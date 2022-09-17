ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

capcity.news

Obituaries: Breed; Morgan

Father Glenn Ray Breed: June 27, 1948 – September 11, 2022. Father Glenn Ray Breed, 74, of Cheyenne, died on September 11, 2022 in Cheyenne. He was born on June 27, 1948 in Cheyenne. Father Breed was a geophysicist in the oil exploration business working for Texas Instruments and...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Wyoming trooper trial set for January 2023; probable cause affidavit to remain sealed

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Judge Campbell saw Wyoming State Trooper Gabriel Testerman for his arraignment in the Laramie County District Court today, Sept. 19. During this arraignment, Testerman put in a plea of not guilty, and a jury trial has been set for Jan. 10, 2023. Testerman appeared before Magistrate West in Laramie County Circuit Court on Aug. 31 to hear three counts of inflicting sexual intrusion on a victim.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/19/22–9/20/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Increasing chance of showers over next few days in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Increasing cloud cover today could lead to rain tonight and tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Sept. 20, there will be increasing cloud cover with a high of 85. Winds will be in the west at 10 mph before becoming south-southeast. The evening will have a 30% chance of showers after midnight, with the remainder of the evening being mostly cloudy with a low of 48. Winds will be at 10–15 mph in the south before becoming north later in the evening.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/19/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Robert Rush – Theft: Felony...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Red Flag Warning in effect in Cheyenne tonight before possibility of showers later in week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Red Flag Warning is in effect today for Cheyenne residents, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Sept. 19, residents can expect a sunny day with a high of 85 and west winds between 10 and 15 mph. The Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with potential for wind gusts of up to 30–35 mph. The evening will be clear with a low of 54 and southwest winds between 10 and 15 mph that will shift to the west-northwest after midnight.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Weekly arrest report (9/8/22–9/16/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo — Here are the week’s compiled recent arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested and the recommended charges against them. All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY

