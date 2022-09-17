Read full article on original website
Industry-changing soda concept to open second Texas location in McKinney this Friday
MCKINNEY, Texas (Sept. 20, 2022) – Texas’ pop culture just got even better because Swig – the one-of-a-kind, Utah-born customizable drink shop – will open its second location in the Lone Star State on Friday, Sept. 23, in McKinney!. Located at 5225 W. University Drive, the...
fox4news.com
After announcing closure, Flower Mound pumpkin patch to open for 2022 season
FLOWER MOUND, Texas - After initially announcing it wouldn't be able to open this year, the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch now says it will be ready to open for the 2022 season and get people ready for Halloween and fall. Earlier this week, the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch said they...
cravedfw
The Best Fish and Chips in Dallas
Fish and chip shops were originally small family businesses, often run from the ‘front room’ of the house and were commonplace by the late 19th century Britain. Through the latter part of the 19th century and well into the 20th century, the fish and chip trade expanded greatly to satisfy the needs of the growing industrial population of Great Britain. In fact you might say that the Industrial Revolution was fuelled partly by fish and chips.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Prosper Community Helps Injured Cheerleader Celebrate Sweet 16
Members of the Prosper community helped celebrate the sixteenth birthday of a cheerleader recovering from a severe injury. Haylee Alexander turned 16 years old on Monday. She was taken to the ICU at Medical City Plano after an injury for her competitive cheer team on August 22. Alexander has since been moved to a rehabilitation facility in Dallas.
Dallas Observer
You Thought It Was Fall in North Texas? The Endless Summer Would Like a Word.
If you’re anything like us, you went outside last weekend, felt the cool breeze on your skin, went for a long walk and relished the belated demise of the long, brutal summer. After all, it was one of the hottest summers on record in North Texas. Who wouldn't want...
Report: Several Texas restaurants among top 50 in the country for top-notch burgers
A burger can be had in many ways, but there's only one way to truly enjoy burgers. Your way, and no, we aren't talking about Burger King.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano to host 2022 H-E-B Central Market Plano Balloon Festival next week.
The Plano Balloon Festival is returning for its 41st anniversary from Sept. 22 through Sept. 25 at Red Tail Pavilion at Oak Point. Community members are invited out to the festival to watch as the Plano skyline fills with color, with pilots raising balloons of all shapes and designs.
3 Texas restaurants, 2 in Dallas-Fort Worth, named to NY Times 50 most-loved restaurants in America
We all know that Texas is home to some of the best foods in the world, let alone the country. Specialties like TexMex, BBQ, and more are near and dear to the hearts of Texans as well as frequent visitors to the Lone Star State.
fox4news.com
When is the first day of fall? When is daylight saving time? Your questions about fall answered
DALLAS - The weather may not show it, but summer is coming to an end. So before you grab your pumpkins spice lattes and start getting ready for sweater weather FOX 4 is answering your questions about the fall. When is the first day of fall?. Fall officially begins Thursday,...
KTEN.com
Sherman business gets publicity boost from cable show
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN)—A Sherman business owner got a bit of publicity after appearing on a new HGTV series. Lonnie Watterson is the owner of Signature Home Furniture, which supplied furniture for a house in the area featured on the network's Flip to a Million series. "It was their first...
CW33 NewsFix
Texas home to 2 restaurants with the best tableside guacamole in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to guacamole or dips of any kind you have a go-to brand at the store and also go-to restaurants that you believe serve the very best salsa, queso, and, of course, guacamole. However, have you ever seen someone in real time create a...
This Cute Little Condo is a Bit of a Hidden Gem With Lots to Love
This little condo is a bit of a hidden gem. It’s in West Richardson, has easy access to North Central Expressway (which means easy access to basically the world), and it’s close to cute restaurants and shops. It’s a chill little area and a true community. Like a...
Here's your guide to get to and from the 2022 State Fair of Texas
DALLAS — It’s time to indulge in all things fried and partake in some family fun at this year’s State Fair of Texas. But what’s the best mode of transportation to get to and from Fair Park?. We vote by train. Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART)...
Report: This North Texas restaurant serves up the best paella in Texas
One of the best ways to get a look inside and celebrate someone else's culture is through food. No matter what culture you're looking into and trying to get a better understanding of, one of the easiest and best ways to gain insight is through its cuisine.
Everything is bigger in Texas: These Texas vacation rentals sleep 30 or more
DALLAS (KDAF) — Hotels are great and Texas is home to many luxurious options. However, hotels may not be the smartest option for all parties, as some people will need a space that fits a ton of people. That’s where vacation rentals come in. Instead of having to rent...
easttexasradio.com
NETBIO Sale in Sulphur Springs
The Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization (NETBIO) held its September cattle sale at the Sulphur Springs Livestock auction market Friday, Sept. 16, selling 5,618 head of pre-conditioned calves and yearlings. There was a lot of bidding and buying activity over the Internet and a total of 435 head of cattle...
Thousands of job openings with Kroger, Kohl's in North Texas
DALLAS — Whether you're looking for a holiday job or something more long-term, there are two companies you could consider applying for. Kohl's is planning to hire almost 4,000 seasonal employees across North Texas: 1,100 in Dallas, around 300 for the Corsicana Distribution Center, and about 2,500 at their Desoto e-commerce fulfillment center.
dallasexpress.com
Opinion: Armed Antifa Showed Up to My Protest Against Children’s Drag Shows
This past weekend, I learned that the Left wants to sexualize children so badly that they will even encourage Antifa criminals to show up in black bloc at children’s drag shows with AR-15s – simply to intimidate the normal people protesting who do not want grown men dressed as women stripping for kids.
Motorheads, classic car fans have a new spot for delicious burgers and beer
If you're a gearhead in the metroplex and love classic cars - especially a fan of Fords, we've found your new favorite hangout.
Kroger makes major update which could change the way you feed your family for ever
KROGER has unveiled a new food offering that could change the way customers feed their families. Some outlets have opened a "virtual food court" allowing shoppers to place orders online for the in-store "ghost kitchen". Customers can order virtually via Kitchen United’s MIX platform or at a kiosk in the...
