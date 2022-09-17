ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, OH

VOTE: Marion Star Football Player of Week 5 Poll

By Rob McCurdy, Marion Star
The Marion Star
The Marion Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sNE9k_0hzAa0Kq00
  • Voting continues at MarionStar.com and its app through early Tuesday morning.
  • Highland's Dane Nauman ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns and added a blocked punt in a win over Pleasant.
  • Mount Gilead's Matthew Bland threw for two touchdowns and 133 yards and ran for another TD and 79 yards in a loss to Fredericktown.
  • River Valley's Cayden Shidone threw for five touchdowns and 473 yards, plus ran in two more scores in a win over Ontario.
  • Ridgedale's Nathan Thiel came up with 20 tackles and a pass break up in a loss to Ridgemont.
  • North Union's Owen Davis rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns and caught five passes for 79 yards and a TD, plus added six tackles and two sacks on defense in a loss to Jonathan Alder.
  • Northmor's Bo Landin made five catches for 150 yards and the team's only touchdown in a loss to Danville.

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

What’s the status of Ohio State football’s TreVeyon Henderson, Mike Hall Jr., Josh Proctor and Tanner McCalister?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s Ryan Day provided an update on some key members of his team headed into a matchup with Wisconsin. The Buckeyes were without safeties Tanner McCalister, Josh Proctor — neither of whom dressed — and defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. in the 77-21 win over Toledo despite none of them showing up on the pre-game availability report.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football’s most dangeous running-game weapon might never touch the ball

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the most crucial moment of the most critical drive of Ohio State football’s young season, Donovan Jackson announced his arrival. For much of the Sept. 3 season opener against Notre Dame, the Buckeye offense could not quite engage. As the sophomore left guard making his first career start settled in, so did a potentially dominant running game. Jackson started living in the second level, clearing out linebackers and safeties on the OSU run game’s victory-clinching march.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Highland, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Marion, OH
Local
Ohio Football
City
Ontario, OH
Marion, OH
Sports
City
Danville, OH
Marion, OH
Elections
Local
Ohio Elections
City
Fredericktown, OH
City
Mount Gilead, OH
Marion, OH
Government
247Sports

Ohio State football: Toledo coach Jason Candle calls Buckeyes a 'monster opponent'

Ohio State football kept rolling to open the 2022 season with a 77-21 win Saturday against Toledo. The Buckeyes advanced to 3-0 on the year, while Toledo was able to score more than any other Ohio State opponent thus far. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud played a near-perfect game, completing 22 of his 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. After the game, Toledo coach Jason Candle heaped praise on Ohio State's players and coaching staff.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Five-star 2024 Linebacker Sammy Brown “Really Likes” What Ohio State is Doing and Enjoyed His Trip to Columbus Earlier This Month

When 2024 linebacker Sammy Brown first visited Ohio State last November, he was taken by surprise. A five-star linebacker from Georgia, Brown wasn’t expecting Ohio State to extend an offer to him in his sophomore season. Still, he departed Columbus after watching the Buckeyes trounce Michigan State with a scholarship offer in hand from OSU.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Watch Ohio State football coach Ryan Day and family join in singing ‘Carmen Ohio’ after win over Toledo (video)

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- As is tradition after every Ohio State football game, the players sing “Carmen Ohio” to fans in the student section. After the Buckeyes’ 77-21 blowout win over Toledo on Saturday night, the players continued the tradition. In addition, coach Ryan Day and his family joined in on the field to share the tradition with the players.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Alder
Person
Owen Davis
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Shots fired at youth football game on west side of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gunshots were fired at a youth football game Saturday afternoon on the city’s west side, Columbus police said. The shooting took place at approximately 1:56 p.m. at Hilltonia Park. According to police, witnesses said that after the game, an unknown juvenile fired multiple gunshots...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Election Local#American Football#Ridgedale
wktn.com

Domestic Situation Resolved, KHS Off Lock Down

The domestic situation on West Columbus Street in Kenton has been resolved. The Kenton High School was placed on lock down starting around 11 this morning out of an abundance of caution due to the situation. The lock down was put in place to prevent students from leaving without a...
KENTON, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths: Why I remain in Columbus despite Columbus. . . .

Columbus Free Press essays, especially those who live far from the city, ask me why I remain in a city without history, identity, city services, or democratic government; in a neighborhood whose decline is fostered by the City and the adjacent mega-university; and in association with the large mismanaged and disorganized university. After 18 years, I first reacted with surprise. Our daily lives are mostly comfortable, especially outside the weekend rumbles of OSU undergraduates. We are settled as retired professionals who planned responsibly. But direct questions from long-time friends give me pause.
COLUMBUS, OH
roadtirement.com

Ohio’s historic Clifton Mill

East of Dayton and south of Springfield, Ohio in the tiny town of Clifton you will find the Clifton Mill. This is one of, if not the oldest continuously operating grist mills left in the country. First built in 1802 by Revolutionary War veteran Owen Davis, the mill is still operating, as well as offering a restaurant and store.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Massive temperature changes this week for Columbus area

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patches of fog late, low 61. Wednesday: Sunshine early, hot, few pm storms, high 88. After some morning showers, temps responded and were able to rise just above normal this afternoon back into the upper 70s to near 80. Tonight skies will clear up, with some patchy fog possible late, and temps above normal in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
visitdublinohio.com

Where to Find the Best Chicken Wings in Dublin, Ohio

No matter what team you're rooting for, there’s one thing that we can all agree is needed for a football game, chicken wings! They’re crispy, they’re saucy and there’s plenty to try in Dubin. Here’s where you can find the best chicken wings in Dublin, Ohio.
DUBLIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Ashland County Bomb Squad determines item found at Mansfield home not dangerous

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ashland County Bomb Squad investigated a suspicious item Saturday afternoon after it was discovered inside an abandoned Mansfield home. Some residents were evacuated from the neighborhood after a demolition team found a mortar shell as they were clearing belongings from the Harker Street home. Mansfield...
MANSFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

LGBTQ+ inclusion debate erupts in Hilliard schools

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Teachers in Hilliard City Schools will be allowed to continue wearing badges identifying them as supportive of LGBTQ+ students after some parents expressed concern over a code on the back that could lead to websites inappropriate for children. Some teachers recently began wearing LGBTQ-supportive badges that read “I’m Here” with a […]
HILLIARD, OH
The Marion Star

The Marion Star

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

The Marion Star is your local news source for Marion County and the surrounding area.

 http://marionstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy