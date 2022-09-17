ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep roundup: Donyelle Strauss' home run lifts Ferris slowpitch; Keegan Tee scores in LC girls soccer late rally

Roundup of Monday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Ferris 7, Mt. Spokane 2: Donyelle Strauss hit a two-run home run and the visiting Saxons (2-2, 1-1) topped the Wildcats (5-1, 2-1) in a GSL game on Monday. Abby Colton went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for Ferris.
