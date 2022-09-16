ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodyear, AZ

Highland upsets 5A No. 1 Desert Edge, shows it's a force to be reckoned with

By Theo Mackie, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16AAOF_0hzAcEgB00

If there’s a textbook on how to run a high school offense, last year’s Gilbert Highland team may as well have written it.

At quarterback, Gage Dayley ran the show, passing for 2,652 yards and 29 touchdowns. He could use his legs, sure, but Dayley’s calling card was his passing ability. The result was a dynamic unit on the ground and in the air. The Hawks ended up averaging 28.9 points per game.

This year is different. In last week’s trip to face Utah power Lone Peak, Highland accounted for just 117 yards of total offense in a 13-0 defeat.

But even in that loss, Highland coach Brock Farrel saw some encouraging signs. He saw a defense that “can play with anybody” and a special teams unit that is “really good.” On Friday, the Hawks paired that with a much more cohesive offensive performance to win 27-6 over Goodyear Desert Edge, which entered as the Republic’s top-ranked team in 5A.

Even after the win, Farrel believes Highland’s offense has room to improve. When asked postgame about the unit “clicking,” Farrel rebuked.

“I wouldn't call us clicking,” Farrel said. “We're pretty rough right now.”

What Highland’s offense did do, though, was play its game. This is a unit anchored by Caleb Lomu, a 6-foot-5 left tackle with Big Ten and SEC offers. So without a quarterback like Dayley, Farrel challenged his team to dominate on the ground.

“I just tried to speak confidence in our O-line,” Farrel said. “I was like, 'Hey, I want to run the same run play 13 times in a row if we can do it and you guys gotta take over the game.' I think they really embraced that.”

After a slow offensive start for both teams, it was actually a passing play that got Highland on the scoreboard. Quarterback Joseph Walter rolled out right and found Cooper Scott — a star defensive end who rarely plays offense — streaking down the left sideline. Scott broke one tackle and walked into the end zone for a 60-yard score.

“It really energized us,” Farrel said. “It showed that our quarterback is deadly. He's not just gonna throw out routes or miss. It showed that you can't just put nine people in the box and stop our offense.”

From there, Highland’s run game took over. Chance Cauthen, the Hawks' battering ram of a goal-line back, punched in a pair of short yardage touchdowns. Late on, Carson Mullenaux iced the game with a 24-yard rushing score of his own.

“Hit 'em in the mouth,” Cauthen said. “Hit 'em hard. And kinda show them what Highland football's about.”

Despite eventually putting 27 points on the board, though, it was Highland’s defense that impressed most.

Although Desert Edge also lost a program-altering quarterback to graduation in Adryan Lara, the Scorpions have something Highland doesn’t: a young sensation touted as the next big thing under center. Through two games, Hezekiah Millender lived up to that billing, throwing for 540 total yards and nine touchdowns across a pair of wins.

On Friday, Millender was unable to repeat that success.

“Make him actually read stuff, he's gotta be mature, he's gotta play the whole game, take what we give him multiple times in a row,” Farrel said. “Sixteen-year-old boys usually don't do that.”

Highland's gameplan was to take away the deep shots and clog the middle of the field, forcing Millender to make mature decisions. Although Millender had a few impressive moments, he repeatedly struggled to find open receivers and wound up holding onto the ball for too long, enabling Highland’s pass rush to get to him.

“If he's gonna complete a pass, it's gonna have to be a five-yard little hitch or out route,” Farrel said. “Go ahead, I dare you, throw 17 hitches in a row all the way down the field. High school boys won't do it.”

Instead, Millender’s night ended with a fitting moment of frustration. With under 30 seconds left in the game and the score well out of hand, he rolled left, couldn’t find anyone open and threw an interception in the end zone.

Over the stadium speakers, Sweet Caroline blared as Desert Edge walked off the field, its Open Division ambitions punctured. On the other sideline, the Hawks celebrated, having proven that, even without Dayley, they are a force to be reckoned with.

Theo Mackie covers Arizona high school sports and the Arizona Diamondbacks. He can be reached by email at theo.mackie@gannett.com and on Twitter @theo_mackie.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
East Valley Tribune

Former Chandler coach Shaun Aguano named interim coach at ASU

Shaun Aguano was a coaching legend at Chandler High School. He built the Wolves into a powerhouse football program, one that was nationally ranked on several occasions and became a dynasty in 2016-18 when it won the 6A state championship under his leadership. In 2019, he was hired by Arizona State to lead the running backs.
CHANDLER, AZ
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Sunday's Herm Edwards News

After last night's loss to Eastern Michigan, there was no doubt Herm Edwards' days in Tempe were numbered. Arizona State made it official on Sunday afternoon, as Edwards lost his job in a move that is officially being described as the head coach "relinquishing his role." Whatever euphemism you want...
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

Breaking: Major College Football Coach Fired Sunday

A week after Nebraska fired Scott Frost, another major college football program has reportedly made a change at head coach. On Sunday, Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards, according to reports out of Tempe. "Herm Edwards is out as ASU's head football coach per two people familiar with the...
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Goodyear, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
Goodyear, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Education
City
Goodyear, AZ
State
Utah State
AZFamily

Lucky lottery player snags “The Pick” $1 million jackpot in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One lucky lottery player is now a million dollars richer after hitting “The Pick” jackpot over the weekend in Phoenix!. The winning ticket was sold at a Circle K near 19th and Northern Avenues. It’s the second-largest “The Pick” jackpot win in the game’s history! The largest was a $2.4 million jackpot won on Sept. 10 in Scottsdale.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa may get chooiser on future projects

In light of Mesa’s recent economic successes, Mesa’s mayor and city manager think the city can be choosier in the future about which projects get the welcome mat from the city. City leaders were addressing local business leaders at the Economic Development Advisory Board meeting on earlier this...
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

QC nearing completion of big water deal

Queen Creek is dotting i’s and crossing t’s in a $21-million deal to purchase Colorado River water from GSC Farm in Cibola that will yield 2,033 acre-feet of water annually for the town through the Central Arizona Project canal system. That would satisfy the water needs of at...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Arizona Diamondbacks#Hawks#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sec
AZFamily

Storm chances are back in the forecast

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A mild evening in Phoenix for your Saturday with temps in the 90s as the sun sets. We hit 100 degrees today, which is the normal high for this time of year. We stayed dry today in Phoenix and will stay dry as we get into your Sunday.
PHOENIX, AZ
85209.com

Mesa Water Customers are Encouraged to Forgo Fall Overseeding

The fall season is the time of year when many residents, businesses and homeowner’s associations (HOAs) decide whether or not to overseed their lawns. In light of the worsening conditions on the Colorado River, the City of Mesa is encouraging all water customers to consider limiting or forgoing the overseeding of turf areas.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

U.S. Army to conduct military training exercises in Phoenix and Peoria

PHOENIX - Those in Phoenix and Peoria may notice military activity this week as the U.S. Army conducts training exercises. Phoenix Police say the training will be done Tuesday through Friday, Sept. 20-23, in the Phoenix and Peoria areas. Police say the training will involve air and ground exercises and...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
East Valley Tribune

The heat is on Scottsdale – literally – Council told

Scottsdale has a way to go in reducing urban heat, according to some residents. Of 56 responses to a survey on the city’s urban heat plan, 88% say it is “very important” for the city to take action to reduce urban heat. However, only 48% say Scottsdale is doing an “average” job or better in creating cool and comfortable spaces for pedestrians to go.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

ADOT develops first-of-its-kind technology to warn of wrong-way drivers

PHOENIX — Two sisters and Grand Canyon University students were at the wrong place at the wrong time. They were killed by a wrong-way driver who was drunk behind the wheel. "I'll never be a grandma," said their mother, Cathy Hocking, back in 2018. "I'll never plan a wedding. I'll never pick out a wedding dress, every mother's dream with her daughter."
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

6 Arizona schools, including 4 in the Valley, earn Blue Ribbon designation award

PHOENIX — Six schools in Arizona were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools on Friday by the U.S. Department of Education. In Maricopa County, four schools received the exemplary high performing schools honor; Notre Dame Preparatory High School, Weinberg Gifted Academy (Chandler Unified School District), Cherokee Elementary School ( Scottsdale Unified School District) and Vista Del Sure Accelerated Academy (Laveen Elementary School District).
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police identify the person who was found in a suitcase in north Phoenix

College student-athletes earning money through "NIL" Not everyone agrees that payments to student-athletes are a positive development. Some coaches worry about locker room jealousy because some players will ultimately earn more than others. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. After an embarrassing loss at home Saturday night to Eastern Michigan, Herm...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

6 Arizona schools awarded the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School honor

PHOENIX — Six Arizona schools, including four in the Valley, received achievement honors from U.S. Secretary of Education Michael Cardona on Friday. The schools were among 297 that received the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School honor this year, which is given to schools deserving recognition for “overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.”
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy