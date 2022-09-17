Former Texas Longhorns and Seattle Seahawks player Earl Thomas is selling his Austin home. Thomas's wife, Nina, filed for divorce a year ago, several months after she was arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at him when she says she found him in bed, naked, with several women and his brother at an Austin-area short term rental house. Sitting on more than three acres of land, the Lake Austin area home has seven bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms with views of Lake Austin and Italian architecture. Those features plus a chef’s kitchen, window walls bringing in natural lighting and a wine cellar have landed the home at a $5,995,000 list price. The home is fit for work and play with a game room, a private home theater and a two-story study with a loft. The outdoor pool includes a grotto, a grill and an infinity pool-styled lounging spa.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO