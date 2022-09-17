Read full article on original website
Vogue
How The Princess Of Wales And The Duchess Of Sussex’s Outfits Honoured The Queen At Her Funeral
When the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex walked into Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on the morning of 19 September, they did so with bowed heads, solemn faces, and wearing all black. Kate’s ensemble was an A-line Alexander McQueen dress, complete with a...
Vogue
5 Things To Know About JW Anderson’s Screensaver-Inspired SS23 Show
It’s extremely unlikely that guests would have forgotten the date or time of JW Anderson’s anticipated return to London Fashion Week (despite changes to the schedule made in light of the Queen’s state funeral). Just in case, founder Jonathan Anderson sent them a black Braun alarm clock. From arcade japes to screen time-inspired shapes, here, everything you need to know about JW Anderson’s spring/summer 2023 show.
Vogue
5 Things To Know About Nensi Dojaka’s Experimental SS23 Show
There’s a different mood in London this season. “We have to be respectful,” says Nensi Dojaka, alluding to the news of the Queen’s death on 8 September. Still, the former Fashion East star was a highlight on this season’s London schedule. From fresh takes on her signature dresses to the noteworthy new shoes, here’s everything to know about the spring/summer 2023 show.
Vogue
Kendall Is Ushering In The New Season In Excellent Dresses
Summer was all about great dresses for Kendall Jenner – and she’s approaching autumn with the same mindset. The supermodel occasionally enjoys slouching about in leggings and trainers – who doesn’t? – but for the most part, she’s been living in form-fitting midi-dresses. Having...
These 23 People Didn't Realize Their Childhood Habits Were Super Weird Until Their Spouse Was Like "WTF Are You Doing?!" 👀👀👀
"I knew my wife grew up in a house; I just didn't know it was a under a rock." —@GrumpusDad
This Chocolaty, No-Bake Cake Was Apparently The Queen's Most-Requested Dessert, And After Trying It Myself, I Can Completely Understand Why
" It is her favorite cake that she eats until it is all gone. If there is anything left when she has it at Buckingham Palace," Chef McGrady said, "it then goes to Windsor Castle so she can finish it there. I used to travel on the train from London to Windsor Castle with the biscuit cake in a tin on my knee. It was half eaten."
"The Shining" Twins Shared Pics Of Them Saying Goodbye To The Queen, And Here's What They Look Like Now
The Shining twins saying goodbye to the Queen definitely wasn't on my 2022 bingo card.
Vogue
Prince George & Princess Charlotte Take On A Key Role At The Queen’s Funeral
As world leaders descended on London to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, Buckingham Palace announced on 18 September that Her Majesty’s great-grandchildren, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, would also be in attendance at her funeral, following the Prince and Princess of Wales up the nave of Westminster Abbey. The children will join the royal family at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, during the private committal service this afternoon, too – although whether they will take part in the latter procession is still to be decided.
Vogue
The Duchess Of Sussex Joins Other Royals For The Queen’s State Funeral
The Duchess of Sussex has joined Prince Harry and other senior members of the royal family for the Queen’s state funeral today. The royal family first arrived at Westminster Hall, in the Palace of Westminster, to witness the Queen’s coffin being moved to Westminster Abbey ahead of the funeral service attended by 2,000 guests from around the world.
Vogue
The Queen Consort’s Unusual – And Deeply Personal – Choice Of Jewellery For The State Funeral
While King Charles III walked behind the coffin of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, alongside his siblings and his sons at her state funeral, Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrived by car with the Princess of Wales. The two veiled royals, swathed in black as a mark of respect for the late monarch, each chose symbolic jewellery with which to pay tribute to the powerful woman who reigned for 70 years. But while Kate borrowed pearls from Her Majesty’s collection, Camilla chose a more intriguing piece from the family’s archive: the Hesse Diamond Jubilee Brooch.
U.K.・
Vogue
Inside Emilia Wickstead’s Elegant West London Home
When Emilia Wickstead was 11 years old, she was discovered by her mother, wedged beneath a collapsed wardrobe. “I’d been moving furniture around in my bedroom,” smiles the 39-year-old, Auckland-born, West London-based fashion designer. “I was moving pieces around constantly.”. What doesn’t concuss you, seemingly, makes...
Vogue
King Charles, William And Harry Walk Behind The Queen’s Coffin At Her State Funeral
King Charles III led senior royals walking behind the coffin of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at her state funeral today. He was joined by his siblings and his sons, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex, in the procession from Westminster Hall, where the coffin has been lying in state, to Westminster Abbey for the funeral service. It was an emotional echo of a scene from 25 years ago, when the young William and Harry walked behind their mother Princess Diana’s coffin, following her tragic death in a car accident in 1997.
Vogue
The Royal Family Shares A Moving – And Previously Unseen – Photograph Of The Queen Following Her Private Burial
Following the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, watched by millions around the world, the monarch was finally laid to rest in a private ceremony in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle on the evening of 19 September. She was buried with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, her father, King George VI, her mother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, and her sister, Princess Margaret.
Vogue
The Princess Of Wales’s Delicate Netted Veil References Generations Of Royal Tradition
Like so many Windsor traditions, the practice of wearing veils at royal funerals is often traced back to Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth II’s great-great-grandmother, who famously wore mourning attire for the rest of her life after her beloved husband, Prince Albert, died of typhoid at the age of 42. At the funeral of King George VI in 1952, the newly created Queen Elizabeth joined her mother and sister, Princess Margaret, in wearing heavy veils, while Queen Mary appeared in a waist-length veil to honour her late husband, King George V, in 1936.
Vogue
“It’s About Confidence”: Stefan Cooke Launches Womenswear Inspired By Heroic Figures
Stefan Cooke and Jake Burt, partners in both work and life, are branching out from menswear to womenswear for spring/summer 2023. “We wanted to express an unambiguous strength, without relinquishing femininity,” says Cooke on his namesake brand’s new venture. “It’s exciting for me, because I studied womenswear at university, so it almost feels full circle,” adds Burt.
Vogue
London Designers Bet Big On Fantasy Bridalwear
Here comes the… Brides were big news at London Fashion Week as young designers adopted the couture tradition of closing out shows with fantastical wedding dresses. “I think I’m old-school in my approach,” says Molly Goddard, whose final bridal look was an undulating frothy tulle confection that bobbed down the polished floor in Seymour Leisure Centre – much to the delight of content creators lining the court.
