GameStop Enters Into A Strategic Partnership With Crypto Exchange FTX.US
GameStop is partnering with FTX.US in a newly announced collaboration. Per the press release statement, GameStop will be carrying FTX.US gift cards in some of its selected stores. Gaming giant GameStop has announced its collaboration with leading crypto exchange FTX.US. Per the official press statement, the said collaboration will provide...
Vitalik Buterin Launches Book Called ‘Proof of Stake,’ a Collection of His Writings
Vitalik Buterin has announced a new book called “Proof-of-Stake,” which is a collection of his writings on the making of Ethereum. The book will be available in both physical and digital editions, and individuals can receive signed digital copies and NFTs on Gitcoin. Ethereum is due to make...
NEAR Foundation Reveals $100M VC Fund and a Venture Lab
The NEAR Foundation has announced a $100 million venture capital fund in partnership with Caerus Ventures. The fund focuses on the Web3 niche and aims to foster innovation. The NEAR protocol has jumped by over 8% in the past 24 hours. The NEAR Foundation has announced a $100 million venture...
OpenSea Says It Will Only Support Ethereum PoW NFTs On Its Network
OpenSea has tweeted its support for the upcoming Ethereum merge. The marketplace clarified that it will not be supporting any ETH forks born out of the transition. NFT marketplace platform OpenSea tweeted a comprehensive array of tweets on August 31 concerning the upcoming Ethereum merge. The platform asserted that it will only be supporting Ethereum proof of stake NFTs after the merge.
Polygon Is Up 10% As MATIC Integration Increases Through Meta And Robinhood Listings
Polygon is up 10% this week as new brands announced their integration with the MATIC crypto. Meta and Robinhood’s support for Polygon has helped the crypto to jump 10% in terms of pricing. Ethereum layer 2 solution Polygon has jumped nearly 10% following its recent integration with leading platforms...
Bellatrix, First of Two Ethereum Upgrades in Final Phase of The Merge, Goes Live
The Bellatrix upgrade, one of the final stages in Ethereum Proof-of-Stake transition, has gone live. The Merge will take place with the Paris upgrade, expected around September 15. Some exchanges and platforms are suspending Ether deposits during this time. The Bellatrix upgrade for Ethereum, one of the final upgrades before...
Polkadot’s Moonbeam Onboards LayerZero For Cross-Chain Messaging: CoinDesk
Moonbeam revealed its integration of cross-chain messaging solution LayerZero on Monday. CEO Derek Yoo expects the move to power “a hub of activity”. LayerZero recently closed a $6 million Series round to help build out its messaging protocol across multiple blockchain networks. Yoo’s protocol also hopes to carve...
Renault Korea Taps The Sandbox Metaverse For Virtual Web3 Automobile Experience
The Sandbox is set to power a new automobile experience in the metaverse. Renault Korea Motors has partnered with the blockchain-based virtual reality project. Terms of the agreement enable marketing collaborations and support for virtual advertising. The Sandbox has partnered with several industry stakeholders like regulators, banks, and Tony Hawk.
Cardano Founder Reveals New Date For The Upcoming Vasil Hard Fork
Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson has announced a new timeline for the Vasil Hard Fork upgrade. Hoskinson shared that the new update may be released in September if the network does not encounter any further issues. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has revealed new details about the highly anticipated Vasil hard fork...
FTX Announces Plan To Halt Its Withdrawals During The Ethereum Merge
FTX exchange announced its plan to halt its withdrawals during the upcoming Ethereum merge. The exchange also announced that it will also credit the forked tokens back into the user’s account. Leading crypto exchanges and platforms are all gearing up to embrace the upcoming Ethereum merge. Among other platforms,...
Ethereum Devs Encounters Certain Technical Issues After The Bellatrix Upgrade Deployment, Issue Clarification Later
Despite encountering a few unforeseen obstacles during its deployment, Bellatrix is now live on Ethereum. The Ethereum devs noted a big spike in missed block rate, which according to the devs, will be automatically debugged before the merge. On September 6, one of the highly anticipated upgrades of the year,...
Ethereum Scaling Solution Arbitrum Set To Undergo Major Upgrade On August 31
Arbitrum will deploy its Nitro upgrade on August 31. While the upgrade is live, the network will be facing a downtime of nearly 2-3 hours. On August 30, Ethereum Layer 2 solution Arbitrum tweeted that the network is all set to undergo a major upgrade on Wednesday, August 31. Dubbed...
The Final ETH Shadow Fork Is Now Live On Ethereum Mainnet
The thirteenth Ethereum shadow fork upgrade has been finally deployed on the mainnet. A shadow fork is simply a test fork run by the devs to check whether the network is equipped to handle the network alterations that the final upgrade will essentially be deploying on the network. Nethermind, Ethereum-based...
Opera Crypto Browser Rolls out Support For Metamask And Other Web3 Wallets
Opera Crypto Browser now supports third-party wallets. Integration for Ethereum wallet Metamask among others was announced this week. The move could be strategic as Ethereum’s switch to proof-of-stake is expected to ship before September 20. Adding support for wallets like Metamask could Opera Browser’s utility and tap into the...
Ethereum Proof-of-Work Hard Fork Token Nosedives Post The Merge
The ETHW token rallied in the hours after The Merge before crashing heavily. The token is down 18% over the past 24 hours. The ETHPoW mainnet launch is less than 24 hours away. The Proof-of-Work fork of the Ethereum network, ETHPoW, saw its token rally then crash after The Merge....
The Merge Week: ETHW Forked Mainnet To Go Live 24 Hours After Ethereum’s PoS Upgrade
The plan to fork Ethereum’s proof-of-work network now has a timeline. EthereumPoW, the team behind the initiative, said the ETHW Mainnet would go live 24 hours after the merge. Full node data and configurations would be released shortly as well. The community announced the news as Ethereum’s proof-of-stake transition...
