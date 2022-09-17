Read full article on original website
Why Rafael Nadal Turned Down a Rare Invitation From Queen Elizabeth II
Tennis champ Rafael Nadal reveals why he could not meet with Queen Elizabeth after receiving a rare invitation during Wimbledon.
Roger Federer's tennis farewell in doubt with the Swiss legend leaving it to the last minute to decide if he's fit enough for final tournament at London's Laver Cup this week
Roger Federer will leave it late before deciding whether he can play in this week’s Laver Cup at London’s 02 Arena. The Swiss legend has earmarked the team event as his last appearance in top level tennis after realising a full comeback from knee problems will not be possible at the age of 41.
Photos: Top World Cup 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Models
The 2022 Men's World Cup from Qatar continues to inch closer and closer. In roughly two months, the world's best soccer countries will be playing for the biggest trophy in the sport. Over the years, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has featured some prominent World Cup-themed photos. The United States men's national...
BBC
King Charles wins praise for Stoke-on-Trent pottery-saving efforts
King Charles III has won praise from staff at a Victorian pottery factory for saving it from closure. When he was Prince of Wales, his charity The Prince's Regeneration Trust secured the future of Middleport Pottery, in Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent. They spearheaded a £9m regeneration and potters at the site said,...
Fox News
TUCKER CARLSON: Queen Elizabeth II is being attacked by some because she lived in a better time
Queen Elizabeth II died today in Scotland, as you likely know, at the age of 96. She was the longest serving monarch in British history. She was born in one world and died in another. It's not easy to maintain your dignity while living in the public eye. Most of us could not pull it off for an afternoon. Queen Elizabeth did it for more than 70 years.
brides.com
Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline
They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
Spain ‘asks former king and cousin of Queen Elizabeth II not to attend her funeral’ amid regal row
The Spanish government has allegedly asked the late Queen's cousin and former king of Spain not to attend Her Majesty's state funeral amid a row threatening to drive a wedge between government and monarchy. No sooner had Buckingham Palace issued an invitation to King Juan Carlos I than had Spanish...
Queen Elizabeth to be buried in decades-old coffin lined with lead that takes 8 people to carry
The oak coffin for Queen Elizabeth II was made decades before the monarch's funeral and carries with it a special history.
The World’s Largest Clear-Cut Diamond Is Mounted on the Queen’s Scepter. Now South Africa Wants It Back.
The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week has raised questions regarding the ownership of the world’s largest known clear-cut diamond. The Great Star of Africa, otherwise known as Cullinan I, is currently mounted on the late sovereign’s royal scepter but originally hails from South Africa. The 530-carat diamond was presented to King Edward VII in 1907, two years after it was discovered in a private mine in Cullinan. Many South Africans view Britain’s acquisition of the jewel as illegitimate and are calling for the British royal family to return it to the country, as reported by CNN.“The Cullinan Diamond must...
'Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid...Even Chelsea' - Clubs Queue Up For Jude Bellingham
Raphael Honigstein claims clubs will be working hard in the background to try and sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Order of service at Westminster Abbey
Buckingham Palace has released the order of service for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. It has also published an order of service for St George's Chapel, Windsor, where there will be a further ceremony later. The Westminster Abbey service pays tribute to the Queen's "remarkable reign...
2023 F1 Calendar Has More Races Than Ever, Including Three in US
Red Bull RacingThe Las Vegas Grand Prix has been confirmed for Saturday, Nov. 18.
Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri becomes youngest EPL player at 15
LONDON (AP) — Arsenal’s 15-year-old academy product Ethan Nwaneri became the youngest player ever to appear in a Premier League game after coming on for the final few minutes of the Gunners’ 3-0 win at Brentford on Sunday. Nwaneri was included in Arsenal’s matchday squad for the...
Everton v West Ham United | Where To Watch / Live Stream | Premier League
We bring you all the details of how to watch reported Liverpool transfer target Jarrod Bowen in Premier League action as West Ham travel to Goodison Park to take on Everton on Sunday.
BBC
Darren Stevens: Kent all-rounder considering next move after One-Day Cup final victory
Darren Stevens is still weighing up his future after helping Kent to their second trophy in as many years. A year on from starring in Kent's T20 Blast Finals Day triumph, 46-year-old Stevens was part of their One-Day Cup win over Lancashire at Trent Bridge. The all-rounder revealed that he...
BBC
Roberto de Zerbi: Brighton appoint Italian as manager
Brighton have appointed former Shakhtar Donetsk and Sassuolo boss Roberto de Zerbi as manager. The Italian, 43, has been out of work since leaving Shakhtar in July because of the war in Ukraine. De Zerbi has signed a four-year contract at the Amex Stadium, subject to a work permit. He...
Dutch Manager Breaks The Silence On Erik Ten Hag's Success At Manchester United
Foppe De Haan explained how Erik Ten Hag is proceeding at Old Trafford and how this will be huge for bringing the Red Devils back to the top like old times.
BBC
SWPL: Celtic level at top with Rangers & Glasgow City
Celtic moved level with Rangers and Glasgow City at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League after a 6-0 win over Hamilton Academical. Fifth-place Spartans beat Aberdeen 2-0 despite having Hannah Jordan sent off. Glasgow Women remain rooted to the bottom of the table after they were thrashed 4-0...
King Charles Confronted By Crowd Member: 'We Have to Pay For Your Parade!'
King Charles III was confronted by a protester during a visit to Wales on Friday who objected to the public funding of the monarchy as Britain is in the grip of the highest level of inflation in 40 years. The outburst took place as Charles and his wife Queen Camilla...
It’s official: You are old
They say that time is undefeated, and on that note we present to you 15-year-old Arsenal debutant Ethan Nwaneri. Nwaneri came on against Brentford in Sunday’s 3-0 win for the Gunners, becoming the youngest player in Premier League history at the age of 15 years, 181 days. The attacking midfielder broke the previous record of 16 years and 30 days, which was set by Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott in 2019 when he was at Fulham. “He has trained a couple of times with us and I had a feeling yesterday that if the opportunity came I would do it,” Arsenal head coach Mikel...
