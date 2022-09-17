Read full article on original website
⚽ FHSU women play to draw with Emporia State in MIAA opener
HAYS, Kan. - Fort Hays State played to a 2-2 draw with Emporia State on Sunday at FHSU Soccer Stadium in the MIAA opener. All four goals were scored in the first half. The Hornets now account for two of the Tigers' three ties this season. FHSU moved to 5-0-3 on the year and ESU to 2-4-2, while both moved to 0-0-1 in the conference.
⚽ Tiger men fly by Jets
HAYS, Kan. - Fort Hays State Men's Soccer defeated Newman 3-1 on Saturday. The Tigers scored once in the first half and twice in the second to pick up their first conference win. FHSU improved to 3-2-3 overall (1-0-1 GAC/MIAA) and Newman moved to 0-6-1 (0-1 GAC/MIAA). The first half...
Catch fireworks following FHSU football game Saturday
Tiger fans will get to enjoy a fireworks show following the Fort Hays State vs. Missouri Southern football game this Saturday night at Lewis Field Stadium in Hays. The fireworks show will take place about 10 minutes following the completion of the football game. Fort Hays State is coming off...
🏈 Tigers score 48-unanswered and beat Lincoln for first win
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Fort Hays State overcame a sluggish start to score 48 unanswered points and beat Lincoln 51-14 Saturday night at Dwight T. Reed Stadium to pick up their first win of the 2022 season. After stopping FHSU on their first possession, the Blue Tigers (0-3) used a...
⛳ HHS girls' runner-up in Salina
SALINA – The Hays High girls’ golf team placed three in the top-10 and finished second at the Salina South Invitational Monday at the Salina Country Club. The Indians shot a 351 and finished five strokes behind first place Manhattan. Evyn Cox shot an 15-over-par 86 and finished...
🏈📹FHSU weekly press conference
Fort Hays State Tiger football coach Chris Brown, defensive lineman Gaven Haselhorst and tight end talked with the media Tuesday before the Tiger host Missouri Southern on Saturday.
🎾 Tigers win first match of the fall season
PUEBLO, Colo. – Fort Hays State Tennis started its season 1-2 in its three matches against Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference teams in Pueblo, spanning the course of two days. The Tigers knocked off weekend host CSU-Pueblo 7-0, but fell short to MSU Denver and Colorado Mesa. MSU Denver 7,...
Ellis High crowns king and queen at Friday football game
ELLIS — Maverick Gnad and Madelyn Russell were crowned king and queen of Ellis Homecoming 2022 at Friday's football game. Back row, from left: Candidate William Crawford, son of Bret and Kimberly Andries and the late George Crawford III; KING Maverick Gnad, son of John and Pam Gnad and the late Sandy Robinson; Candidate Carson North, son of Heath and Paula North.
greatbendpost.com
Kenton Donovan, age 63
Kenton Leon Donovan, 63, died September 16, 2022, at the University of Kansas Hospital, Great Bend, Kansas. He was born August 28, 1959, in Hoisington, Kansas, the son of Marvin Lee and Roberta Emily (Deichen) Donovan. Kenton graduated from Hoisington High School in 1979. He served in the Kansas Army...
Another earthquake reported Sunday in northwest Kansas
The Kansas Geological Survey reported a minor earthquake in southern Phillips County on Sunday evening. The 2.4-magnitude quake was recorded just north of the Rooks County line at 7:16 p.m. There have been 18 measurable earthquakes in northwest Kansas since the beginning of August, according to KGS.
Woman from Ellis hospitalized after car overturns
TREGO COUNTY — A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 8 a.m. Tuesday in Trego County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Buick Lucerne driven by Nikki Nicole Plante, 26, Ellis, was southbound on County Road 380. The driver lost control after crossing County Road...
Fire burns in 2 Kansas counties on Sunday
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A wildfire burned in two Kansas counties on Sunday. The Kansas Forest Service reported that fire staff was on the scene of a fire that started off Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County around 12:30 p.m. The fire burned into Lincoln County. There were up to 100 firefighters from Ellsworth, Russell, […]
Rebalance Massage opens on Vine in Hays
A new massage studio has opened at Centennial Plaza. After working at a couple of other massage studios in Hays for the last three years, Jordan Winter opened Rebalance Massage, 2522 Vine, Ste. 2, last week. Winter, 25, is a certified massage therapist. He received his certification through the Fort...
kmuw.org
How the drought killing Kansas corn crops could make you pay more for gas and beef
HAYS, KANSAS — This dry, hot summer has claimed its share of victims in Marc Ramsey’s cornfields. Fewer than seven inches of rain have fallen this year in the area he farms between Dighton and Scott City — nearly one foot below the historical average. “This is...
Portion of Vine reduced to one lane Monday for repairs
Beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, Vine Street southbound lanes just south of the 27th Street intersection will be reduced to one lane. Repairs should be completed by the end of the day Thursday. Traffic control devices will be in place to direct the traveling public. For more information, call (785)...
Hays Symphony set to present 'American Tapestry' concert
Re-experience a bustling era of music inspired by post-WWII American optimism. The Hays Symphony will be presenting its first Masterworks Concert, American Tapestry, on Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. in the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center. The ensemble is under the direction of Dr. Brian Buckstead, Assistant Professor of Violin and Viola at FHSU.
🎙 Upcoming craft fair supports Ellis Co. cancer nonprofit
Next month, over 100 craft vendors will fill Gross Memorial Coliseum on the Fort Hays State University campus, allowing residents to view and purchase various homemade items from across the region. The Your Voice Through Cancer craft fair is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 1. The event...
🎙 Post Podcast: HPD Chief shares back-to-school safety tips
On this episode of the Post Podcast, Hays Chief of Police Don Schiebler shares back-to-school safety tips. For more about the Post Podcast, including a full list of episodes and episode transcripts click here.
🎙 Post Podcast: FHSU Neuromuscular center helps keep community moving
The Fort Hays State University Neuromuscular Wellness Center has a new person in charge. Luke Kriley stops by to tell us about himself and a little bit about the Center on this episode of the Post Podcast. For more about the Post Podcast, including a full list of episodes and...
Free lecture in Hays to focus on stigma of suicide
Suicide and the stigma attached to it will be the focus of a free public lecture at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Beach-Schmidt Performing Arts Center. Speaking will be Maria Perez, a clinical pharmacist with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. in St. Louis. Her talk, titled “Mental Health Awareness: A Focus on Suicide and Stigma,” is part of the John C. Thorns Jr. Memorial Lecture Series. The event is being funded through grants from Midwest Energy and the United Way.
