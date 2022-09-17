ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Can this New Bedford local win 'Big Brother'? He made it to the final four — here's how

By Seth Chitwood, Standard-Times
 3 days ago

NEW BEDFORD — Since entering the "Big Brother" house on July 6 , local Matt Turner, 23, is one of four remaining houseguests eyeing the $750,000 prize.

The 24th season of "Big Brother" has been called one of the most controversial seasons to date with racially charged microaggressions, acts of colorism, conscious bias, using bisexuality as a strategy tactic and, of course, the highly talked-about "all-Black" and "all-White" labeled alliances.

Turner, a North Attleboro native who currently resides in the New Bedford area and owns the art store "The Rug Shack" in Bridgewater , has been instrumental in evicting some of the labeled villains on the show.

Competitively, Turner has won three head of household competitions and was only briefly on the chopping block once. His resume includes putting Kyle Capener on the block after an emotional week and taking out super fan Michael Bruner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l2UHn_0hzAc2Ai00

On July 28, Turner spoke up in the house, calling out the bullying he was observing. However, his main reason was to expose and dissolve an all-female alliance that was dominating the house.

Many Big Brother fans on Reddit.com have called him out for "being one of the worst players there strategically" adding that he rides the coattails of other leading contestants.

COVID forced many to work remotely. What does that mean for the local lunch rush?

"This has always been Turner’s game. He always sides with the stronger guys, the ones with power. He never sticks with anyone," another Reddit fan commented.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05bWXW_0hzAc2Ai00

Right now, Turner is in the majority alliance with the head of household Monte Taylor, a personal trainer from Bear, Delaware.

But despite criticism, according to GoldDerby.com , either Turner or former Miss Michigan's Taylor Hale are predicted to win Big Brother 24.

How the series 'Big Brother' works

According to The Cinemaholic , "Big Brother" is a reality TV series that follows a group of contestants living together in a custom-built house, located in Los Angeles, at 4024 Radford Ave. in the Studio City neighborhood.

Locked away without any contact from the outside world, the 16 "houseguests" are filmed 24/7, with available live feeds to watch on the official CBS app as well as weekly episodes that air twice a week on CBS. The show is hosted by Julie Chen Moonves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUlRP_0hzAc2Ai00

There is a standard voting procedure to eliminate houseguests throughout the season, and the one who manages to be the last one remaining, evading all the elimination processes, is declared the winner and gets to take home a grand cash prize.

In a previous Standard-Times article , Turner was quoted telling "Big Brother," "I typically get underestimated due to my looks. I think I'm absolutely gonna run this game," he said.

'I want people to know it's in good hands': Dillon's Restaurant changes ownership

"But at first, rather than saying I'm a successful business owner, I'm gonna kind of fall into the artist fact, which I think feeds into my look."

The "Big Brother 24" finale is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 25, at 8 p.m. on CBS.

Standard-Times digital producer Faith Harrington contributed to this article.

Standard-Times staff writer Seth Chitwood can be reached at schitwood@s-t.com . Follow him on twitter: @ChitwoodReports . Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Standard-Times today.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Can this New Bedford local win 'Big Brother'? He made it to the final four — here's how

Comments / 4



