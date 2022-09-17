Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Loggers Surge Past Fishermen
Thanks to five goals from Brooklyn Sandridge, the Onalaska girls soccer team blitzed past Ilwaco, 6-0, Monday night. The Loggers (1-1-2) earned their first win of the season, and controlled possession throughout most of the game, leading to goals early and often. Sandridge scored twice in the first 10 minutes,...
Chronicle
Late First Half Goals Propel Chinooks Past Tigers
Dropping its first game of the season, the Napavine girls soccer team fell to the defending 2B state champion Kalama Chinooks, 2-0, Monday in Napavine. The Tigers had a hard time keeping possession, but otherwise held the Chinook attack in check for 75 minutes of gametime. But the Kalama attack...
elisportsnetwork.com
HS Football: Tumwater turns away Kelso
(Kelso, WA) Both teams came in 2-0 and Kelso looking to put a feather in their cap with a win over the always formidable T-Birds. The Hilanders came out swinging drawing 1st blood on a spectacular 47-yard run into the end zone with the PAT Kelso led 7-0. Tumwater would...
Chronicle
Julie McDonald Commentary: From Portland to Centralia, Mary Jane Mills Made Lewis County History
After traveling west from Missouri over the Oregon Trail in 1847, early Lewis County settler Elkanah Mills staked a land claim in Clackamas County, Oregon, on May 5, 1848. That was the day after Matilda (Glover) Koontz, a recent widow, married John R. Jackson in Oregon City. Shortly afterward, the newlyweds, along with Matilda’s four young sons, traveled north of the Cowlitz River to his home, which he called Highland Farm.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Helen Anderson: 1922-2022
Helen Anderson passed away September 16, 2022, just two days before her 100th birthday. She was born September 18, 1922 to Leslie and Rena (Scholz) Sibley on the family farm near Jamestown, North Dakota. At the age of 12, she and her family moved to Oregon where she graduated from St. Helens High School and then from the Emanuel Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse in 1944. While working as a surgical nurse in Longview, WA, Helen met Arnold “Andy” Anderson; they were married in May 1946. In 1948 they moved to Centralia which became their lifelong home. Helen’s life focused on her family, her faith, and her community . She was an active member and lay leader of Immanuel Lutheran Church for over 70 years, always ready to capably serve in whatever job needed to be done. As a mother, she was involved with many of her children’s activities and encouraged their many interests. Helen’s nursing career remained very important to her throughout her life, and while raising her family she found many ways to keep her skills sharp, working in doctors’ offices and volunteering for the blood bank and vaccination clinics. When her family was older, she went back to work full time as an RN and then completed education as a Nursing Home Administrator. For several years, she was Administrator for Royal Care Convalescent Center. She was very active in the community as a member of Altrusa Club, PEO, a garden club, and for many years was the primary organizer of the local American Cancer Society Relay for Life. In recognition of her volunteerism, she was nominated for a national Jefferson Award. Andy and Helen enjoyed square dancing, camping in various Washington and Oregon locations, and traveling with trips to Europe and throughout the United States, but their greatest joy was hosting large family parties and holiday celebrations in their home. Helen was preceded in death by her husband Andy, her parents, and her sisters Luverne and Pat. She is survived by her children Claudia (Bill) Craig, Doug (Percy) Anderson, Karla (Mark) Bryant, Susan (Tom) Zakos, and Wendy Nielsen. She was immensely proud of her grandchildren Heather, Hillary, Erik, Jill, Peter, Maureen, and Tyler as well as great-grandchildren Jessie, Clark, Claire, Laura, Ethan, Kara, Cody, Caleb, Keegan, Noah, Abe, Caiden, Mason, and baby Callender due in December. She is also survived by her sister and recent roommate Marion Carpine, numerous nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. There will be a memorial service for Helen at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 23 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1209 N. Scheuber, Centralia with a reception to follow. Memorials may be sent to Immanuel Lutheran Fund for Ministry or the American Cancer Society.
nbcrightnow.com
Cougar sightings continue, WDFW says no cougar found
YAKIMA, Wash. - Over the last two weeks, cougar sightings have continued to be reported in the Yakima area. Since the original cougar sighting reported on September 5 at Randall Park, more reports have been made in the same location and in Terrace Heights. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said during the investigations into the reports, no cougar was found.
Chronicle
Caboose Unveiled at Tenino Depot Museum to Celebrate 150 Years of Tenino Railroad History
The City of Tenino celebrated 150 years of railroad history on Saturday by unveiling a newly-restored Great Northern Railway caboose originally constructed in 1923 to begin festivities at the first Tenino Railroad Day. Tenino Mayor Wayne Fournier kicked off the unveiling for around 100 people in front of the Tenino...
‘Unicorn’ elk found near Yakima
An unusual elk with an antler protruding from his forehead was spotted on a trail camera in Tampico on Sunday. Tampico is about 15 miles west of Yakima in central Washington. Kyle Garrison, a representative with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, told KIRO 7 News the antler abnormality, while uncommon, is a naturally occurring phenomenon.
Chronicle
‘The Stakes Are So High’: Marie Gluesenkamp Perez Seeks to Represent Working Class
Editor’s Note: A profile on Republican congressional candidate Joe Kent can be found here. Democratic candidate for the 3rd Congressional District Marie Gluesenkamp Perez cut her campaigning teeth in a race for Skamania County commissioner, where she lives just over the county line in Washougal with her 1-year-old son, Ciro, and husband, Dean.
Chronicle
Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce to Host Debates for County Races Oct. 13
The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a debate between candidates Tracy Murphy and Rob Snaza for the office of Lewis County sheriff and Harry Bhagwandin and Scott Brummer for the office of Lewis County commissioner. The debate will take place on Oct. 13 on the second floor of...
Chronicle
Goat Rocks Fire Evacuation Notices Lessen Over Weekend; Fire at 3,338 Acres Monday
Though it may take a fire-season-ending amount of rain to completely put out the Goat Rocks Fire 1.5 miles northeast of Packwood, cooler temperatures and higher humidity in East Lewis County’s mountain communities has helped keep the blaze under control over the last week. On Monday morning, the fire...
thereflector.com
Kalama fire now more than 200 acres
The Kalama fire in southeast Cowlitz County continues to burn with the latest estimates placing it at 224 acres as of press deadline. In its Sept. 18 update, the U.S. Forest Service reported the fire has been 5% contained. The fire was first discovered on Aug. 31 and has been burning southeast of the Kalama Horse Camp in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest south of Mount St. Helens.
Injury crash near Auburn closes lanes of SR 18
AUBURN, Wash. — All eastbound lanes of state Route 18 were blocked after an injury crash near Auburn. The lanes reopened at about 11:35 a.m. on Monday. At 10:39 a.m. on Monday, Valley Regional Fire Authority tweeted that the two-vehicle crash happened just east of the Auburn Black Diamond exit.
Seattle woman killed in drive-by shooting in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — A Seattle woman was one of three people who were killed in a drive-by shooting incident in Yakima on Friday night. The deadly shooting occurred at 9:18 p.m. at the intersection of South First Street and Yakima Avenue. According to a release from Yakima police, two...
Chronicle
Lewis County COVID-19 Testing Site to Close in Two Weeks
The COVID-19 testing site on Gold Street in Centralia will be closing on Sept. 30. The site is the only one in Lewis County and is funded by the Washington Department of Health. First established in the parking lot of the Lewis County Mall on Nov. 26, 2021, the site...
SUV rolls over into Longview slough; bystanders came to the rescue
A newborn and five-year-old were pulled from a flipped car submerged in a Longview drainage slough.
Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler
Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
La Niña weather conditions in NW mean healthy coho salmon harvest
Cooler water in the Pacific Ocean leading to rebounding fish numbers means a healthy harvest of coho salmon this year, said state and tribal fisheries officials. The fish benefited from La Niña conditions out at sea. “The coho returns this year at Grays Harbor is one of the biggest...
Chronicle
Winlock Artist Brings Art to Burning Man
Winlock artist Michael Duquette always wanted to go to the Burning Man Project but never found the time or money to go. After experiencing the iconic event this year, his one piece of advice to anyone who asks is if they have ever even thought they wanted to go, they definitely should.
Chronicle
Goat Rocks Fire Evacuation Notices Lifted for Packwood, High Valley
Evacuation notices have been lifted for Packwood and all areas southwest of Butter Creek, including the High Valley, a little more than a week after the Goat Rocks Fire grew rapidly and raised fears the fire would reach the East Lewis County communities. The change went into effect at 1...
