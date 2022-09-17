ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, TX

The Best Fish and Chips in Dallas

Fish and chip shops were originally small family businesses, often run from the ‘front room’ of the house and were commonplace by the late 19th century Britain. Through the latter part of the 19th century and well into the 20th century, the fish and chip trade expanded greatly to satisfy the needs of the growing industrial population of Great Britain. In fact you might say that the Industrial Revolution was fuelled partly by fish and chips.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Prosper Community Helps Injured Cheerleader Celebrate Sweet 16

Members of the Prosper community helped celebrate the sixteenth birthday of a cheerleader recovering from a severe injury. Haylee Alexander turned 16 years old on Monday. She was taken to the ICU at Medical City Plano after an injury for her competitive cheer team on August 22. Alexander has since been moved to a rehabilitation facility in Dallas.
PROSPER, TX
Greenville, TX
Greenville, TX
KTEN.com

Sherman business gets publicity boost from cable show

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN)—A Sherman business owner got a bit of publicity after appearing on a new HGTV series. Lonnie Watterson is the owner of Signature Home Furniture, which supplied furniture for a house in the area featured on the network's Flip to a Million series. "It was their first...
SHERMAN, TX
easttexasradio.com

NETBIO Sale in Sulphur Springs

The Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization (NETBIO) held its September cattle sale at the Sulphur Springs Livestock auction market Friday, Sept. 16, selling 5,618 head of pre-conditioned calves and yearlings. There was a lot of bidding and buying activity over the Internet and a total of 435 head of cattle...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
WFAA

Thousands of job openings with Kroger, Kohl's in North Texas

DALLAS — Whether you're looking for a holiday job or something more long-term, there are two companies you could consider applying for. Kohl's is planning to hire almost 4,000 seasonal employees across North Texas: 1,100 in Dallas, around 300 for the Corsicana Distribution Center, and about 2,500 at their Desoto e-commerce fulfillment center.
TEXAS STATE

