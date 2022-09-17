Read full article on original website
Liverpool FC Women 2, Chelsea 1 - Reds Take Out Reigning Champs With Stengel Brace
Liverpool: Stengel 67’ (penalty), 87’ (penalty) Chelsea: Kirby 3’ (penalty) Liverpool are finally about to kick off their return to the WSL! The big news before kickoff is the absence of new signing Shanice van de Sanden. Apparently she has an achilles problem. Hopefully it isn’t serious as she has been sensational during preseason.
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s First Premier League Victory of the Season
My first match sat in the Howard Kendall Gwladys Street End certainly did not disappoint. Goodison Park’s incredible atmosphere was rewarded with a pivotal triumph over former manager David Moyes’ West Ham United, and I was privileged enough to be a witness to it from the very heart of the Everton universe; the Street End. Although the win was far from comfortable and the performance could have been much better, there were certainly many positives to take from the game independent of the three points. Let’s dig into a few of them.
WATCH: Fran Kirby spot kick opens the scoring for Chelsea against Liverpool!
Only a minute from kickoff and Chelsea already had a penalty! And Fran Kirby, returning to Chelsea colours after months away from the pitch, converted it from the spot!
Liverpool FCW vs. Chelsea FCW, WSL: Confirmed lineups; how to watch
With a few days of delay due to major events well beyond the footballing world, the Women’s Super League is back!. Chelsea were supposed to kickoff the season at Stamford Bridge against West Ham a week ago, but the plans were set aside due to the Queen’s passing. Instead we travel to the Merseyside to face Liverpool, promoted from the Women’s Championship after winning the league last season.
Jordan Henderson Called Up for England National Team Duty
Having been forced off the pitch in the second half of Liverpool’s game against Newcastle on August 31st, Liverpool had hoped that club captain Jordan Henderson would be fit to return to action against Brighton after the September international break. The good news today is that the midfielder’s recovery...
The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 309: Winning In Wigan
Reading bounced back from a poor defeat at home to Sunderland with a win on the road at Wigan on the weekend. Marc Mayo and Adam Jones talk over the games with Pete Matthews dropping in for a Pubchat focused on the Women’s team, alongside the usual Recap, Mailbag and Big Match Preview.
BREAKING: Hugo Lloris withdraws from France squad with thigh injury
Breaking news out of France this morning — according to L’Equipe and other French outlets, Tottenham Hotspur keeper Hugo Lloris has been withdrawn from the France national team for the upcoming international break. Lloris apparently picked up a thigh injury during Spurs’ 6-2 win over Leicester on Saturday.
Are we witnessing the birth of a special young generation of Sunderland players on Wearside?
When the full time whistle was blown at Vicarage Road, the travelling Sunderland supporters hailed the club’s younger generation, most notably game-changers Jewison Bennette, Amad Diallo and Abdoullah Ba. In a gesture that spoke a thousand words, Luke O’Nien ushered both Bennette and Diallo towards the 2,000 red and...
Chelsea remain interested in Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz — report
The eternal boredom of international breaks tends to result in an increase of rumor-mongering, and along those lines, we have a report from the Birmingham Mail that Chelsea remain “interested” in Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz, just as we supposedly were late in the summer transfer window as we scrambled around for midfielders.
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Iwobi contract talks, Branthwaite scores, Mudryk bid
Everton defeat West Ham United 1-0 for first league win of the season. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]. Watch the highlights below. “It’s always a tough call when you have such strong connections with your club, and that was definitely the case for me. I was happy at Everton and I’m grateful for everything I learned there. It’s a big club with a lot of history. However, perhaps they’re suffering with a lack of ambition nowadays. You know, that eagerness to win matches and trophies. I spent four years there and I could see there was still a very long way to go to achieve big things. I felt it was the right time to move on, and the club also had to make some money. It was a good deal for everyone involved. I’m delighted with this new challenge at Spurs,” says Richarlison about his time with the Blues. [FourFourTwo]
Sky Blue News: KDB takes up for Jack, International Break, Philips Updates, and More...
The Manchester City Men or off to their respective destinations for the International Window. There is no break here at Bitter and Blue however, so here is your daily dose of headlines from Sky Blue News. Kevin De Bruyne Speaks Out About Jack Grealish Criticism - Elliot Thompson - City...
Chelsea restart sporting director search, Tim Steidten, Victor Orta to be considered — report
Following the awkwardly public rejection from Christoph Freund, Chelsea are set to “reopen talks” for our vacancy at sporting director, with Bayer Leverkusen’s Tim Steidten and Leeds United’s Victor Orta the two potential candidates named in the Telegraph’s report. Chelsea were apparently convinced that Freund...
Beard: “We Made it Uncomfortable For Chelsea”
Liverpool Women kicking off the season with a 2-1 win against defending champions Chelsea wasn’t on a lot of our bingo cards, but if you’re Matt Beard (or if you watched the second half of the game), you’re probably feeling pretty good about both our performance and how much we deserved those three points.
Sky Blue News: Haaland Healthcare, Grealish Gab, PL Team of the Year So Far, and More...
It’s Wednesday, and while we are still 11 days from the Manchester Derby, there is plenty of Manchester City news to go around. Here is all the latest from Sky Blue News. Manchester City Send Therapist With Erling Haaland On International Duty - Elliot Thompson - City Transfer Room.
Allan Saint-Maximin suffers setback, might miss Fulham game
Scott Wilson from The Northern Echo reported after the game against Bournemouth last Saturday that, in Howe’s words, “Allan Saint-Maximin has suffered a setback in his recovery from injury—and faces a battle to be fit for the resumption of the Premier League programme after the international break.”
Editorial: Ten games in, and things are looking positive for Sunderland
Watching and supporting football is supposed to be fun, isn’t it? Yes, who we support is generally an accident of birth that we have absolutely no say in, but we all spend hours of our spare time (and much of our technically not-so-spare-time) following our club. And we should get enjoyment out of it.
Édouard Mendy withdraws from Senegal squad to rehab knee injury
Édouard Mendy has been dealing with a knee injury since our win against West Ham at the start of this month — and dealing with a drop in form for a bit longer than that — and he’s now withdrawn from international duty with Senegal this week as well. Mendy had initially reported to the team alongside Chelsea teammate Kalidou Koulibaly, but head coach Aliou Cissé confirmed the goalkeeper’s withdrawal.
Sky Blue New: Women Lose Opener, Wolves Reaction, Break Time, and More...
Manchester City’s Men’s side are pausing for the last International break before Qatar 2022 while the Women’s team is just getting started in the WSL. Sky Blue News has the lates headlines to keep you up on all that’s going on. HEARTBREAK AS CITY SUFFER OPENING...
RB Salzburg ‘definitely rule out’ Christoph Freund joining Chelsea as sporting director
RB Salzburg general manager Stephan Reiter is confident that his colleague Christoph Freund is not joining Chelsea as our new sporting director, despite all the reports to the contrary. Reiter and Freund have worked together at Salzburg for the past five years, and have both jointly extended their contracts to 2026 just a couple months ago.
