University of Texas Fan Arrested After Allegedly Attempting Moronic Stunt With Live Bull Mascot
On Saturday, the University of Texas Longhorns took on the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at home in Austin. After a slow start, the Longhorns dominated in the second half to win 41-20. However, one Texas fan got a little too excited and made a stupid decision to jump onto the field mid-game. Yet the fan had no intention of rushing the field like most invaders. Instead, he attempted to climb into the pit that contained Longhorns mascot Bevo.
Texas football team gets terrific injury update on Quinn Ewers
Texas football fans have to love the latest injury update when it comes to Quinn Ewers. After exiting Week 2’s narrow home loss to Alabama, emerging Texas football star quarterback Quinn Ewers could be returning to action sooner than expected. Ewers injured his clavicle on a late hit vs....
247Sports
Ohio State football: Toledo coach Jason Candle calls Buckeyes a 'monster opponent'
Ohio State football kept rolling to open the 2022 season with a 77-21 win Saturday against Toledo. The Buckeyes advanced to 3-0 on the year, while Toledo was able to score more than any other Ohio State opponent thus far. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud played a near-perfect game, completing 22 of his 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. After the game, Toledo coach Jason Candle heaped praise on Ohio State's players and coaching staff.
Arkansas moves up in latest USA Today Coaches Poll
Following a 38-27 comeback victory against the Missouri State Bears, the Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0, 1-0 SEC) moved up one spot to No. 10 in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll. Arkansas also remained at No. 10 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25. Arkansas is one of eight...
Arkansas 38, Missouri State 27: Five Questions 'Answered"
The Bears scored the first 17 points of the game, and after Arkansas fought back to tie it in the third quarter, Missouri State answered with the next two scores to take a 27-17 lead with just over 12 minutes to play. "We're just so fortunate to win," said Arkansas...
Oklahoma football: Sooners legend Brian Bosworth raves about head coach Brent Venables
Over the weekend, Oklahoma and first-year head coach Brent Venables blew past Nebraska for a 49-14 win in the Sooners' first trip to Lincoln since 2009. Oklahoma is now up to No. 6 in this week’s top 25 AP poll. During a recent interview on SiriusXM Radio, former Sooners star Brian Bosworth shared his thoughts on the Oklahoma head coach's fast start.
247Sports
Jimbo Fisher addresses Texas A&M player suspensions in postgame remarks
News broke Saturday afternoon that Texas A&M had suspended four true freshman football players for violations of team rules in wideouts Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall and cornerbacks Smoke Bouie and Denver Harris. The exact extent of the suspensions was unknown going into Saturday night's critical contest for the Aggies versus Miami, a 17-9 win for A&M and, although all four players went through war ups prior to kickoff, none of them played in the first half of the game.
Arizona State Herm Edwards buyout details
On Sunday Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards and the university mutually decided to go their separate ways, creating a possible scenario where Edwards’ buyout will change. ASU athletic director Ray Anderson met with the media hours after the announcement and made clear, Edwards was not fired. “This just...
247Sports
Missouri State vs. Arkansas football: Reaction pours in as Razorbacks survive scare in Bobby Petrino's return
Arkansas held off Missouri State, 38-27, after the Bears gave the No. 10 Razorbacks (3-0) a major scare in the first half and into the fourth quarter. Missouri State led 27-17 in the final quarter, but Arkansas outscored it 21-3 to pull away and spoil Bobby Petrino's return after he was infamously fired in the spring of 2012.
College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 poll after Week 3
College football's unpredictability during the regular season continued on Saturday as several nationally-ranked teams were pushed to the brink coming off a scintillating weekend that included three Sun Belt teams beating favored opponents. Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 3 includes shakeup inside the top 15 after Michigan State's road loss to Washington and Penn State's win at Auburn, which should vault the unbeaten Nittany Lions past several programs in Sunday's new poll.
247Sports
College football rankings: Georgia claims top spot, Penn State surges in Coaches Poll Top 25
Coaches and media were split in Week 3 regarding college football’s best team. Is it defending national champion Georgia or the ever-dominant Alabama Crimson Tide? The Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings sided with Alabama last week, and have a new decision to make today as Week 4’s rankings arrive.
Who In SEC Is Happy, And Who Is Not
Going into Week 4 of 2022 college football, the Southeastern Conference – home of the eight league games, three or four cupcakes – seven SEC teams, including Alabama, have yet to play a conference game. After Saturday’s games, only Ole Miss will be looking to stick its toe into the SEC water.
Carolina, S.C. State kickoff time is set
The South Carolina football team will play its penultimate non-conference game of the season on Saturday, October 1 against S.C. State. On Monday, the Southeastern Conference announced that the game is scheduled to kickoff at noon and be broadcast on the SEC Network. This will be the third meeting between...
TreVeyon Henderson injury update: Ohio State star RB wears walking boot after Toledo game, Buckeyes' 77-21 win
TreVeyon Henderson left Ohio State's 77-21 win over Toledo Saturday with an undisclosed injury and was seen in a walking boot after players exited Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Henderson scored a touchdown on the Buckeyes' first possession before leaving the game and returning to the sideline with a trainer a few possessions later.
247Sports
Arizona State coaching search: Matt Rhule, Kenny Dillingham among top candidates, insider says
Known as a program builder of sorts before joining Baylor, Rhule posted a 28-23 record as head coach at Temple from 2013-16. Rhule was also reportedly a target with the New York Giants after his stellar turnaround in Waco, Texas prior to his landing in Carolina. Rhule shouldered the blame for Sunday's loss to the Giants, the Panthers' second straight by a late-game field goal.
247Sports
Late Kick: Texas A&M fans "knocked it out of the park" with environment against Miami
Following a tough week to say the least around the A&M program that featured plenty of conversations surrounding Jimbo Fisher, his play calling and having to suspend four true freshmen, Texas A&M bounced back with a 17-9 victory over Miami. In front of a primetime audience on ESPN, Kyle Field...
Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 3
We are now in the full swing of the 2022 college football season. Teams are through the first three weeks of the year -- and some teams have already played four games -- which means we're starting to get a better idea of where teams stand and how they are going to play this year.
Former Texas Longhorn's mansion on the market for nearly $6M
Former Texas Longhorns and Seattle Seahawks player Earl Thomas is selling his Austin home. Thomas's wife, Nina, filed for divorce a year ago, several months after she was arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at him when she says she found him in bed, naked, with several women and his brother at an Austin-area short term rental house. Sitting on more than three acres of land, the Lake Austin area home has seven bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms with views of Lake Austin and Italian architecture. Those features plus a chef’s kitchen, window walls bringing in natural lighting and a wine cellar have landed the home at a $5,995,000 list price. The home is fit for work and play with a game room, a private home theater and a two-story study with a loft. The outdoor pool includes a grotto, a grill and an infinity pool-styled lounging spa.
Everything Mike Gundy said after Oklahoma State's win vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy got his wish in that most of his starters were off the field before halftime in a game the Cowboys dominated early and often against FCS opponent Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday. The Pokes handled the Golden Lions, 63-7, controlling all three phases of the game. Backup quarterback Gunnar Gundy took over midway through the second quarter and later threw two touchdown passes in his first extended playing time at Oklahoma State.
247Sports
College football rankings: Alabama leapfrogs Ohio State in Kirk Herbstreit's top six teams for Week 4
Three weeks into the college football season, Kirk Herbstreit has updated his rankings for the top six teams in the nation. There are not any changes at the very top of the College GameDay analyst's rankings this week, as he still has Georgia occupying the No. 1 spot. But Alabama did shoot above Ohio State while Oklahoma moved into his rankings after falling outside of them last week.
247Sports
