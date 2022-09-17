ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainville, KS

Hays Post

⚽ FHSU women play to draw with Emporia State in MIAA opener

HAYS, Kan. - Fort Hays State played to a 2-2 draw with Emporia State on Sunday at FHSU Soccer Stadium in the MIAA opener. All four goals were scored in the first half. The Hornets now account for two of the Tigers' three ties this season. FHSU moved to 5-0-3 on the year and ESU to 2-4-2, while both moved to 0-0-1 in the conference.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

⚽ Tiger men fly by Jets

HAYS, Kan. - Fort Hays State Men's Soccer defeated Newman 3-1 on Saturday. The Tigers scored once in the first half and twice in the second to pick up their first conference win. FHSU improved to 3-2-3 overall (1-0-1 GAC/MIAA) and Newman moved to 0-6-1 (0-1 GAC/MIAA). The first half...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Catch fireworks following FHSU football game Saturday

Tiger fans will get to enjoy a fireworks show following the Fort Hays State vs. Missouri Southern football game this Saturday night at Lewis Field Stadium in Hays. The fireworks show will take place about 10 minutes following the completion of the football game. Fort Hays State is coming off...
HAYS, KS
Sports
Hays Post

⛳ HHS girls' runner-up in Salina

SALINA – The Hays High girls’ golf team placed three in the top-10 and finished second at the Salina South Invitational Monday at the Salina Country Club. The Indians shot a 351 and finished five strokes behind first place Manhattan. Evyn Cox shot an 15-over-par 86 and finished...
SALINA, KS
Hays Post

🎾 Tigers win first match of the fall season

PUEBLO, Colo. – Fort Hays State Tennis started its season 1-2 in its three matches against Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference teams in Pueblo, spanning the course of two days. The Tigers knocked off weekend host CSU-Pueblo 7-0, but fell short to MSU Denver and Colorado Mesa. MSU Denver 7,...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Ellis High crowns king and queen at Friday football game

ELLIS — Maverick Gnad and Madelyn Russell were crowned king and queen of Ellis Homecoming 2022 at Friday's football game. Back row, from left: Candidate William Crawford, son of Bret and Kimberly Andries and the late George Crawford III; KING Maverick Gnad, son of John and Pam Gnad and the late Sandy Robinson; Candidate Carson North, son of Heath and Paula North.
ELLIS, KS
greatbendpost.com

Kenton Donovan, age 63

Kenton Leon Donovan, 63, died September 16, 2022, at the University of Kansas Hospital, Great Bend, Kansas. He was born August 28, 1959, in Hoisington, Kansas, the son of Marvin Lee and Roberta Emily (Deichen) Donovan. Kenton graduated from Hoisington High School in 1979. He served in the Kansas Army...
HOISINGTON, KS
Hays Post

Woman from Ellis hospitalized after car overturns

TREGO COUNTY — A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 8 a.m. Tuesday in Trego County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Buick Lucerne driven by Nikki Nicole Plante, 26, Ellis, was southbound on County Road 380. The driver lost control after crossing County Road...
TREGO COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Fire burns in 2 Kansas counties on Sunday

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A wildfire burned in two Kansas counties on Sunday. The Kansas Forest Service reported that fire staff was on the scene of a fire that started off Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County around 12:30 p.m. The fire burned into Lincoln County. There were up to 100 firefighters from Ellsworth, Russell, […]
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Rebalance Massage opens on Vine in Hays

A new massage studio has opened at Centennial Plaza. After working at a couple of other massage studios in Hays for the last three years, Jordan Winter opened Rebalance Massage, 2522 Vine, Ste. 2, last week. Winter, 25, is a certified massage therapist. He received his certification through the Fort...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Portion of Vine reduced to one lane Monday for repairs

Beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, Vine Street southbound lanes just south of the 27th Street intersection will be reduced to one lane. Repairs should be completed by the end of the day Thursday. Traffic control devices will be in place to direct the traveling public. For more information, call (785)...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays Symphony set to present 'American Tapestry' concert

Re-experience a bustling era of music inspired by post-WWII American optimism. The Hays Symphony will be presenting its first Masterworks Concert, American Tapestry, on Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. in the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center. The ensemble is under the direction of Dr. Brian Buckstead, Assistant Professor of Violin and Viola at FHSU.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🎙 Upcoming craft fair supports Ellis Co. cancer nonprofit

Next month, over 100 craft vendors will fill Gross Memorial Coliseum on the Fort Hays State University campus, allowing residents to view and purchase various homemade items from across the region. The Your Voice Through Cancer craft fair is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 1. The event...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Free lecture in Hays to focus on stigma of suicide

Suicide and the stigma attached to it will be the focus of a free public lecture at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Beach-Schmidt Performing Arts Center. Speaking will be Maria Perez, a clinical pharmacist with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. in St. Louis. Her talk, titled “Mental Health Awareness: A Focus on Suicide and Stigma,” is part of the John C. Thorns Jr. Memorial Lecture Series. The event is being funded through grants from Midwest Energy and the United Way.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
