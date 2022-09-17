ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Roger Federer's tennis farewell in doubt with the Swiss legend leaving it to the last minute to decide if he's fit enough for final tournament at London's Laver Cup this week

Roger Federer will leave it late before deciding whether he can play in this week’s Laver Cup at London’s 02 Arena. The Swiss legend has earmarked the team event as his last appearance in top level tennis after realising a full comeback from knee problems will not be possible at the age of 41.
The Spun

Photos: Top World Cup 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Models

The 2022 Men's World Cup from Qatar continues to inch closer and closer. In roughly two months, the world's best soccer countries will be playing for the biggest trophy in the sport. Over the years, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has featured some prominent World Cup-themed photos. The United States men's national...
BBC

King Charles wins praise for Stoke-on-Trent pottery-saving efforts

King Charles III has won praise from staff at a Victorian pottery factory for saving it from closure. When he was Prince of Wales, his charity The Prince's Regeneration Trust secured the future of Middleport Pottery, in Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent. They spearheaded a £9m regeneration and potters at the site said,...
brides.com

Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline

They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
Robb Report

The World’s Largest Clear-Cut Diamond Is Mounted on the Queen’s Scepter. Now South Africa Wants It Back.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II last week has raised questions regarding the ownership of the world’s largest known clear-cut diamond. The Great Star of Africa, otherwise known as Cullinan I, is currently mounted on the late sovereign’s royal scepter but originally hails from South Africa. The 530-carat diamond was presented to King Edward VII in 1907, two years after it was discovered in a private mine in Cullinan. Many South Africans view Britain’s acquisition of the jewel as illegitimate and are calling for the British royal family to return it to the country, as reported by CNN.“The Cullinan Diamond must...
BBC

Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Order of service at Westminster Abbey

Buckingham Palace has released the order of service for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. It has also published an order of service for St George's Chapel, Windsor, where there will be a further ceremony later. The Westminster Abbey service pays tribute to the Queen's "remarkable reign...
BBC

Roberto de Zerbi: Brighton appoint Italian as manager

Brighton have appointed former Shakhtar Donetsk and Sassuolo boss Roberto de Zerbi as manager. The Italian, 43, has been out of work since leaving Shakhtar in July because of the war in Ukraine. De Zerbi has signed a four-year contract at the Amex Stadium, subject to a work permit. He...
BBC

SWPL: Celtic level at top with Rangers & Glasgow City

Celtic moved level with Rangers and Glasgow City at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League after a 6-0 win over Hamilton Academical. Fifth-place Spartans beat Aberdeen 2-0 despite having Hannah Jordan sent off. Glasgow Women remain rooted to the bottom of the table after they were thrashed 4-0...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

It’s official: You are old

They say that time is undefeated, and on that note we present to you 15-year-old Arsenal debutant Ethan Nwaneri. Nwaneri came on against Brentford in Sunday’s 3-0 win for the Gunners, becoming the youngest player in Premier League history at the age of 15 years, 181 days. The attacking midfielder broke the previous record of 16 years and 30 days, which was set by Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott in 2019 when he was at Fulham. “He has trained a couple of times with us and I had a feeling yesterday that if the opportunity came I would do it,” Arsenal head coach Mikel...
