Late comeback propelled Lex to one of Ohio's biggest prep football upsets
COLUMBUS — The midway point has arrived. With the conclusion of Week 5 last weekend, the 2022 high school football regular season is officially in the second half.
Warren John F. Kennedy nets nifty victory over Hartville Lake Center Christian
Warren John F. Kennedy swapped jabs before dispatching Hartville Lake Center Christian 2-1 in Ohio boys soccer on September 19. Each attack authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first half.
Halftime Show: Ohio State Marching Band highlights Top 10 moments at Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fans were able to relive some of the greatest moments ever to play out at Ohio Stadium Saturday night thanks to the Ohio State University Marching Band's halftime show. The Alumni Band joined The Best Damn Band In The Land to take the fans through a...
Finnick James Campbell
Finnick James Campbell was born Friday, September 16, 2022, in Akron, Ohio, and entered the arms of the angels shortly thereafter. Although only here for a short time, he was deeply loved. To plant a tree in memory of Finnick Campbell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Shelby High School applauds achievements of 3 students
SHELBY -- Shelby High School has announced that Alexis McClain has been selected as a National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) Commended Student. McClain's Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) was one of the top 50,000 scores across the country. There are approximately 34,000 students across the country being recognized as a Commended Student.
Hairston joins Haring Realty Team
MANSFIELD -- Haring Realty has announced Jim Hairston is the most recent addition to its team of professionals. Hairston serves as Treasurer for the City of Ontario and was recently involved with the Area Agency on Aging as their CFO. Born locally in Mansfield, he grew up near Akron. He worked at Tappan after graduating from Rio Grande University (Accounting Degree).
Howard Keith Baird
Howard Keith Baird, age 89, of Shelby, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of September 20, 2022 surrounded by his loving wife and children. Howard was born September 8, 1933, in Shelby to Virgil and Florence (Stroup) Baird and was a lifelong resident of Shelby. Howard learned to farm at a very early age, when a farm accident severely injured his father. Howard was a 1951 graduate of Shelby High School, where he was elected “most courteous” of his senior class. He truly was a gentle courteous man who loved farming, western square dancing, Cleveland sports teams, Shelby Whippet sports, and was the #1 fan of his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting activities.
Shelby's Finnegan, Lex boys sizzle at Galion Cross Country Festival
GALION — Shelby’s Huck Finnegan may want to consider transferring to Galion. That way he could always run at Amann Reservoir Park. The Galion Cross Country Festival was held Saturday at Amann Reservoir Park. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
'It can happen to anyone': Family of Stone Foltz speak with Denison University athletes about dangers of hazing
GRANVILLE, Ohio — It’s been more than a year and a half since the death of Stone Foltz. Since then, his family has been fighting for hazing to end on college campuses. On Sunday, the family visited Denison University in Granville. "Hazing's abusive and senseless. It's very dangerous...
Patricia Lee Hinz
Patricia Lee Hinz, age 79, of Mansfield passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at her home. She was born November 6, 1942, in Elyria, Ohio, to the late David and Dorothy (Black) Vandersommen. To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Hinz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio
OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
Axel Wittig
Axel Wittig, age 71, of Shelby, died unexpectedly Monday morning, September 19, 2022 at his home. Axel was born January 5, 1951 in Braunschweig, Germany to the late Alfred and Eva Marie (Nehrkorn) Wittig and was a 1969 graduate of Shelby High School. Axel was a veteran of the United States Army serving as a wire chief from 1970-1973 during the Vietnam War and had retired from PPG where he had worked for over 26 years. Upon his retirement, Axel moved to Knoxville, TN where he lived with his brother, Ralph, until moving back to Shelby to be closer to his family.
Clear Fork announces 2022 Homecoming Court
BELLVILLE -- Clear Fork High School has announced its 2022 Homecoming Court. Students who were selected include Jaxon Swank, Brooklyn Worner, Pacey Chrastina, Lilly Wortman, Pawie Ault, Lane Pfleiderer, Ava Beard, Bailee Riddle, Benjamin Campbell, Milo Burgholder, Sophia Perry and Eric Hicks.
4 Places To Get Thai Food in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants. This no-frills restaurant serves some of the best Thai food in central Ohio. Customer recommendations include the beef jerky appetizer, nam tok (a spicy salad with slices of grilled beef, hot chili peppers, lime juice, onion, cilantro, and lettuce), pad ka pao (a tasty stir-fry with your choice of chicken, beef, or pork with basil leaves, garlic, and chili peppers), and the always reliable noodle dish pad see ew.
The Best Pumpkin Pie in Ohio Can Be Found Inside This Middle-Of-Nowhere Bakery
If you're looking for some of the best donuts, cookies, cakes, and pies the state of Ohio has to offer, look no further than this small town bakery that's been family owned and operated for more than 60 years.
Mansfield Music Fest Day 2 - Circle pits, hypnotic beats and acoustic ballads
BELLVILLE -- The crowd for night two of Mansfield Music Fest filtered in to celebrate the city’s beloved musical acts at Snow Trails on Saturday night. Musicians like Symphony In Peril, Weed Demon, and Sink The Ship traveled from Columbus and Cleveland to share their talents. But most acts remained close to their stomping grounds to play.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
North Central State College receives approval for Bachelor of Science in Nursing
MANSFIELD - North Central State College has received approval to confer a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing (BSN) as a completion degree for students who have completed their Associate Degree in Registered Nursing. Approval for the completion program was granted to allow N.C. State to continue working closely with...
Teen with Mansfield & Ashland ties among the Fugitives of the Week
MANSFIELD — A teenager and a woman are among the list of fugitives local authorities are seeking this week. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.
Section of Educational Place in Mansfield closed through Sept. 23
MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed. Educational Place from Flint Street to Arch Street.
