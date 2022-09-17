ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Daily Mail

Roger Federer's tennis farewell in doubt with the Swiss legend leaving it to the last minute to decide if he's fit enough for final tournament at London's Laver Cup this week

Roger Federer will leave it late before deciding whether he can play in this week’s Laver Cup at London’s 02 Arena. The Swiss legend has earmarked the team event as his last appearance in top level tennis after realising a full comeback from knee problems will not be possible at the age of 41.
The Spun

Photos: Top World Cup 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Models

The 2022 Men's World Cup from Qatar continues to inch closer and closer. In roughly two months, the world's best soccer countries will be playing for the biggest trophy in the sport. Over the years, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has featured some prominent World Cup-themed photos. The United States men's national...
Yardbarker

Felix Auger-Aliassime takes down world number one Carlos Alcaraz at Davis Cup

Felix Auger-Aliassime played the match of his career to defeat Alcaraz in his home country and in his debut match as world number one. After losing the first set in a tiebreak, Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime fought back to eventually win the match 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-2 and put an end to Alcaraz’s winning streak.
The Independent

‘We’ve got to win it’: England taking ‘best prepared squad’ to Women’s Rugby World Cup

England head coach Simon Middleton admitted “we’ve got to win it” after announcing what he views as the best prepared World Cup squad in the nation’s history.Veteran scrum-half Mo Hunt is the biggest name omitted from the 32-strong group that will depart for New Zealand on Friday, but wing Abby Dow is included despite being sidelined since breaking a leg in April.Sarah Hunter captains England for a third successive World Cup and will appear in the tournament for a fourth time, an achievement shared by centre Emily Scarratt.A record 25-Test winning run that includes a Grand Slam clinched in April...
NBC Sports

Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

BARCELONA, Spain — Carlos Alcaraz’s biggest fans had flocked see the world’s new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase.
brides.com

Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline

They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
The Guardian

Backstedt storms to junior women’s time trial title at road world championships

Great Britain’s Zoe Backstedt has blown away the field to take victory in the junior women’s time trial at the road world championships in Wollongong, Australia. The 17-year-old clocked 18min 26.78sec over the 14.1km course in New South Wales, some 95km (60 miles) south of Sydney, to finish 1min 35.58sec ahead of Germany’s Justyna Czapla, who was followed by Febe Jooris of Belgium.
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II funeral: Nation pays final farewell

The nation has paid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, with a state funeral and military procession. World leaders and foreign royalty joined King Charles III and the Royal Family in the congregation at Westminster Abbey. Hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets as the coffin was taken...
The Associated Press

Spain wins EuroBasket title, topping France 88-76 for gold

BERLIN (AP) — For Spain, almost all of the names on the national team’s roster have changed in recent years. The expectations didn’t. And neither did the results. Juancho Hernangomez of the Toronto Raptors scored 27 points, his brother Willy Hernangomez added 14 and won tournament MVP honors, and Spain topped France 88-76 on Sunday to win the EuroBasket gold medal.
BBC

Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Order of service at Westminster Abbey

Buckingham Palace has released the order of service for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. It has also published an order of service for St George's Chapel, Windsor, where there will be a further ceremony later. The Westminster Abbey service pays tribute to the Queen's "remarkable reign...
The Independent

Ellie Cardwell eyeing road to Netball World Cup after Commonwealth Games disappointment

Ellie Cardwell says her England netball team-mates are determined to learn from their Commonwealth Games disappointment as they prepare to return to the court against Uganda early next month.The 27-year-old was one of the plus points of an exciting but ultimately fruitless campaign in Birmingham, as the hosts’ bid to retain the title they so memorably won on the Gold Coast in 2018 petered out at the semi-final stage.With a number of her established team-mates being rested, Cardwell will assume extra responsibility as one of the leaders of an inexperienced squad for the three-match series against the She-Cranes, before the...
BBC

SWPL: Celtic level at top with Rangers & Glasgow City

Celtic moved level with Rangers and Glasgow City at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League after a 6-0 win over Hamilton Academical. Fifth-place Spartans beat Aberdeen 2-0 despite having Hannah Jordan sent off. Glasgow Women remain rooted to the bottom of the table after they were thrashed 4-0...
