Highland upsets 5A No. 1 Desert Edge, shows it's a force to be reckoned with

If there’s a textbook on how to run a high school offense, last year’s Gilbert Highland team may as well have written it.

At quarterback, Gage Dayley ran the show, passing for 2,652 yards and 29 touchdowns. He could use his legs, sure, but Dayley’s calling card was his passing ability. The result was a dynamic unit on the ground and in the air. The Hawks ended up averaging 28.9 points per game.

This year is different. In last week’s trip to face Utah power Lone Peak, Highland accounted for just 117 yards of total offense in a 13-0 defeat.

But even in that loss, Highland coach Brock Farrel saw some encouraging signs. He saw a defense that “can play with anybody” and a special teams unit that is “really good.” On Friday, the Hawks paired that with a much more cohesive offensive performance to win 27-6 over Goodyear Desert Edge, which entered as the Republic’s top-ranked team in 5A.

Even after the win, Farrel believes Highland’s offense has room to improve. When asked postgame about the unit “clicking,” Farrel rebuked.

“I wouldn't call us clicking,” Farrel said. “We're pretty rough right now.”

What Highland’s offense did do, though, was play its game. This is a unit anchored by Caleb Lomu, a 6-foot-5 left tackle with Big Ten and SEC offers. So without a quarterback like Dayley, Farrel challenged his team to dominate on the ground.

“I just tried to speak confidence in our O-line,” Farrel said. “I was like, 'Hey, I want to run the same run play 13 times in a row if we can do it and you guys gotta take over the game.' I think they really embraced that.”

After a slow offensive start for both teams, it was actually a passing play that got Highland on the scoreboard. Quarterback Joseph Walter rolled out right and found Cooper Scott — a star defensive end who rarely plays offense — streaking down the left sideline. Scott broke one tackle and walked into the end zone for a 60-yard score.

“It really energized us,” Farrel said. “It showed that our quarterback is deadly. He's not just gonna throw out routes or miss. It showed that you can't just put nine people in the box and stop our offense.”

From there, Highland’s run game took over. Chance Cauthen, the Hawks' battering ram of a goal-line back, punched in a pair of short yardage touchdowns. Late on, Carson Mullenaux iced the game with a 24-yard rushing score of his own.

“Hit 'em in the mouth,” Cauthen said. “Hit 'em hard. And kinda show them what Highland football's about.”

Despite eventually putting 27 points on the board, though, it was Highland’s defense that impressed most.

Although Desert Edge also lost a program-altering quarterback to graduation in Adryan Lara, the Scorpions have something Highland doesn’t: a young sensation touted as the next big thing under center. Through two games, Hezekiah Millender lived up to that billing, throwing for 540 total yards and nine touchdowns across a pair of wins.

On Friday, Millender was unable to repeat that success.

“Make him actually read stuff, he's gotta be mature, he's gotta play the whole game, take what we give him multiple times in a row,” Farrel said. “Sixteen-year-old boys usually don't do that.”

Highland's gameplan was to take away the deep shots and clog the middle of the field, forcing Millender to make mature decisions. Although Millender had a few impressive moments, he repeatedly struggled to find open receivers and wound up holding onto the ball for too long, enabling Highland’s pass rush to get to him.

“If he's gonna complete a pass, it's gonna have to be a five-yard little hitch or out route,” Farrel said. “Go ahead, I dare you, throw 17 hitches in a row all the way down the field. High school boys won't do it.”

Instead, Millender’s night ended with a fitting moment of frustration. With under 30 seconds left in the game and the score well out of hand, he rolled left, couldn’t find anyone open and threw an interception in the end zone.

Over the stadium speakers, Sweet Caroline blared as Desert Edge walked off the field, its Open Division ambitions punctured. On the other sideline, the Hawks celebrated, having proven that, even without Dayley, they are a force to be reckoned with.

