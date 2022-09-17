ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Outsider.com

University of Texas Fan Arrested After Allegedly Attempting Moronic Stunt With Live Bull Mascot

On Saturday, the University of Texas Longhorns took on the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at home in Austin. After a slow start, the Longhorns dominated in the second half to win 41-20. However, one Texas fan got a little too excited and made a stupid decision to jump onto the field mid-game. Yet the fan had no intention of rushing the field like most invaders. Instead, he attempted to climb into the pit that contained Longhorns mascot Bevo.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas football team gets terrific injury update on Quinn Ewers

Texas football fans have to love the latest injury update when it comes to Quinn Ewers. After exiting Week 2’s narrow home loss to Alabama, emerging Texas football star quarterback Quinn Ewers could be returning to action sooner than expected. Ewers injured his clavicle on a late hit vs....
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Ohio State football: Toledo coach Jason Candle calls Buckeyes a 'monster opponent'

Ohio State football kept rolling to open the 2022 season with a 77-21 win Saturday against Toledo. The Buckeyes advanced to 3-0 on the year, while Toledo was able to score more than any other Ohio State opponent thus far. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud played a near-perfect game, completing 22 of his 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. After the game, Toledo coach Jason Candle heaped praise on Ohio State's players and coaching staff.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Arkansas moves up in latest USA Today Coaches Poll

Following a 38-27 comeback victory against the Missouri State Bears, the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0, 1-0 SEC) moved up one spot to No. 10 in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll. Arkansas also remained at No. 10 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25. Arkansas is one of eight...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
State
Texas State
247Sports

Jimbo Fisher addresses Texas A&M player suspensions in postgame remarks

News broke Saturday afternoon that Texas A&M had suspended four true freshman football players for violations of team rules in wideouts Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall and cornerbacks Smoke Bouie and Denver Harris. The exact extent of the suspensions was unknown going into Saturday night's critical contest for the Aggies versus Miami, a 17-9 win for A&M and, although all four players went through war ups prior to kickoff, none of them played in the first half of the game.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Arizona State Herm Edwards buyout details

On Sunday Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards and the university mutually decided to go their separate ways, creating a possible scenario where Edwards’ buyout will change. ASU athletic director Ray Anderson met with the media hours after the announcement and made clear, Edwards was not fired. “This just...
TEMPE, AZ
Person
Sam Houston
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 poll after Week 3

College football's unpredictability during the regular season continued on Saturday as several nationally-ranked teams were pushed to the brink coming off a scintillating weekend that included three Sun Belt teams beating favored opponents. Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 3 includes shakeup inside the top 15 after Michigan State's road loss to Washington and Penn State's win at Auburn, which should vault the unbeaten Nittany Lions past several programs in Sunday's new poll.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Who In SEC Is Happy, And Who Is Not

Going into Week 4 of 2022 college football, the Southeastern Conference – home of the eight league games, three or four cupcakes – seven SEC teams, including Alabama, have yet to play a conference game. After Saturday’s games, only Ole Miss will be looking to stick its toe into the SEC water.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Carolina, S.C. State kickoff time is set

The South Carolina football team will play its penultimate non-conference game of the season on Saturday, October 1 against S.C. State. On Monday, the Southeastern Conference announced that the game is scheduled to kickoff at noon and be broadcast on the SEC Network. This will be the third meeting between...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Arizona State coaching search: Matt Rhule, Kenny Dillingham among top candidates, insider says

Known as a program builder of sorts before joining Baylor, Rhule posted a 28-23 record as head coach at Temple from 2013-16. Rhule was also reportedly a target with the New York Giants after his stellar turnaround in Waco, Texas prior to his landing in Carolina. Rhule shouldered the blame for Sunday's loss to the Giants, the Panthers' second straight by a late-game field goal.
TEMPE, AZ
Austonia

Former Texas Longhorn's mansion  on the market for nearly $6M

Former Texas Longhorns and Seattle Seahawks player Earl Thomas is selling his Austin home. Thomas's wife, Nina, filed for divorce a year ago, several months after she was arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at him when she says she found him in bed, naked, with several women and his brother at an Austin-area short term rental house. Sitting on more than three acres of land, the Lake Austin area home has seven bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms with views of Lake Austin and Italian architecture. Those features plus a chef’s kitchen, window walls bringing in natural lighting and a wine cellar have landed the home at a $5,995,000 list price. The home is fit for work and play with a game room, a private home theater and a two-story study with a loft. The outdoor pool includes a grotto, a grill and an infinity pool-styled lounging spa.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Everything Mike Gundy said after Oklahoma State's win vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy got his wish in that most of his starters were off the field before halftime in a game the Cowboys dominated early and often against FCS opponent Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday. The Pokes handled the Golden Lions, 63-7, controlling all three phases of the game. Backup quarterback Gunnar Gundy took over midway through the second quarter and later threw two touchdown passes in his first extended playing time at Oklahoma State.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

College football rankings: Alabama leapfrogs Ohio State in Kirk Herbstreit's top six teams for Week 4

Three weeks into the college football season, Kirk Herbstreit has updated his rankings for the top six teams in the nation. There are not any changes at the very top of the College GameDay analyst's rankings this week, as he still has Georgia occupying the No. 1 spot. But Alabama did shoot above Ohio State while Oklahoma moved into his rankings after falling outside of them last week.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

