Roundup of Monday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Ferris 7, Mt. Spokane 2: Donyelle Strauss hit a two-run home run and the visiting Saxons (2-2, 1-1) topped the Wildcats (5-1, 2-1) in a GSL game on Monday. Abby Colton went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for Ferris.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 19 HOURS AGO