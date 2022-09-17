Read full article on original website
Prep roundup: Donyelle Strauss' home run lifts Ferris slowpitch; Keegan Tee scores in LC girls soccer late rally
Roundup of Monday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Ferris 7, Mt. Spokane 2: Donyelle Strauss hit a two-run home run and the visiting Saxons (2-2, 1-1) topped the Wildcats (5-1, 2-1) in a GSL game on Monday. Abby Colton went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for Ferris.
Northwest High School Athletic Hall of Fame 2022-23 class released
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) -The Northwest High School Athletic Hall of Fame is pleased to announce its third class for the 2022-23 school year. The Northwest Hall of Fame committee was formed in the summer of 2020 with the goal of developing a permanent hall of fame to recognize past Northwest teams, students and coaches who displayed excellence during their time at Northwest. Additionally, the committee will recognize community members who had a lasting impact on Northwest athletics.
Jefferson, Wagner enter top-5 in Class AA, A high school volleyball media polls
Sioux Falls Jefferson has jumped into the top-5 in this week's South Dakota high school volleyball Class AA poll following a 5-1 start to the season. Washington has moved up one spot in the poll from No. 4 to No. 3. In Class A, Wagner entered at No. 5 and...
🏌️♂️ Buhler Girls Golf 2nd at Cheney Monday
CHENEY, Kan. — The Buhler Crusaders girls golf team was 2nd at the Cheney Invitational Monday. Elise Gower carded a 92 for 4th place. Two other Crusaders also medaled. Marlie Cooper was 10th in the meet and Morgan Carson was 12th.
Kernels sweep Saturday home duals in girls tennis
MITCHELL– Mitchell Kernels girls tennis won two duals on Saturday at Hitchcock Park, defeating Spearfish 9-0 and Sioux Falls Jefferson 7-2. Mitchell improved to 14-5 on the season and takes on Watertown on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
