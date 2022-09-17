ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Terre Haute, IN

Longest tracked tornado in state history on this date twenty years ago

In recent years new studies have revised the Indiana weather records deeming the Ellettsville tornado the longest tracked in history. Do you remember where you were on this day 20 years ago? It was a Friday in 2002. One may feel that severe weather season is over for the year as the start of fall is just days away. Often, severe storms and the threat of them can linger into autumn.
The Deep-Rooted History Of Old Hickory

Outside the Old Hickory factory in Shelbyville, stacks of Hickory saplings dry in “The Yard.” Although the business has been around since the 19th century, it moved to this building in 1982. Longtime Old Hickory employee Ron Barngrover works at the doweling machine, creating tenons (whittled ends) for...
Hot with storms Wednesday, amazing weather to start fall Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The final day of summer will be hot and active with storm chances. Fantastic weather will then enter the state to begin fall on Thursday. Tuesday night: After a very warm day, prepare for a warm and muggy evening. A few clouds will stick around overnight as temperatures fall to the upper 60s to low 70s.
NWS: Severe Weather is Possible Wednesday

STATEWIDE–There could be severe weather across Indiana Wednesday followed by a significant drop in temperatures Thursday. “There is an isolated chance for a few storms Wednesday. Right now, it’s just a marginal risk. We think the main hazards will be damaging winds and large hail,” said Greg Melo, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Keystone Avenue provides easy access to food and Carmel

Keystone, one of the most popular roads in the state, is also one of my favorites. Not only does it have many of my favorite food places on it, it also is very efficient and easy to drive on. Keystone has many of my favorite things to do on it...
10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
IU student killed in Bloomington hit-and-run, woman arrested

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 20-year-old Indiana University student was killed Sunday in Bloomington after police say a woman, who has since been arrested for possible drunk driving, hit him while he was riding an electric scooter. Officers were called around 2 a.m. for a crash investigation at the intersection of N. Walnut and E. 12th […]
Fatal crash in Vigo County

The investigation continues into a fatal crash in Vigo County. A train hit a car killing the only person in the vehicle. It happened a little before 7 PM on Friday, September 16, on Doberman Street south of Gross Road at a railroad crossing in Southern Vigo County. The victim’s...
Indianapolis Man Found Dead In Vehicle Along I-70 Early This Morning

An Indianapolis, Indiana man was found dead in a vehicle along Interstate 70 early this morning. Fayette County Coroner David Harris says that he pronounced 19 year old Jayden E. Spencer dead at 2:45 this morning. Coroner Harris says that Spencer was found dead in a vehicle along I-70 westbound at mile marker 67 (one mile west of the Brownstown exit).
FOX59

‘Give me a break’: Woman bonds out of jail after charged in IU student hit-and-run death

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police arrested Madelyn Howard, 22, early Sunday morning for allegedly running over an IU student riding on a scooter northbound on Walnut Street approaching 12th Street. Nate Stratton, 20, suffered fatal injuries. Seventeen hours later, Howard bonded out of the Monroe County Jail after posting $2,000 in bail. ”That’s just incomprehensible. […]
