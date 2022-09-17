ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brownwoodnews.com

‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: Nadir Dalleh and Prairie View A&M

I’ve known Nadir Dalleh literally since the beginning of his life because I lived next door to him when he was a baby. I kept a close eye on him when he became a Brownwood Lion basketball player. I honestly believe he may have been the hardest working basketball player I’ve ever been around. He made himself a player, then a good player, and then a VERY good player. He was good enough where Howard Payne wanted him and he played on their championship teams back in the day. He then became a coach, a very good high school coach with a lot of victories, and now is the Head Basketball Coach at Howard Payne. I have no doubt that he will do a great job there.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

2022 Early High School Homecoming Court

Early High School will crown its 2022 Homecoming Queen and King during halftime of Friday night’s football game with Burnet. King and Queen nominees are (from left): Jeremy Brown, Reagan Shults, John-Stewart Gordon, Grace LaRue, Jaxyn Price and Yasmin Ibarra. ***. The Early Homecoming Court this year is (from...
EARLY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lampasas, TX
City
Burnet, TX
City
Glen Rose, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Brownwood, TX
Lampasas, TX
Sports
Brownwood, TX
Sports
stupiddope.com

goodblend Announces “Ride For Your Rights” CannaBus Tour Across Texas

Goodblend , a subsidiary of the parent company, Parallel, and one of only three medical cannabis operators licensed to operate in Texas, is proud to announce the “Ride For Your Rights” CannaBus Tour. This first-of-its-kind mobile dispensary will hit the road on an educational tour across the state of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
brownwoodnews.com

Walter Gerald Johnson

Funeral services for Walter Gerald Johnson, 85, of Spring Branch, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 at Heritage Funeral Home in San Saba. Burial will follow at the San Saba City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. He passed away...
SPRING BRANCH, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Sam Newman

Funeral services for Sam Newman, age 82, of Brownwood, will be held at 3:00 PM, Thursday, September 22, 2022, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial with military honors will follow in Eastlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00.
BROWNWOOD, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glen Rose
brownwoodnews.com

Daughters of the Republic of Texas hosting Scott Zesch Oct. 17

The Welcome W. Chandler chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas is hosting Scott Zesch, author of “The Captured,” true stories of abduction by Indians on the Texas Frontier. The lecture will be held on Monday, Oct. 17., at 2 p.m. in Mims Auditorium on the...
BROWNWOOD, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#The Brownwood Lady Lions
KWTX

Temple police looking for missing teenager

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department in Central Texas is searching for 14-year-old Aniah Andino. Aniah is reportedly 5′5″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds. Police say she has brown hair and brown eyes. The girl was last seen last Tuesday in the 1100 block of...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Mobile food distribution event coming to Bell County

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Organizers of an upcoming event are hoping to help alleviate food insecurity in Bell County. The Salvation Army of Bell County McLane Center of Hope is hosting a Mobile Food Distribution on Tuesday. The event will last from 9 a.m. until noon, and will take place at 718 N 2nd Street in Killeen.
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Small fire set in Shoemaker High School bathroom

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A small fire was intentionally set inside of a Shoemaker High School bathroom on Monday. Killeen Independent School District spokesperson Taina Maya tells FOX 44 the fire was in a bathroom on the second floor. Students and staff were promptly evacuated, and fire extinguishers were used to put it out.
KILLEEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
brownwoodnews.com

Whited joins Brookesmith ISD as Ag Science teacher

Brookesmith ISD issued the following press release Monday afternoon:. Brookesmith ISD is proud to announce the addition of Mrs. Megan Whited, Agricultural Science Teacher, to our faculty. Mrs. Whited graduated from Washington State University with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Food Systems with specialization in Agricultural Education. She also earned a Master of Science degree from Western Governors University in Curriculum and Instruction. Her prior experience includes three years on faculty at Willapa Valley School District in Washington State.
BROOKESMITH, TX
fox44news.com

Man dead in Killeen’s 14th murder of 2022

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are actively investigating its 14th Murder of 2022. Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched at approximately 7:56 a.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Wales Drive in reference to a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found a victim lying on the ground.
KILLEEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy