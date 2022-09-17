Read full article on original website
humboldtsports.com
Del Norte players shine as Corsairs get their first win
The Del Norte connection is alive and well at College of the Redwoods. The Corsairs got their first win of the season, 41-35, in overtime at West Hills Coalinga on Saturday afternoon, with a trio of Del Norte players playing a pivotal role. Running back Levi Cox-Cooley had 200 yards...
thetrek.co
Searched and Rescued in Seiad Valley: Part 1
Northern California has been the most challenging section of the PCT for me. It’s not the trail itself, NorCal is an elementary school playground when compared to the mountains of Washington state. Still, only 40-something miles in and California has been an emotional roller coaster, a story of how the lost get found in the remotest of mountain regions around.
Fox40
The tiny corner of California that isn’t in drought
(NEXSTAR) – As of Thursday, 99.77% of California is experiencing drought, according to tracking by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Just one (very small) corner of the state is left out. The drought map of California shows shades of orange, red, and even dark burgundy for the driest parts of...
kymkemp.com
McKinleyville Teen Center Hosting ‘Drive Thru Pulled Pork Dinner’ This Friday
This is a press release from Boys & Girls Club of the Redwoods:. Upcoming event at the McKinleyville Teen Center for the Boys & Girls Club of the Redwoods!. We are Hosting a “drive thru” Pulled Pork Dinner Friday September 23rd from 5pm to 7PM!. Tickets are $15...
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrested for Alleged Auto Theft
Originally Published By: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “On Sept. 9, 2022, at about 2:30 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol on North Bank Road, in McKinleyville, observed a suspicious vehicle parked alongside the road in the area of Hunts Road. Deputies checked the vehicle’s records...
crimevoice.com
Del Norte County man accused of attempted murder
Originally Published By: Del Norte County Sheriffs Office. “On August 31, 2022 DNSO Deputies responded to 1130 N Hwy 101 to attempt to serve a warrant to Xavier Pastrana DOB: 12/15/1984. This warrant was issued in relation to a Domestic Violence event that occurred on 7-14-22. Upon the Deputies arrival...
KDRV
Suspect arrested at Medford airport after raid on black market marijuana grow
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. - The Josephine County Sheriff's office says that police found more than 3,800 growing marijuana plants and approximately 1,000 pounds of processed marijuana during a search on an illegal marijuana grow site. The search has resulted in the arrest of one suspect. On Thursday the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) and Josephine County Code Enforcement executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Kubli Road in Josephine County and found the drugs.
