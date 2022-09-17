Read full article on original website
Roger Federer's tennis farewell in doubt with the Swiss legend leaving it to the last minute to decide if he's fit enough for final tournament at London's Laver Cup this week
Roger Federer will leave it late before deciding whether he can play in this week’s Laver Cup at London’s 02 Arena. The Swiss legend has earmarked the team event as his last appearance in top level tennis after realising a full comeback from knee problems will not be possible at the age of 41.
Felix Auger-Aliassime takes down world number one Carlos Alcaraz at Davis Cup
Felix Auger-Aliassime played the match of his career to defeat Alcaraz in his home country and in his debut match as world number one. After losing the first set in a tiebreak, Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime fought back to eventually win the match 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-2 and put an end to Alcaraz’s winning streak.
‘We’ve got to win it’: England taking ‘best prepared squad’ to Women’s Rugby World Cup
England head coach Simon Middleton admitted “we’ve got to win it” after announcing what he views as the best prepared World Cup squad in the nation’s history.Veteran scrum-half Mo Hunt is the biggest name omitted from the 32-strong group that will depart for New Zealand on Friday, but wing Abby Dow is included despite being sidelined since breaking a leg in April.Sarah Hunter captains England for a third successive World Cup and will appear in the tournament for a fourth time, an achievement shared by centre Emily Scarratt.A record 25-Test winning run that includes a Grand Slam clinched in April...
NBC Sports
Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup
BARCELONA, Spain — Carlos Alcaraz’s biggest fans had flocked see the world’s new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase.
brides.com
Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline
They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
Why Rafael Nadal Turned Down a Rare Invitation From Queen Elizabeth II
Tennis champ Rafael Nadal reveals why he could not meet with Queen Elizabeth after receiving a rare invitation during Wimbledon.
International Business Times
Nations League: This Star Midfielder Replaces Kalvin Phillips In Gareth Southgate's England Squad
Liverpool FC captain Jordan Henderson has been added to Gareth Southgate's England squad for their upcoming Nations League fixtures. Henderson was initially not included in the Three Lions' squad because of a hamstring injury. However, the midfielder has now recovered and joined the squad at St George's Park, reported BBC Sport.
Backstedt storms to junior women’s time trial title at road world championships
Great Britain’s Zoe Backstedt has blown away the field to take victory in the junior women’s time trial at the road world championships in Wollongong, Australia. The 17-year-old clocked 18min 26.78sec over the 14.1km course in New South Wales, some 95km (60 miles) south of Sydney, to finish 1min 35.58sec ahead of Germany’s Justyna Czapla, who was followed by Febe Jooris of Belgium.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II funeral: Nation pays final farewell
The nation has paid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, with a state funeral and military procession. World leaders and foreign royalty joined King Charles III and the Royal Family in the congregation at Westminster Abbey. Hundreds of thousands of people lined the streets as the coffin was taken...
U.K.・
Spain wins EuroBasket title, topping France 88-76 for gold
BERLIN (AP) — For Spain, almost all of the names on the national team’s roster have changed in recent years. The expectations didn’t. And neither did the results. Juancho Hernangomez of the Toronto Raptors scored 27 points, his brother Willy Hernangomez added 14 and won tournament MVP honors, and Spain topped France 88-76 on Sunday to win the EuroBasket gold medal.
SkySports
Scotland vs Ukraine: Steve Clarke challenges players to impress in Nations League against opponents who ended World Cup dream
Steve Clarke is expecting improvement from Scotland when they face Ukraine in the Nations League on Wednesday night, three months after the same opponents ended his side's World Cup hopes. A 3-1 defeat in the play-off semi-final was followed up with a defeat to the Republic of Ireland in the...
2023 F1 Calendar Has More Races Than Ever, Including Three in US
Red Bull RacingThe Las Vegas Grand Prix has been confirmed for Saturday, Nov. 18.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Order of service at Westminster Abbey
Buckingham Palace has released the order of service for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. It has also published an order of service for St George's Chapel, Windsor, where there will be a further ceremony later. The Westminster Abbey service pays tribute to the Queen's "remarkable reign...
U.K.・
ESPN
Norway's Soren Waerenskjold dominates men's under-23 time trial at world road cycling championships
WOLLONGONG, Australia -- Soren Waerenskjold has repeated Norway's gold-medal success at the world road cycling championships a day after Tobias Foss finished first in the elite men's time trial. Waerenskjold won the men's under-23 time trial on the second day of the championships with a dominant performance. He clocked 34...
ATP roundup: Lorenzo Sonego opens with upset win in Metz
Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego upset sixth-seeded Aslan Karatsev of Russia 7-5, 6-3 on Monday in the opening round of the Moselle
Ellie Cardwell eyeing road to Netball World Cup after Commonwealth Games disappointment
Ellie Cardwell says her England netball team-mates are determined to learn from their Commonwealth Games disappointment as they prepare to return to the court against Uganda early next month.The 27-year-old was one of the plus points of an exciting but ultimately fruitless campaign in Birmingham, as the hosts’ bid to retain the title they so memorably won on the Gold Coast in 2018 petered out at the semi-final stage.With a number of her established team-mates being rested, Cardwell will assume extra responsibility as one of the leaders of an inexperienced squad for the three-match series against the She-Cranes, before the...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Man United want Antoine Griezmann if Atletico-Barca impasse sees France forward moved
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man United ready to...
Shelley Nitschke named as permanent Australian women’s cricket coach
Shelley Nitschke has been appointed Australia’s women’s cricket team head coach, charged with leading the next generation after being handed a four-year deal. Nitschke was told this week that she would replace former mentor Matthew Mott in a full-time capacity, after serving as interim leader since his exit in May.
BBC
SWPL: Celtic level at top with Rangers & Glasgow City
Celtic moved level with Rangers and Glasgow City at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League after a 6-0 win over Hamilton Academical. Fifth-place Spartans beat Aberdeen 2-0 despite having Hannah Jordan sent off. Glasgow Women remain rooted to the bottom of the table after they were thrashed 4-0...
