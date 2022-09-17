ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

CBS47 Sidelines Week 5 (9/16/22)

By Andrew Marden
 3 days ago

Buchanan comes from behind to beat Memorial and stay undefeated this season.

Redwood upsets Hanford, handing the Bullpups their first loss of the season.

Three golfers from The First Tee of Fresno are this week’s High School Hot Shots as they get set to head to Pebble Beach for next week’s Pure Insurance Championship.

FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

