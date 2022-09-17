Helen Anderson passed away September 16, 2022, just two days before her 100th birthday. She was born September 18, 1922 to Leslie and Rena (Scholz) Sibley on the family farm near Jamestown, North Dakota. At the age of 12, she and her family moved to Oregon where she graduated from St. Helens High School and then from the Emanuel Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse in 1944. While working as a surgical nurse in Longview, WA, Helen met Arnold “Andy” Anderson; they were married in May 1946. In 1948 they moved to Centralia which became their lifelong home. Helen’s life focused on her family, her faith, and her community . She was an active member and lay leader of Immanuel Lutheran Church for over 70 years, always ready to capably serve in whatever job needed to be done. As a mother, she was involved with many of her children’s activities and encouraged their many interests. Helen’s nursing career remained very important to her throughout her life, and while raising her family she found many ways to keep her skills sharp, working in doctors’ offices and volunteering for the blood bank and vaccination clinics. When her family was older, she went back to work full time as an RN and then completed education as a Nursing Home Administrator. For several years, she was Administrator for Royal Care Convalescent Center. She was very active in the community as a member of Altrusa Club, PEO, a garden club, and for many years was the primary organizer of the local American Cancer Society Relay for Life. In recognition of her volunteerism, she was nominated for a national Jefferson Award. Andy and Helen enjoyed square dancing, camping in various Washington and Oregon locations, and traveling with trips to Europe and throughout the United States, but their greatest joy was hosting large family parties and holiday celebrations in their home. Helen was preceded in death by her husband Andy, her parents, and her sisters Luverne and Pat. She is survived by her children Claudia (Bill) Craig, Doug (Percy) Anderson, Karla (Mark) Bryant, Susan (Tom) Zakos, and Wendy Nielsen. She was immensely proud of her grandchildren Heather, Hillary, Erik, Jill, Peter, Maureen, and Tyler as well as great-grandchildren Jessie, Clark, Claire, Laura, Ethan, Kara, Cody, Caleb, Keegan, Noah, Abe, Caiden, Mason, and baby Callender due in December. She is also survived by her sister and recent roommate Marion Carpine, numerous nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. There will be a memorial service for Helen at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 23 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1209 N. Scheuber, Centralia with a reception to follow. Memorials may be sent to Immanuel Lutheran Fund for Ministry or the American Cancer Society.

