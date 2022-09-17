ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doodles NFT Secures $54 Million in a Seven Seven Six Led Funding Round

Doodles NFT has raised $54 million at a $704 million valuation. With this capital, Doodles will expand its IP throughout the music, culture, and entertainment industries. Alexis Ohanian’s Seven Seven Six led the round, with participation from Acrew Capital, FTX Ventures, and 10T Holdings. Doodles are ready to expand...
BUSINESS
GameStop Enters Into A Strategic Partnership With Crypto Exchange FTX.US

GameStop is partnering with FTX.US in a newly announced collaboration. Per the press release statement, GameStop will be carrying FTX.US gift cards in some of its selected stores. Gaming giant GameStop has announced its collaboration with leading crypto exchange FTX.US. Per the official press statement, the said collaboration will provide...
BUSINESS
NEAR Foundation Reveals $100M VC Fund and a Venture Lab

The NEAR Foundation has announced a $100 million venture capital fund in partnership with Caerus Ventures. The fund focuses on the Web3 niche and aims to foster innovation. The NEAR protocol has jumped by over 8% in the past 24 hours. The NEAR Foundation has announced a $100 million venture...
CHARITIES
OpenSea Says It Will Only Support Ethereum PoW NFTs On Its Network

OpenSea has tweeted its support for the upcoming Ethereum merge. The marketplace clarified that it will not be supporting any ETH forks born out of the transition. NFT marketplace platform OpenSea tweeted a comprehensive array of tweets on August 31 concerning the upcoming Ethereum merge. The platform asserted that it will only be supporting Ethereum proof of stake NFTs after the merge.
COMPUTERS
Polkadot’s Moonbeam Onboards LayerZero For Cross-Chain Messaging: CoinDesk

Moonbeam revealed its integration of cross-chain messaging solution LayerZero on Monday. CEO Derek Yoo expects the move to power “a hub of activity”. LayerZero recently closed a $6 million Series round to help build out its messaging protocol across multiple blockchain networks. Yoo’s protocol also hopes to carve...
INTERNET
Renault Korea Taps The Sandbox Metaverse For Virtual Web3 Automobile Experience

The Sandbox is set to power a new automobile experience in the metaverse. Renault Korea Motors has partnered with the blockchain-based virtual reality project. Terms of the agreement enable marketing collaborations and support for virtual advertising. The Sandbox has partnered with several industry stakeholders like regulators, banks, and Tony Hawk.
WORLD
Cardano Founder Reveals New Date For The Upcoming Vasil Hard Fork

Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson has announced a new timeline for the Vasil Hard Fork upgrade. Hoskinson shared that the new update may be released in September if the network does not encounter any further issues. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has revealed new details about the highly anticipated Vasil hard fork...
TECHNOLOGY
The Final ETH Shadow Fork Is Now Live On Ethereum Mainnet

The thirteenth Ethereum shadow fork upgrade has been finally deployed on the mainnet. A shadow fork is simply a test fork run by the devs to check whether the network is equipped to handle the network alterations that the final upgrade will essentially be deploying on the network. Nethermind, Ethereum-based...
COMPUTERS
Opera Crypto Browser Rolls out Support For Metamask And Other Web3 Wallets

Opera Crypto Browser now supports third-party wallets. Integration for Ethereum wallet Metamask among others was announced this week. The move could be strategic as Ethereum’s switch to proof-of-stake is expected to ship before September 20. Adding support for wallets like Metamask could Opera Browser’s utility and tap into the...
SOFTWARE
Ethereum Proof-of-Work Hard Fork Token Nosedives Post The Merge

The ETHW token rallied in the hours after The Merge before crashing heavily. The token is down 18% over the past 24 hours. The ETHPoW mainnet launch is less than 24 hours away. The Proof-of-Work fork of the Ethereum network, ETHPoW, saw its token rally then crash after The Merge....
MARKETS
Ethereum World News, a U.S.- and U.K.-centric organization founded in June of 2017, is a media outlet predicated on providing pertinent, up-to-date, and impactful news stories in the Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain industry.

 https://en.ethereumworldnews.com/

