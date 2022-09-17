Read full article on original website
yovenice.com
Office Space Nears Completion in Former Allied Model Trains Space
The Braddock will bring 12,600 square feet of office space to Culver City. A revamp of the former Allied Model Trains building is nearing completion in Culver City. Set on what the designer, ODAA, calls “an awkwardly shaped lot” at 4411 Sepulveda Boulevard, The Braddock is Culver City’s newest entrant in the office space sweepstakes as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.
spectrumnews1.com
South LA church breaks ground on homeless senior housing
SOUTH LOS ANGELES — It’s no secret that building housing in Los Angeles takes a long time, but the Serenity supportive housing development for homeless and independent-living seniors in South LA has been decades in the making. Located in the Manchester Square neighborhood, the $35 million building will be constructed in the former parking lot for the Southside Church of Christ.
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 Payments
Do you live in Los Angeles, California? Well, the state has important news for you and other locals. The program is now open to help LA locals stay chilled for the rest of the summer.
yovenice.com
An 81 Unit, Seven Story Mixed-Use Development Is Planned for Brentwood
The proposed project on Wilshire Boulevard could replace a closed Pho restaurant.
Watering Ban Lifted Early As Crews Finish Repairing Pipeline
The ban was expected to last until Tuesday, but was lifted Monday.
NBC Los Angeles
Millions in LA County Can Resume Outdoor Watering With Pipeline Repairs Complete
Millions in Southern California can resume outdoor watering Monday after repairs on a pipeline connecting the Colorado River to customers in Los Angeles County were completed ahead of schedule. The completion of repairs on a leaking portion of the 36-mile pipeline means 4 million people who were asked to avoid...
yovenice.com
Legal Wrangling Continues Following LASD Search of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s Santa Monica Home
Hearing set for Thursday relating to LASD corruption investigation. Last Wednesday, The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant on the Santa Monica home of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl as part of what they call an ongoing corruption investigation. On Thursday, a judge barred the Sheriff’s Department investigators from searching computers seized from LA Metro related to the probe. The Sheriff’s Department has responded by claiming the county fired its attorney in the case.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Alhambra Locals Sound Off on Dangers for Kids Walking on Fremont Ave
On Friday September 16, the Sustainable SGV coalition gathered residents, a City Councilmember, and Streetsblog in Alhambra for a walk around Fremont Avenue in Alhambra to see the “dangerous walking conditions” and “pollution burden” that local elementary schoolers contend with. They also took surveys from the walkers to collect data for Alhambra’s forthcoming pedestrian and bicycle plans.
New Brunch Spot Con Huevos Debuting with Two Locations in LA
The restaurant will open in Montebello and Long Beach
hometextilestoday.com
Port of Los Angeles records biggest decline of the year
San Pedro, Calif. – Cargo volume at the Port of Los Angeles saw the biggest decline of the year in August. After record-breaking cargo volume in 2021 and the first half of 2022, the Port handled an estimated 806,000 twenty-foot containers (TEUs) over the month August, approximately 15% less than the same period a year ago.
yovenice.com
Retired LA Councilmember Ruth Galanter Endorses Erin Darling in CD-11
The iconic former Councilmember, a victim of a knife attack and slow-growth supporter for change was responsible for the transformation of the historic Venice Canals. Ruth Galanter, the popular former city council member who was part of a new wave of women to serve in city government in the late 1980’s and 1990’s has endorsed Venice local Erin Darling, a tenant’s rights attorney looking to succeed the retiring Mike Bonin here in CD-11.
These Are the Best Waffles in California
Since 2017, this full-service Los Angeles restaurant takes the classic breakfast food and gives it a whole new meaning. Where to find the best waffles in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - We all know how hard it is to resist a waffle.
centurycity-westwoodnews.com
Developer Plans 136 Units of Housing Near Expo-Bundy Station
A new development could be on the way near the Metro Expo/Bundy station in the future if the plans that Carmel Partners have in store are approved. The plans were submitted recently to the Los Angeles Department of City Planning and would replace six single-family homes currently across the street from Expo/Bundy.
americanmilitarynews.com
Fire destroys 11 tiny homes that housed homeless vets at West L.A. Veterans Affairs campus
A fire early Friday destroyed 11 tiny shelter homes and damaged four others that housed homeless veterans at the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs campus, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The fire likely was caused by lithium batteries that overheated while charging in one of the shelters, LAFD...
yovenice.com
17 Cats Perish, Firefighter Injured in Fire at Local Feline Boarding Center
Saturday morning fire at CatPlaceLA remains under investigation. 17 cats died over the weekend following a fire at a feline boarding facility on Venice Boulevard in Palms that sent one firefighter to the hospital. According to the LAOFD, a cell phone call to 9-1-1 from a passerby at 5:44 AM...
A Private Members Club Opens in L.A.’s Historically Black West Adams Neighborhood
Dreamed up and co-founded by former Georgetown undergraduate classmates Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen, The Gathering Spot is a private membership network designed as a place for connectivity and community building. “It’s like a think tank and a country club, minus the elitism,” Wilson, CEO of the company, tells THR. More from The Hollywood ReporterSterling K. Brown on Flexing Comedic Chops in 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul': "It Was Exhausting"Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Scares Up $44M Opening'Nope' Review: Jordan Peele's Rapturous and Suspenseful Sci-Fi Ride “We’re used to being tolerated in spaces and not celebrated within them. So what is it like...
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles Today
Here's five fried chicken spots in LA you must try (that are not big brands). 5 Great Spots to Get Fried Chicken in Los AngelesAdobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If fried chicken is the king of comfort food, Los Angeles is the fried chicken king.
NBC Los Angeles
LADWP's New Program Will Offer Rebates for Window A/Cs Across LA
Overworked or inefficient air conditioners across LA in need of an upgrade just got a major boost from the city. Carolina Aceves may be the perfect example as to why it's such a big deal. Her son has a heart condition, she told NBC4, and the heat makes it all...
LAFD Responding to Fire Encounter Aggressive Dogs, Combative Homeowner
Chatsworth, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Fire Department encountered aggressive dogs and a combative homeowner upon arrival at a reported structure fire around 10:57 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, on the 9400 block of Megan Avenue in the Chatsworth neighborhood of Los Angeles. LAFD Battalion Chief Brian Dameron said at...
Tay Ho Restaurants: Putting Vietnamese food at forefront of American culture
Vivian Yenson, who was born and raised in Fountain Valley in Orange County, isn’t your average 21-year-old college graduate. In fact, there’s nothing average about this young woman who earlier this year opened her brainchild restaurant in San Gabriel–Tay Ho Takeout Restaurant. And that was before she graduated from Cal State Fullerton this past May. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, a month ago she inaugurated her second restaurant in Chino Hills.
