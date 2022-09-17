Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
Mark Joseph Moomaw, 69
Mark Joseph Moomaw, 69, of Stewardson, IL, passed away Thursday morning, September 15, 2022, in Stewardson, IL. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home. Mark was born April 20, 1953, in Effingham, IL, the son of William Joseph...
Effingham Radio
Glenna Sue Taylor, 78
Glenna S. Taylor, 78, of Beecher City, IL, passed away at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022 in her residence with her family by her side. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the First Christian Church in Cowden, IL, with Rev. Antonio Sutton officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00–4:00 p.m. Saturday in the church. Memorials may be given to the Cowden United Methodist Church. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL.
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 61 year old Kevin D. Malone of Effingham for an Effingham County mittimus to jail sentence for 5 days for aggravated battery. Kevin was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 47 year old Heather R. Miller of Mason for...
Effingham Radio
Brian Alan Niebrugge, 57
Brian Alan Niebrugge, 57 of Effingham, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Regional Hospital in Terre Haute, Indiana. A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 26, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Effingham with burial in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to the time of mass, Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Sacred Heart School.
Severe storms cause damage, flooding early Monday morning
LE ROY, Ill. (WCIA) – Severe storms caused damage across parts of Central Illinois on early Monday morning. Hardest hit was a path from near Bloomington southeast towards Champaign. Heavy rain inundated streets in Bloomington-Normal, and a 59 mph wind gust was measured at Central Illinois Airport as the storm rolled through. Further to the […]
Effingham Radio
Ahna Ruth Lilly, 92
Anna Ruth Lilly, 92, a longtime resident of Beecher City, IL passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, in the Lutheran Care Center in Altamont, with family by her side. Anna was born on January 31, 1930, the daughter of Charles and Alta (Bolyard) Radliff. She married Raymond E. Lilly on October 9, 1948, in Sefton Township in Fayette County, and they were blessed with 66 years of marriage before his passing on November 2, 2014. Anna lived a long and wonderful life. She was a devoted and proud wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Anna led a life of selflessness, always putting others above herself whether it was working alongside Raymond on the farm, taking care of her family or volunteering in the community. She was one of the first volunteers to work at the Beecher City nutrition center for the Meals on Wheels of C.E.F.S. and was honored with their 2019 outstanding volunteer award. Anna was a member of Springhill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Loudon Quilt Club, Royal Neighbors of America and a 30-year member of the Beecher City Kitchen Band.
Decatur homes get free makeover
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM Cares and Decatur Block by Block gave homes in the Johns Hill Neighborhood a facelift. The two organizations partnered together as part of a neighborhood revitalization project. “We want to make sure that this community is and continues to be a great place to live and work,” director of ADM […]
Teaming up with toys: how motorcyclists are giving back
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — On Saturday, motorcyclists around the area teamed up to start preparing for the holidays. Over 100 bikers gathered together, donating money and toys for kids in Champaign and Vermilion counties. After leaving Mid-state Cycles in Champaign, they rode to Gibson City, ultimately ending in Rantoul with an auction. Deanna Zehr, an […]
Macon County Sherriff announces special campaign
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier this week that it will be conducting a special campaign for the month of October. Sheriff Jim Root said the campaign will involve increased patrols for Scott’s Law violations. Scott’s Law is Illinois’ version of a move over law that requires drivers to stop, […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Vermilion River Fall Festival Brings Crowds to Ellsworth Park
The 47th annual Vermilion River Fall Festival this past weekend included the popular Friday night return of live music, along with beautiful weekend weather to bring out the crowds. Danville Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr was heading back from a conference in Chicago when everything got started Friday night. But when...
Danville head-on collision puts four in hospital
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police are investigating a traffic accident that put four people in the hospital on Sunday night. Witnesses told Danville Police around 10:25 p.m. they saw a white Jeep Cherokee travelling fast on Bowman Avenue and go airborne over railroad tracks. The driver then lost control and hit a grey Chevy […]
WCIA
Television station floods; Meteorologists remain on air in flooded studio
Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) – Two television meteorologists covering severe weather in central Illinois found themselves up to their ankles in a flooded studio overnight while on the air. Between two to three inches of rain fell in and around Champaign early Monday morning. There were localized reports of flash-flooding,...
Effingham Radio
Tuesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 45 year old Jeff A. Hopper of St. Elmo for an Effingham County FTA warrant for retail theft/disposing merchandise <$300. Jeff was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 24 year old Ethan A. Nettles of Effingham for failure to...
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis Village Board of Trustees to Meet/Discuss Golf Carts, Swimming Pools, Solar Energy
The Teutopolis Board of Trustees is set to meet on Wednesday, September 21st at 7:00pm. Sasha Althoff from the City of Effingham will be present to explain the proposed changes to the Effingham/Effingham County Enterprise Zone. Clay Zerrusen and Jim Meinhart will be present to address the board about a...
Illinois Amish Heritage Center prepares barn raising
ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) – In preparation for a scheduled October barn raising, the Illinois Amish Heritage Center (IAHC) will host a groundbreaking on Friday. For the first time in over a century, IAHC will begin the process of the Herschberger-Miller barn raising along Route 133 between Arthur and Arcola. In doing so, several IAHC board […]
WAND TV
4 injured, 1 critically in Danville accident
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Four people were injured, one critically in an accident in Danville Sunday night. Around 10:25 p.m. Danville Police responded to the area of Bowman Ave and Myers St for a traffic accident with injuries. Officers found a white Jeep Cherokee had crashed head on into a...
Effingham Radio
2022 State Surface Water Operator Of The Year Announced
Mayor Mike Schutzbach is pleased to announce that Mike Ziegler, the City’s Chief Water Operator, has been honored as the 2022 Surface Water Operator of the Year by the Illinois Potable Water Supply Operators Association (IPWSOA). Mr. Ziegler, a member of the City’s Public Works Department, was honored during the Annual Conference of the IPWSOA at the Crown Plaza in Springfield on Thursday, September 15th, 2022. Ziegler was chosen from among hundreds of eligible water operators from municipalities and water districts from throughout the state.
Outside threat causes Oblong Schools to go on lockdown
OBLONG, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Oblong High School and grade school buildings are on lockdown following a threat made through a phone call. According to the Oblong CUSD #4 Superintendent Michelle Meese, an outside phone call was made to the high school that was threatening, causing the lockdown. Meese reports that both buildings are secure and […]
Effingham Radio
Cody Johnson to Headline State Farm Center in Champaign, IL
COJO Music/Warner Music Nashville country powerhouse, Cody Johnson has just announced a slate of new dates for 2023, including what is sure to be a sold-out show in Champaign, IL. Cody Johnson, along with country music mainstay, Randy Houser, will be tearing up the stage at State Farm Center on Saturday, March 25th. Tickets go on-sale Friday, September 30th online at www.StateFarmCenter.com the Illinois Ticket Office and by phone at 866-ILLINI-1.
Strong to severe storms possible Sunday night across parts of the Bi-State region
ST. LOUIS — 1:25 AM Update: Severe thunderstorms are still moving across central Illinois and trying to move into Montgomery and Macoupin county by around 2 a.m. The main threat is large hail and gusty winds. The storms tend to weaken as they move southeast into the 5 On Your Side area. The severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for our four northeastern counties.
