAW matches for next week were announced on Monday night’s post-show edition of RAW Talk. Chad Gable and Otis will face Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano on RAW next week. After the show, Sarah Schreiber interviewed Alpha Academy, and Gable stated that Owens and Gargano didn’t have the courage to accept the match in Minnesota, but no matter where the match takes place, the outcome will be the same – The Academy will defeat them, 1-2-3.
WWE
PWMania

Speculation on Alexa Bliss’ Character Changing and Bray Wyatt Being Involved

It seems that in the near future, we could be introduced to a different version of Alexa Bliss. Bayley criticized Bliss for being a shell version of herself during Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW. During the main event, Bayley defeated Bliss, and the announcers kept pointing out that Bliss was not giving the match her all. The goal was to express that she had lost a step.
WWE

