HAYS, Kan. - Fort Hays State played to a 2-2 draw with Emporia State on Sunday at FHSU Soccer Stadium in the MIAA opener. All four goals were scored in the first half. The Hornets now account for two of the Tigers' three ties this season. FHSU moved to 5-0-3 on the year and ESU to 2-4-2, while both moved to 0-0-1 in the conference.

HAYS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO