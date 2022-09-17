Read full article on original website
WLFI.com
Local Weather History: The Great Attica-Covington "War" of 1846 & How It Came to Be Due to the Weather
July 23-29, 1846 saw the peak heatwave in the 1846 Summer. However, dryness was dominant in the Summer with the bursts of heat. In Rapin Andrews weather observations near Fort Wayne, he recorded 87 in April, 100 in June & 102 in July (highest temperature of all his records 1839-1873).
WTHR
Student tased during brawl outside Southport High School homecoming dance
At the end of the Southport High School homecoming dance, there was a fight in the parking lot. In the aftermath, a student was tased, the district said.
Fox 59
Longest tracked tornado in state history on this date twenty years ago
In recent years new studies have revised the Indiana weather records deeming the Ellettsville tornado the longest tracked in history. Do you remember where you were on this day 20 years ago? It was a Friday in 2002. One may feel that severe weather season is over for the year as the start of fall is just days away. Often, severe storms and the threat of them can linger into autumn.
westvigoathletics.com
New Palestine man accused of firing handgun outside of home while youth baseball teams played nearby
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A New Palestine man was arrested after police say he fired a gun multiple times outside of his home while Little League baseball games were playing nearby. According to court documents, several people called police on Friday, September 16 to report shots fired at a home near the intersection of County […]
indianapolismonthly.com
The Deep-Rooted History Of Old Hickory
Outside the Old Hickory factory in Shelbyville, stacks of Hickory saplings dry in “The Yard.” Although the business has been around since the 19th century, it moved to this building in 1982. Longtime Old Hickory employee Ron Barngrover works at the doweling machine, creating tenons (whittled ends) for...
Plainfield police investigating July death of patient at Hendricks Behavioral Hospital
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police are investigating the death of a patient at Hendricks Behavioral Hospital in July 2022. On July 13, the Hendricks County Coroner's Office received a report of a death of a patient at the hospital. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the coroner's office identified the patient...
WISH-TV
Hot with storms Wednesday, amazing weather to start fall Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The final day of summer will be hot and active with storm chances. Fantastic weather will then enter the state to begin fall on Thursday. Tuesday night: After a very warm day, prepare for a warm and muggy evening. A few clouds will stick around overnight as temperatures fall to the upper 60s to low 70s.
1 dead after semis collide head-on on I-70 in Henry County
A driver of a semi-trailer died and another was taken to a hospital after their vehicles collided head-on early Tuesday on Interstate 70 in Henry County, police say.
Pat Sullivan: How to take care of patio furniture at the end of summer
INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday, Sept. 22 is the first official day of fall, but we still have mid-80s in the forecast in the days ahead in central Indiana. With summer coming to a close, the time of enjoying the outdoors on the patio furniture will eventually end as the colder weather ensues.
WIBC.com
NWS: Severe Weather is Possible Wednesday
STATEWIDE–There could be severe weather across Indiana Wednesday followed by a significant drop in temperatures Thursday. “There is an isolated chance for a few storms Wednesday. Right now, it’s just a marginal risk. We think the main hazards will be damaging winds and large hail,” said Greg Melo, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
nchslive.com
Keystone Avenue provides easy access to food and Carmel
Keystone, one of the most popular roads in the state, is also one of my favorites. Not only does it have many of my favorite food places on it, it also is very efficient and easy to drive on. Keystone has many of my favorite things to do on it...
WISH-TV
10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
IU student killed in Bloomington hit-and-run, woman arrested
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 20-year-old Indiana University student was killed Sunday in Bloomington after police say a woman, who has since been arrested for possible drunk driving, hit him while he was riding an electric scooter. Officers were called around 2 a.m. for a crash investigation at the intersection of N. Walnut and E. 12th […]
Parents, students concerned after alleged attack on Warren Central student
Students and parents are upset and concerned after a Warren Central Student says she was badly beaten by her classmates.
vincennespbs.org
Fatal crash in Vigo County
The investigation continues into a fatal crash in Vigo County. A train hit a car killing the only person in the vehicle. It happened a little before 7 PM on Friday, September 16, on Doberman Street south of Gross Road at a railroad crossing in Southern Vigo County. The victim’s...
Effingham Radio
Indianapolis Man Found Dead In Vehicle Along I-70 Early This Morning
An Indianapolis, Indiana man was found dead in a vehicle along Interstate 70 early this morning. Fayette County Coroner David Harris says that he pronounced 19 year old Jayden E. Spencer dead at 2:45 this morning. Coroner Harris says that Spencer was found dead in a vehicle along I-70 westbound at mile marker 67 (one mile west of the Brownstown exit).
‘Give me a break’: Woman bonds out of jail after charged in IU student hit-and-run death
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police arrested Madelyn Howard, 22, early Sunday morning for allegedly running over an IU student riding on a scooter northbound on Walnut Street approaching 12th Street. Nate Stratton, 20, suffered fatal injuries. Seventeen hours later, Howard bonded out of the Monroe County Jail after posting $2,000 in bail. ”That’s just incomprehensible. […]
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022. Bohannon’s East, 1728 Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found multiple items in coolers without date markings. Little Caesar’s, 1834 Lafayette Ave. (1 Critical,...
