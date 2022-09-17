ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Bentley Flying Spur Speed: Ultimate Luxury and Performance

Bentley has built a reputation over the last 100 years for building hand-crafted luxurious automobiles with a high level of performance courtesy of powerful 8- or 12-cylinder engines. As the company gears up to go fully electric by 2030, the end of those gas-powered Bentleys is near. Not to go out with a whimper, the famed British marque has introduced the last of the W12-powered sedans, the driver-focused Flying Spur Speed. Building on the elegant Flying Spur four-door Sedan (or saloon, as the Brits call it), the Flying Spur Speed will complete the lineup for this current generation.
Top Speed

The Tuthill Porsche 911 K is the Epitome of Restomod Perfection

If you never heard of Tuthill Porsche, don’t feel very bad about it. This doesn’t make you less of a Porsche fan. In all honesty, Tuthill is a UK-based company specialized in building some of the best rally-spec Porsche cars, and, if you don’t follow the motorsport industry, it would be kind of hard for the name to be familiar. But, during the 2022 Monterey Car Week, Tuthill proved that it can also build some of the best restomod cars. With this cool-looking 930-generation Porsche 911 Carrera, Tuthill even gave Singer a few reasons to worry.
MotorAuthority

Rare 1970 Porsche 914 rolls through Jay Leno's Garage

Racing driver Randy Pobst recently brought a 1970 Porsche 914/6 GT to Jay Leno's Garage, and the resulting video provides an in-depth look at a rare version of Porsche's 1970s entry-level sports car. While the 914 itself was fairly common, just 16 examples of the 914/6 GT racing version were...
CarBuzz.com

Prior Design's McLaren 720S Is An Aerodynamic Masterpiece

The golden rule of supercar ownership is that once you own one, you leave it the hell alone. Ferrari even prohibits people from modifying their cars in an unfitting fashion after ownership lest they lose out on special edition models further down the line. But that hasn't stopped rich folks and celebrities. Even sought-after cars such as McLarens and up are being modified with garish body kits and engine upgrade kits. Personal taste does come into it, but Prior Design's latest effort - the vivid lime green McLaren 720S before your eyes - is a stylish take on the British supercar, despite not being as wild as some of the tuner's previous efforts.
Motor1.com

Skoda Vision GT Official Design Study Envisions Electric Race Car

In recent years, Skoda has developed a habit of modernizing some of its classic models by presenting sketches created by the design team. Recent examples include tributes to the 200 RS, 110 Super Sport, and the 1203 van. The time has now come to revitalize the 1100 OHC, a sports car introduced in 1957 and produced in only five examples: three spiders and two coupes. Its 2022 equivalent is based on the open-top model but with an electric twist.
RideApart

Hunter 350 Now Second Best-Selling In Royal Enfield’s Model Range In India

The eagerly awaited Hunter 350 was introduced by Royal Enfield in August 2022 in India. The brand-new Royal Enfield Hunter 350, which starts at Rs 149,000, or around $1,870 USD, is now the company's most inexpensive motorbike. Within a month of its formal debut, the Hunter 350 rose to the position of second-best-selling Royal Enfield motorbike in India.
Vogue

Inside Emilia Wickstead’s Elegant West London Home

When Emilia Wickstead was 11 years old, she was discovered by her mother, wedged beneath a collapsed wardrobe. “I’d been moving furniture around in my bedroom,” smiles the 39-year-old, Auckland-born, West London-based fashion designer. “I was moving pieces around constantly.”. What doesn’t concuss you, seemingly, makes...
POPSUGAR

Billie Eilish Pulls Off '90s Grunge in a Cargo Skirt and Platform Sneakers

Billie Eilish has been showing off her signature style of rugged neutrals while on her world tour, and on her Australia stop, she paid a visit to "Hot Nights With Abbie Chatfield" for a 10-minute interview. To record the segment, the 20-year-old singer wore hand-picked vintage items from Storeroom Vintage, including a reworked cargo maxi skirt and oversize Carhartt jacket with distressed details.
Vogue

“It’s About Confidence”: Stefan Cooke Launches Womenswear Inspired By Heroic Figures

Stefan Cooke and Jake Burt, partners in both work and life, are branching out from menswear to womenswear for spring/summer 2023. “We wanted to express an unambiguous strength, without relinquishing femininity,” says Cooke on his namesake brand’s new venture. “It’s exciting for me, because I studied womenswear at university, so it almost feels full circle,” adds Burt.
TechCrunch

Escend is bringing neck-breaking micromobility to your feet

The blades use regenerative braking, and have been designed to last; between a sturdy-looking chassis and a modular design that lets users easily repair or replace any broken parts, they should be ready to zip you from place to place for years to come. The skates feature 4-inch (105mm) diameter...
The Independent

Christopher Kane combines kink with women’s rights in powerful spring/summer 2023 collection

Christopher Kane knows good sex. That sentence will make sense if you are familiar with Kane’s work – and have also watched Sex and the City. To the uninitiated, though, an introduction: since its inception in 2006, the Scottish designer’s namesake brand has become known for its sensual, seductive aesthetic that puts women’s bodies front and centre. Leather and lace are common fixtures. As are gaping cut-outs in unexpectedly flattering zones.Even his More Joy spin-off label is a celebration of the female provocateur – with the word “SEX” printed on everything from T-shirts and eyemasks to tote bags and bucket...
