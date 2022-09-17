ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

SB Nation

Liverpool FC Women 2, Chelsea 1 - Reds Take Out Reigning Champs With Stengel Brace

Liverpool: Stengel 67’ (penalty), 87’ (penalty) Chelsea: Kirby 3’ (penalty) Liverpool are finally about to kick off their return to the WSL! The big news before kickoff is the absence of new signing Shanice van de Sanden. Apparently she has an achilles problem. Hopefully it isn’t serious as she has been sensational during preseason.
SOCCER
SB Nation

5 Telling Stats from Everton’s First Premier League Victory of the Season

My first match sat in the Howard Kendall Gwladys Street End certainly did not disappoint. Goodison Park’s incredible atmosphere was rewarded with a pivotal triumph over former manager David Moyes’ West Ham United, and I was privileged enough to be a witness to it from the very heart of the Everton universe; the Street End. Although the win was far from comfortable and the performance could have been much better, there were certainly many positives to take from the game independent of the three points. Let’s dig into a few of them.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool FCW vs. Chelsea FCW, WSL: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

With a few days of delay due to major events well beyond the footballing world, the Women’s Super League is back!. Chelsea were supposed to kickoff the season at Stamford Bridge against West Ham a week ago, but the plans were set aside due to the Queen’s passing. Instead we travel to the Merseyside to face Liverpool, promoted from the Women’s Championship after winning the league last season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Jordan Henderson Called Up for England National Team Duty

Having been forced off the pitch in the second half of Liverpool’s game against Newcastle on August 31st, Liverpool had hoped that club captain Jordan Henderson would be fit to return to action against Brighton after the September international break. The good news today is that the midfielder’s recovery...
SPORTS
SB Nation

The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 309: Winning In Wigan

Reading bounced back from a poor defeat at home to Sunderland with a win on the road at Wigan on the weekend. Marc Mayo and Adam Jones talk over the games with Pete Matthews dropping in for a Pubchat focused on the Women’s team, alongside the usual Recap, Mailbag and Big Match Preview.
SPORTS
SB Nation

BREAKING: Hugo Lloris withdraws from France squad with thigh injury

Breaking news out of France this morning — according to L’Equipe and other French outlets, Tottenham Hotspur keeper Hugo Lloris has been withdrawn from the France national team for the upcoming international break. Lloris apparently picked up a thigh injury during Spurs’ 6-2 win over Leicester on Saturday.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Chelsea remain interested in Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz — report

The eternal boredom of international breaks tends to result in an increase of rumor-mongering, and along those lines, we have a report from the Birmingham Mail that Chelsea remain “interested” in Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz, just as we supposedly were late in the summer transfer window as we scrambled around for midfielders.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Monday’s Toffee Bites: Iwobi contract talks, Branthwaite scores, Mudryk bid

Everton defeat West Ham United 1-0 for first league win of the season. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]. Watch the highlights below. “It’s always a tough call when you have such strong connections with your club, and that was definitely the case for me. I was happy at Everton and I’m grateful for everything I learned there. It’s a big club with a lot of history. However, perhaps they’re suffering with a lack of ambition nowadays. You know, that eagerness to win matches and trophies. I spent four years there and I could see there was still a very long way to go to achieve big things. I felt it was the right time to move on, and the club also had to make some money. It was a good deal for everyone involved. I’m delighted with this new challenge at Spurs,” says Richarlison about his time with the Blues. [FourFourTwo]
PREMIER LEAGUE
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
SB Nation

Beard: “We Made it Uncomfortable For Chelsea”

Liverpool Women kicking off the season with a 2-1 win against defending champions Chelsea wasn’t on a lot of our bingo cards, but if you’re Matt Beard (or if you watched the second half of the game), you’re probably feeling pretty good about both our performance and how much we deserved those three points.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Allan Saint-Maximin suffers setback, might miss Fulham game

Scott Wilson from The Northern Echo reported after the game against Bournemouth last Saturday that, in Howe’s words, “Allan Saint-Maximin has suffered a setback in his recovery from injury—and faces a battle to be fit for the resumption of the Premier League programme after the international break.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Editorial: Ten games in, and things are looking positive for Sunderland

Watching and supporting football is supposed to be fun, isn’t it? Yes, who we support is generally an accident of birth that we have absolutely no say in, but we all spend hours of our spare time (and much of our technically not-so-spare-time) following our club. And we should get enjoyment out of it.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Édouard Mendy withdraws from Senegal squad to rehab knee injury

Édouard Mendy has been dealing with a knee injury since our win against West Ham at the start of this month — and dealing with a drop in form for a bit longer than that — and he’s now withdrawn from international duty with Senegal this week as well. Mendy had initially reported to the team alongside Chelsea teammate Kalidou Koulibaly, but head coach Aliou Cissé confirmed the goalkeeper’s withdrawal.
SOCCER

