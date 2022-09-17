CBS47 Sidelines Week 5 (9/16/22)

Buchanan comes from behind to beat Memorial and stay undefeated this season.

Redwood upsets Hanford, handing the Bullpups their first loss of the season.

Three golfers from The First Tee of Fresno are this week’s High School Hot Shots as they get set to head to Pebble Beach for next week’s Pure Insurance Championship.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.