ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crescent City, CA

Comments / 0

Related
humboldtsports.com

Del Norte players shine as Corsairs get their first win

The Del Norte connection is alive and well at College of the Redwoods. The Corsairs got their first win of the season, 41-35, in overtime at West Hills Coalinga on Saturday afternoon, with a trio of Del Norte players playing a pivotal role. Running back Levi Cox-Cooley had 200 yards...
CRESCENT CITY, CA
thetrek.co

Searched and Rescued in Seiad Valley: Part 1

Northern California has been the most challenging section of the PCT for me. It’s not the trail itself, NorCal is an elementary school playground when compared to the mountains of Washington state. Still, only 40-something miles in and California has been an emotional roller coaster, a story of how the lost get found in the remotest of mountain regions around.
SEIAD VALLEY, CA
Fox40

The tiny corner of California that isn’t in drought

(NEXSTAR) – As of Thursday, 99.77% of California is experiencing drought, according to tracking by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Just one (very small) corner of the state is left out. The drought map of California shows shades of orange, red, and even dark burgundy for the driest parts of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crescent City, CA
Local
California Football
Crescent City, CA
Sports
City
Mckinleyville, CA
Local
California Sports
crimevoice.com

Suspect Arrested for Alleged Auto Theft

Originally Published By: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “On Sept. 9, 2022, at about 2:30 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol on North Bank Road, in McKinleyville, observed a suspicious vehicle parked alongside the road in the area of Hunts Road. Deputies checked the vehicle’s records...
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
crimevoice.com

Del Norte County man accused of attempted murder

Originally Published By: Del Norte County Sheriffs Office. “On August 31, 2022 DNSO Deputies responded to 1130 N Hwy 101 to attempt to serve a warrant to Xavier Pastrana DOB: 12/15/1984. This warrant was issued in relation to a Domestic Violence event that occurred on 7-14-22. Upon the Deputies arrival...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
KDRV

Suspect arrested at Medford airport after raid on black market marijuana grow

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. - The Josephine County Sheriff's office says that police found more than 3,800 growing marijuana plants and approximately 1,000 pounds of processed marijuana during a search on an illegal marijuana grow site. The search has resulted in the arrest of one suspect. On Thursday the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) and Josephine County Code Enforcement executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Kubli Road in Josephine County and found the drugs.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy