KTAL
Noble Savage, a downtown favorite returns
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Noble Savage has been a premier downtown spot since 1996 and is now set to reopen again this week. The legendary establishment under new ownership will have the same feel and new upgrades. New owner and managing partner Elizabeth Walkoviak says although they are renovating...
bizmagsb.com
Shreveport-Bossier business leaders selected as C100 member for 2022
The Committee of 100 for Economic Development (C100) has announced new members from Shreveport-Bossier for 2022. The new members are Cintas Corporation General Manager Suyi Georgewill, Shreveport Business Owner Grant Nuckolls, Shreveport Business Owner Rick Simpson, and Managing Partner of Fairfield Property Management Edward Taylor. C100 Executive Committee member Linda...
Here Are the Top Halloween Events in Shreveport Area
Fall will be here this week and our next big event is Halloween. Several local groups are sponsoring events aimed at the entire family. We have put together a list of some of the biggest events in the area. You will find pumpkin patch information. We also have details on...
KTAL
Shreveport high school dismisses students early
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Woodlawn High School in Shreveport began dismissing students from campus Tuesday morning. Due to a power outage, students at Woodlawn began being dismissed at 11:45 a.m. due to a power outage affecting the campus. Parents may pick up their students at this time and buses...
With a Name Like Bluebell, She’s Got to be the Sweetest Pup Ever
Have you ever noticed that pets either live up to their name or the complete opposite? Well, with a name like Bluebell, this gorgeous pup has got to be the sweetest and she's available for adoption in Shreveport. Meet Bluebell! She's a gorgeous, 5-year-old Feist, which is a rare breed...
KSLA
Missing woman last spoken to by family on June 5
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for a woman who has been missing since the beginning of June. Police say Carzie Rhodes, 43, was last spoken to by family members on June 5. Rhodes is 5′ 4″ tall and weighs about 240 lbs. She has black hair, brown eyes, and a nose ring. Rhodes goes by the nickname “Moo Moo.”
I Had the Some of the Best Pasta at a Random Spot in Shreveport
I have been dying to try the new eatery in Downtown Shreveport. Friday was my lucky day, I drove past Pepito's XO in Shreveport and saw that they were open and the lunch crowd had left. Pepito's XO Has Only Been Open for a Month and Everyone Around Town Has...
KTBS
Power outage prompts early dismissal at Shreveport high school
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Woodlawn High School dismissed students at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday because of a power outage affecting the campus. Parents may pick up their children at this time. Buses have begun running full routes for bus riders. SWEPCO expects a full restoration of power later this afternoon and school...
KTBS
House party turns violent in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Three women were shot at a house party in Shreveport over the weekend. It happened in the 600 block of W. 72nd Street in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. Police say after an argument, one group of women left the party only to return in a blue Honda Accord.
KTBS
Recent violence in Shreveport involves women
SHREVEPORT, La - It was a violent couple of days in Shreveport over this past weekend and much of it involved women. It started Friday around midnight on Illinois Avenue in the Mooretown neighborhood. Police found Latoya Kellum who had been shot, sitting in an SUV that had crashed into...
Shreveport Cedar Grove House Party Ends With 3 Women Shot
On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 10:28pm Shreveport Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of W. 72nd in Cedar Grove in reference to a shooting involving multiple victims. Upon arrival SPD located 3 women suffering from gunshot wounds. All 3 women were transported by SFD Medics to Oschner...
Natchitoches Times
Bealls Outlet sets Grand Opening date
The new Bealls Outlet will host its Grand Opening Oct. 20 according to Project Manager Carinda Johnwell and Minden store manager David Rico. The duo are set up in front of the store location in the River South Commons shopping center on South Drive. They are hosting an on-site job fair 10 a.m.-3 p.m. today – Thursday this week and next week. Interviews last approximately 15 minutes and they are hiring all positions from supervisors to part time.
Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project
Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – On September 17, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that in January 2022, the Caddo Parish Constable’s Office requested the LSP Bureau of Investigations Bossier City Field Office (LSP BCFO) to investigate an accusation of fraud by a public officer. The public official was named Mooringsport Mayor William Chester Coffman, 54.
q973radio.com
Here’s What Shreveport-Bossier Residents Could Buy With $25,000
In case you haven’t heard, our $25,000 Payoff is here and it’s kind of a big deal. Allow me to explain…. Every single weekday, you have TEN chances to win $25,000. Every single hour from 8:10 AM – 5:10 PM, you have a chance to win a hundred bucks instantly, and of course, get entered into the grand prize drawing of $25,000. Just by listening to Q97.3!
This Adorable Puppy Is Still Searching for a Home in Shreveport
A couple of months ago a momma dog and her companion were dumped on Westport road in Shreveport. They made their way along I-20 and by some miracle, these dogs weren't hit. One of Our Staff Members Took in the Dog Pair and Found Out the Female Dog Was Very Pregnant.
KSLA
5 vehicles involved in crash at busy Shreveport intersection
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck in Shreveport Tuesday afternoon. It happened on Sept. 20 around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of E Kings Highway and E 70th Street. Five vehicles were involved in the crash. Units with Shreveport’s police and fire...
bizmagsb.com
Louisiana judges honored by American Judges Association
NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Edwin Lombard, Orleans Civil District Court Judge Kern A. Reese, and Shreveport City Court Judge Sheva M. Sims were recently honored at the 2022 American Judges Association (AJA) Annual Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. AJA is the largest independent, judge-only,...
magnoliareporter.com
2022 Homecoming under way at Magnolia High School
This is Homecoming Week at Magnolia High School. Events begin at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Panther Stadium with cake and hot dogs for the student body. The Homecoming Bonfire starts at 8 p.m. The school will have a week of “Dress-Up” Day themes. Monday is “Neon.” Tuesday is “Anything But...
thegramblinite.com
9610 Hwy 80
Nice, conveniently located 1 bed home. - This is a beautiful 1 bed 1 bath single-family home located just off of Hwy 80 in Simsboro. This unit comes with a stove, fridge, and a washer and dryer. This unit will not last long! To schedule a viewing of 318 Rental Pro's Properties please visit our website 318RentalPros.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, one of our property managers will contact you about the showing.
Shreveport School Receives National Recognition
The U.S. Department of Education today announced seven schools in Louisiana have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. The winning Louisiana schools located in several parishes across the state, including Caddo, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Lafayette, St. Landry, and St. Tammany parishes. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.
