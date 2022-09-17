Read full article on original website
Related
Some Millionaire Built a Bentley Arnage Woody Wagon and Now It’s for Sale
Mobile.deFitted with the all-wheel-drive system from a Cadillac Escalade, this strange Bentley is built to conquer the Alps.
US News and World Report
Bentley Flying Spur Speed: Ultimate Luxury and Performance
Bentley has built a reputation over the last 100 years for building hand-crafted luxurious automobiles with a high level of performance courtesy of powerful 8- or 12-cylinder engines. As the company gears up to go fully electric by 2030, the end of those gas-powered Bentleys is near. Not to go out with a whimper, the famed British marque has introduced the last of the W12-powered sedans, the driver-focused Flying Spur Speed. Building on the elegant Flying Spur four-door Sedan (or saloon, as the Brits call it), the Flying Spur Speed will complete the lineup for this current generation.
Lottie Moss puts on a racy display in a pink distressed corset top and TINY hot pants at the Dreaming Eli show during London Fashion Week
Lottie Moss put on a very racy display as she attended Italian designer Elisa Trombatore's Dreaming Eli show during London Fashion Week on Friday. The model, 24, left little to the imagination in a pale pink distressed corset top which she teamed up with a pair of tiny matching hot pants.
Top Speed
The Tuthill Porsche 911 K is the Epitome of Restomod Perfection
If you never heard of Tuthill Porsche, don’t feel very bad about it. This doesn’t make you less of a Porsche fan. In all honesty, Tuthill is a UK-based company specialized in building some of the best rally-spec Porsche cars, and, if you don’t follow the motorsport industry, it would be kind of hard for the name to be familiar. But, during the 2022 Monterey Car Week, Tuthill proved that it can also build some of the best restomod cars. With this cool-looking 930-generation Porsche 911 Carrera, Tuthill even gave Singer a few reasons to worry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MotorAuthority
Rare 1970 Porsche 914 rolls through Jay Leno's Garage
Racing driver Randy Pobst recently brought a 1970 Porsche 914/6 GT to Jay Leno's Garage, and the resulting video provides an in-depth look at a rare version of Porsche's 1970s entry-level sports car. While the 914 itself was fairly common, just 16 examples of the 914/6 GT racing version were...
Watch a 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Hit 198 MPH on the Autobahn
YouTube/AutoTopNLThe unrestricted sections of the Autobahn remain popular for top speed runs.
electrek.co
Watch BMW’s new ‘Mad Max’ electric Dune Taxi climb some of the tallest sand dunes known to man
You won’t want to miss this one. BMW Middle East released a video teasing a new electric dune taxi that looks as if it came straight out of Mad Max. The Dune Taxi electric prototype is shown racing across the streets and sand dunes in Abu Dhabi. Is BMW...
hypebeast.com
This High-Modified 2013 Land Rover Defender Could Fetch Upwards of $140,000 USD at Auction
Bonham’s Goodwood Revival auction is putting up a one-of-a-kind 2013 Land Rover Defender. The highly-modified motor was inspired by the twin-rotor Chinook helicopter and is estimated to auction for £120,000 and £180,000 GBP ($138,000 to $207 USD). This specific Q40 Defender 110 XS was built by the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Prior Design's McLaren 720S Is An Aerodynamic Masterpiece
The golden rule of supercar ownership is that once you own one, you leave it the hell alone. Ferrari even prohibits people from modifying their cars in an unfitting fashion after ownership lest they lose out on special edition models further down the line. But that hasn't stopped rich folks and celebrities. Even sought-after cars such as McLarens and up are being modified with garish body kits and engine upgrade kits. Personal taste does come into it, but Prior Design's latest effort - the vivid lime green McLaren 720S before your eyes - is a stylish take on the British supercar, despite not being as wild as some of the tuner's previous efforts.
The Most Expensive Porsche in the World
Porsche will go public soon. It may be a niche carmaker, but investors do not care.
Skoda Vision GT Official Design Study Envisions Electric Race Car
In recent years, Skoda has developed a habit of modernizing some of its classic models by presenting sketches created by the design team. Recent examples include tributes to the 200 RS, 110 Super Sport, and the 1203 van. The time has now come to revitalize the 1100 OHC, a sports car introduced in 1957 and produced in only five examples: three spiders and two coupes. Its 2022 equivalent is based on the open-top model but with an electric twist.
RideApart
Hunter 350 Now Second Best-Selling In Royal Enfield’s Model Range In India
The eagerly awaited Hunter 350 was introduced by Royal Enfield in August 2022 in India. The brand-new Royal Enfield Hunter 350, which starts at Rs 149,000, or around $1,870 USD, is now the company's most inexpensive motorbike. Within a month of its formal debut, the Hunter 350 rose to the position of second-best-selling Royal Enfield motorbike in India.
Vogue
Inside Emilia Wickstead’s Elegant West London Home
When Emilia Wickstead was 11 years old, she was discovered by her mother, wedged beneath a collapsed wardrobe. “I’d been moving furniture around in my bedroom,” smiles the 39-year-old, Auckland-born, West London-based fashion designer. “I was moving pieces around constantly.”. What doesn’t concuss you, seemingly, makes...
Everything You Should Know About The Cars On The Latest Grand Tour Special: “Celebrated By Driving Into A Wall”
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick, is now available to watch on Prime Video. Plenty of fans have realised that this episode is much more car focussed than the episodes preceding it, and because of this a lot of love has been thrown at these three rally-inspired cars. Here’s what...
Roxy Horner puts on a leggy display in a dazzling black playsuit as she attends the Pam Hogg show during London Fashion Week
Roxy Horner put on a leggy display in a one shouldered glittering playsuit as she attended the Pam Hogg show during London Fashion Week on Saturday. The model, 31, looked sensational in the number which she cinched in at the waist with an eye-catching dazzling buckle belt. She elevated her...
Billie Eilish Pulls Off '90s Grunge in a Cargo Skirt and Platform Sneakers
Billie Eilish has been showing off her signature style of rugged neutrals while on her world tour, and on her Australia stop, she paid a visit to "Hot Nights With Abbie Chatfield" for a 10-minute interview. To record the segment, the 20-year-old singer wore hand-picked vintage items from Storeroom Vintage, including a reworked cargo maxi skirt and oversize Carhartt jacket with distressed details.
Vogue
“It’s About Confidence”: Stefan Cooke Launches Womenswear Inspired By Heroic Figures
Stefan Cooke and Jake Burt, partners in both work and life, are branching out from menswear to womenswear for spring/summer 2023. “We wanted to express an unambiguous strength, without relinquishing femininity,” says Cooke on his namesake brand’s new venture. “It’s exciting for me, because I studied womenswear at university, so it almost feels full circle,” adds Burt.
Channel Seven News presenter Rebecca Maddern turns heads in a striking white gown with metallic bodice detailing at the Brownlow Medal 2022
Rebecca Maddern had heads spinning on Sunday at the Brownlow Medal 2022 in Melbourne. The 45-year-old made a stylish appearance at AFL's night of nights in a striking white gown which featured a metallic bodice. The Channel Seven News presenter's blonde hair was coiffed in a stylish hairdo and she...
TechCrunch
Escend is bringing neck-breaking micromobility to your feet
The blades use regenerative braking, and have been designed to last; between a sturdy-looking chassis and a modular design that lets users easily repair or replace any broken parts, they should be ready to zip you from place to place for years to come. The skates feature 4-inch (105mm) diameter...
Christopher Kane combines kink with women’s rights in powerful spring/summer 2023 collection
Christopher Kane knows good sex. That sentence will make sense if you are familiar with Kane’s work – and have also watched Sex and the City. To the uninitiated, though, an introduction: since its inception in 2006, the Scottish designer’s namesake brand has become known for its sensual, seductive aesthetic that puts women’s bodies front and centre. Leather and lace are common fixtures. As are gaping cut-outs in unexpectedly flattering zones.Even his More Joy spin-off label is a celebration of the female provocateur – with the word “SEX” printed on everything from T-shirts and eyemasks to tote bags and bucket...
Comments / 0