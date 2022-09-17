ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

williamsonherald.com

Fairview couple enjoys memorable wedding under the Friday Night Lights

FAIRVIEW – Lauren Latta and Graham Estes first met as third graders. In elementary school, one of their first photos together shows the pair slow dancing at a friend’s birthday party. It’s a moment that likely embarrassed the youngsters then, but now it’s a treasured image beyond measure...
FAIRVIEW, TN
williamsonherald.com

Juanita June Edwards Anderson

Juanita June Edwards Anderson, age 90 of Franklin, TN passed away September 18, 2022. She was born in Jackson, TN to the late Kay T. & Pauline Edwards. Juanita was a member of Concord Road Church of Christ. She was the budget officer and receptionist for former Governor, Frank Clement. She was also the former secretary to the CEO at Textron Aerostructures for 29 years. Juanita is preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Chuck” William Anderson; daughter, Connie Straughn; sister, Mary Kay Woodard; brother, Paul Thomas Edwards. A graveside service will be held 1:00PM Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Magnolia Mausoleum at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Dennis Makins and Ron Gambill will officiate. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the Edwards-Anderson Scholarship Fund at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, TN. Visitation will be 11:00AM – 1:00PM Friday prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

The Knights of Columbus to host Oktoberfest event for local nonprofits

The Knights of Columbus, a fraternal catholic and charitable organization, will host its annual Oktoberfest Knight Out event on Oct. 1 from 6-9 p.m. at the Saint Phillip Catholic Church gathering area. The adults-only BYOB event includes dinner, desserts, live music, hot pretzels, games with prizes and an Oktoberfest costume...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonherald.com

Old Glory DAR hosts Constitution Week programs

Constitution Week has begun, and members of the Old Glory Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution are celebrating with a week filled with family-friendly events at the Williamson County Public Library’s main branch. “Bring your spouse, children, grandchildren and friends,” said Lisa Kenney, Old Glory regent. “This...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

Obituary: Joyce Garner Lee

Joyce Garner Lee, age 89 of Brentwood, TN, passed away Sept. 17, 2022. She was a career educator with various schools in the southeast. In addition to teaching, she coached basketball, softball and soccer. Joyce was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother that the children called “Tonn-Tonn.”. She loved...
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonherald.com

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival returns to its Franklin roots this weekend

Music lovers across Williamson County and beyond are preparing for Franklin's Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival this weekend on Sept. 24 and 25 at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm. Familiar headliners include Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste and The Avett Brothers, among others. This is the seventh Pilgrimage Music...
FRANKLIN, TN

