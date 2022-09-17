Read full article on original website
Last Chance to See Patrick Marold's Incredible Windmill Project in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo 24-hour Giraffe Baby Camera Starts Today (September 19th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
A Swarm of Butterflies and Dragonflies Have Landed in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Pikes Peak Library Promoting Children's Library Cards With Prizes in SeptemberColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
"Doggy Day Out" Provides a Welcome Break for Shelter DogsColorado JillDivide, CO
capcity.news
Obituaries: Breed; Morgan
Father Glenn Ray Breed: June 27, 1948 – September 11, 2022. Father Glenn Ray Breed, 74, of Cheyenne, died on September 11, 2022 in Cheyenne. He was born on June 27, 1948 in Cheyenne. Father Breed was a geophysicist in the oil exploration business working for Texas Instruments and...
capcity.news
Wyoming trooper trial set for January 2023; probable cause affidavit to remain sealed
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Judge Campbell saw Wyoming State Trooper Gabriel Testerman for his arraignment in the Laramie County District Court today, Sept. 19. During this arraignment, Testerman put in a plea of not guilty, and a jury trial has been set for Jan. 10, 2023. Testerman appeared before Magistrate West in Laramie County Circuit Court on Aug. 31 to hear three counts of inflicting sexual intrusion on a victim.
capcity.news
Cheyenne mayor: Proposed $1.1B meat-packing plant would be among largest in North America
CASPER, Wyo. — Cheyenne could be getting one of North America’s largest meat-packing plants, Mayor Patrick Collins said in his weekly “Mayor’s Minute” column. The proposed facility would be built in Cheyenne’s Swan Ranch Business Park, Collins said. “It is early in the process,...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/19/22–9/20/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Area skateboarders ‘Shred 4 Stef’ to benefit local teen who suffered rare traumatic brain injury
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — When skateboarding friends noticed that Stefani Perdue had wandered away July 26 from the Brimmer Park skatepark on Windmill Road in Cheyenne, they at first didn’t think much of it. Perdue, 19, is described as shy and reserved by family and friends, someone whose departures...
capcity.news
Increasing chance of showers over next few days in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Increasing cloud cover today could lead to rain tonight and tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Sept. 20, there will be increasing cloud cover with a high of 85. Winds will be in the west at 10 mph before becoming south-southeast. The evening will have a 30% chance of showers after midnight, with the remainder of the evening being mostly cloudy with a low of 48. Winds will be at 10–15 mph in the south before becoming north later in the evening.
capcity.news
Cheyenne and Laramie County to offer meetings about Fifth Penny Sales Tax
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Informational meetings have been scheduled by the City of Cheyenne and Laramie County in order to discuss the Fifth Penny General Purpose Sales Tax. This tax will be on the Nov. 8, 2022, General Election ballot, with absentee/early voting beginning Friday, Sept. 23. The Fifth Penny...
capcity.news
Laramie County School District 1 to provide mobile health services to students in the district
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County School District 1 has announced that it will be partnering with HealthWorks in order to provide on-site physical and behavioral health services to the district. This program would provide students, faculty, and staff the help they need through mobile school-based health clinics. The program...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/19/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Robert Rush – Theft: Felony...
capcity.news
Red Flag Warning in effect in Cheyenne tonight before possibility of showers later in week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Red Flag Warning is in effect today for Cheyenne residents, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Sept. 19, residents can expect a sunny day with a high of 85 and west winds between 10 and 15 mph. The Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with potential for wind gusts of up to 30–35 mph. The evening will be clear with a low of 54 and southwest winds between 10 and 15 mph that will shift to the west-northwest after midnight.
capcity.news
Weekly arrest report (9/8/22–9/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo — Here are the week’s compiled recent arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested and the recommended charges against them. All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a...
