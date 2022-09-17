ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napavine, WA

Late First Half Goals Propel Chinooks Past Tigers

Dropping its first game of the season, the Napavine girls soccer team fell to the defending 2B state champion Kalama Chinooks, 2-0, Monday in Napavine. The Tigers had a hard time keeping possession, but otherwise held the Chinook attack in check for 75 minutes of gametime. But the Kalama attack...
Cardinals Rout Eagles in Crossover Rematch

WIN (Q1) — Payton Sickles 13-yard run, Two-point conversion. WIN (Q1) – Sickles 25-yard run, Two-point conversion. WIN (Q1) – James Cusson 55-yard run, Two-point conversion. WIN (Q1) – Jay Crow 6-yard run, Two-point conversion. WIN (Q1) – Sickles 22-yard run, Two-point conversion. WIN (Q2)...
HS Football: Tumwater turns away Kelso

(Kelso, WA) Both teams came in 2-0 and Kelso looking to put a feather in their cap with a win over the always formidable T-Birds. The Hilanders came out swinging drawing 1st blood on a spectacular 47-yard run into the end zone with the PAT Kelso led 7-0. Tumwater would...
Loggers Surge Past Fishermen

Thanks to five goals from Brooklyn Sandridge, the Onalaska girls soccer team blitzed past Ilwaco, 6-0, Monday night. The Loggers (1-1-2) earned their first win of the season, and controlled possession throughout most of the game, leading to goals early and often. Sandridge scored twice in the first 10 minutes,...
What the heck was that sound that rumbled across Seattle on Saturday night?

A private fireworks show between Ballard and Bainbridge had residents across three counties wondering what the sound was. round 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, cell phones from Bainbridge Island to Ballard lit up: What the heck is that sound?!. To residents of Ballard and Greenwood, it sounded like thunder. On Bainbridge,...
Leaving Seattle: 3 Families on Why They Moved Away

There’s a lot to love about Seattle. But it seems like every conversation eventually comes around to how expensive it is to live here. Plus, you can never find parking and when you do it’s expensive, too. At least it’s not like New York — or is it? Has Seattle really become such a hard place to live that the cons outweigh the benefits? We talked to some former Seattle families to find out why they left and if the grass is really greener somewhere else.
Trevor Anderson
In Loving Memory of Helen Anderson: 1922-2022

Helen Anderson passed away September 16, 2022, just two days before her 100th birthday. She was born September 18, 1922 to Leslie and Rena (Scholz) Sibley on the family farm near Jamestown, North Dakota. At the age of 12, she and her family moved to Oregon where she graduated from St. Helens High School and then from the Emanuel Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse in 1944. While working as a surgical nurse in Longview, WA, Helen met Arnold “Andy” Anderson; they were married in May 1946. In 1948 they moved to Centralia which became their lifelong home. Helen’s life focused on her family, her faith, and her community . She was an active member and lay leader of Immanuel Lutheran Church for over 70 years, always ready to capably serve in whatever job needed to be done. As a mother, she was involved with many of her children’s activities and encouraged their many interests. Helen’s nursing career remained very important to her throughout her life, and while raising her family she found many ways to keep her skills sharp, working in doctors’ offices and volunteering for the blood bank and vaccination clinics. When her family was older, she went back to work full time as an RN and then completed education as a Nursing Home Administrator. For several years, she was Administrator for Royal Care Convalescent Center. She was very active in the community as a member of Altrusa Club, PEO, a garden club, and for many years was the primary organizer of the local American Cancer Society Relay for Life. In recognition of her volunteerism, she was nominated for a national Jefferson Award. Andy and Helen enjoyed square dancing, camping in various Washington and Oregon locations, and traveling with trips to Europe and throughout the United States, but their greatest joy was hosting large family parties and holiday celebrations in their home. Helen was preceded in death by her husband Andy, her parents, and her sisters Luverne and Pat. She is survived by her children Claudia (Bill) Craig, Doug (Percy) Anderson, Karla (Mark) Bryant, Susan (Tom) Zakos, and Wendy Nielsen. She was immensely proud of her grandchildren Heather, Hillary, Erik, Jill, Peter, Maureen, and Tyler as well as great-grandchildren Jessie, Clark, Claire, Laura, Ethan, Kara, Cody, Caleb, Keegan, Noah, Abe, Caiden, Mason, and baby Callender due in December. She is also survived by her sister and recent roommate Marion Carpine, numerous nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. There will be a memorial service for Helen at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 23 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1209 N. Scheuber, Centralia with a reception to follow. Memorials may be sent to Immanuel Lutheran Fund for Ministry or the American Cancer Society.
Julie McDonald Commentary: From Portland to Centralia, Mary Jane Mills Made Lewis County History

After traveling west from Missouri over the Oregon Trail in 1847, early Lewis County settler Elkanah Mills staked a land claim in Clackamas County, Oregon, on May 5, 1848. That was the day after Matilda (Glover) Koontz, a recent widow, married John R. Jackson in Oregon City. Shortly afterward, the newlyweds, along with Matilda’s four young sons, traveled north of the Cowlitz River to his home, which he called Highland Farm.
Where to Get Knockout Fish and Chips in the Seattle Area

Fish and chips hasn’t been a trendy dish for centuries, but it holds a special place in the hearts of Seattlites; the oldest seafood icons in the city built their names on the dish, coupling themselves with trips to Alki Beach and the Seattle Aquarium. As the city’s makeup grew more complex, so did the variations on offer.
Efoils are a fast and fun way to fly above the water

SEATTLE — At first glance, they look like flying mini surfboards. But in reality, they're one of the hottest and fastest rides on the water. "This is the Lift eFoil," said Matt Dawson, owner of Urban Surf in Seattle. "And it's a self-propelling, battery-powered hydrofoil." Matt’s been introducing eFoils...
Washington’s Largest Homeless Camp Isn’t Where You Think

In the last decade or more, Seattle's reputation has diminished a bit because of homeless camps called "Tent Cities." The Tent Cities may move, but they never go away. Maybe you've spoken to a relative from a surrounding suburb who has warned you about visiting the Emerald City as a result of the homeless being "everywhere." And while it is a very real problem, it has also been sensationalized by some in Seattle media. And of course, it has been politicized.
Winlock Artist Brings Art to Burning Man

Winlock artist Michael Duquette always wanted to go to the Burning Man Project but never found the time or money to go. After experiencing the iconic event this year, his one piece of advice to anyone who asks is if they have ever even thought they wanted to go, they definitely should.
Check out the Northwest's greatest ads as you've never seen them before.

TACOMA, Wash. — If you go into a local bar, there's a good chance you'll see someone drinking from a can of Rainier beer. A series of ad campaigns that share the same anti-establishment humor as Saturday Night Live have made Rainier famous. Now a trio of Tacoma filmmakers are making a documentary about the ads.
