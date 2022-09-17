Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Late First Half Goals Propel Chinooks Past Tigers
Dropping its first game of the season, the Napavine girls soccer team fell to the defending 2B state champion Kalama Chinooks, 2-0, Monday in Napavine. The Tigers had a hard time keeping possession, but otherwise held the Chinook attack in check for 75 minutes of gametime. But the Kalama attack...
Chronicle
Cardinals Rout Eagles in Crossover Rematch
WIN (Q1) — Payton Sickles 13-yard run, Two-point conversion. WIN (Q1) – Sickles 25-yard run, Two-point conversion. WIN (Q1) – James Cusson 55-yard run, Two-point conversion. WIN (Q1) – Jay Crow 6-yard run, Two-point conversion. WIN (Q1) – Sickles 22-yard run, Two-point conversion. WIN (Q2)...
elisportsnetwork.com
HS Football: Tumwater turns away Kelso
(Kelso, WA) Both teams came in 2-0 and Kelso looking to put a feather in their cap with a win over the always formidable T-Birds. The Hilanders came out swinging drawing 1st blood on a spectacular 47-yard run into the end zone with the PAT Kelso led 7-0. Tumwater would...
Chronicle
Loggers Surge Past Fishermen
Thanks to five goals from Brooklyn Sandridge, the Onalaska girls soccer team blitzed past Ilwaco, 6-0, Monday night. The Loggers (1-1-2) earned their first win of the season, and controlled possession throughout most of the game, leading to goals early and often. Sandridge scored twice in the first 10 minutes,...
Tears Filled Husky Locker Room As Players Considered Their Football Journey
UW players got choked up as they spoke to coach Kalen DeBoer.
Washington Huskies land first 2 class of 2024 football commitments
Entering the weekend, the USC Trojans (4) and Utah Utes (1) were the only two Pac-12 Conference programs with a class of 2024 commitment. On Sunday evening, the Washington Huskies entered the mix - twice. Yuma Catholic (Arizona) three-star edge-rusher Jaxson Jones and Liberty (Nevada) ...
KUOW
What the heck was that sound that rumbled across Seattle on Saturday night?
A private fireworks show between Ballard and Bainbridge had residents across three counties wondering what the sound was. round 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, cell phones from Bainbridge Island to Ballard lit up: What the heck is that sound?!. To residents of Ballard and Greenwood, it sounded like thunder. On Bainbridge,...
parentmap.com
Leaving Seattle: 3 Families on Why They Moved Away
There’s a lot to love about Seattle. But it seems like every conversation eventually comes around to how expensive it is to live here. Plus, you can never find parking and when you do it’s expensive, too. At least it’s not like New York — or is it? Has Seattle really become such a hard place to live that the cons outweigh the benefits? We talked to some former Seattle families to find out why they left and if the grass is really greener somewhere else.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Helen Anderson: 1922-2022
Helen Anderson passed away September 16, 2022, just two days before her 100th birthday. She was born September 18, 1922 to Leslie and Rena (Scholz) Sibley on the family farm near Jamestown, North Dakota. At the age of 12, she and her family moved to Oregon where she graduated from St. Helens High School and then from the Emanuel Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse in 1944. While working as a surgical nurse in Longview, WA, Helen met Arnold “Andy” Anderson; they were married in May 1946. In 1948 they moved to Centralia which became their lifelong home. Helen’s life focused on her family, her faith, and her community . She was an active member and lay leader of Immanuel Lutheran Church for over 70 years, always ready to capably serve in whatever job needed to be done. As a mother, she was involved with many of her children’s activities and encouraged their many interests. Helen’s nursing career remained very important to her throughout her life, and while raising her family she found many ways to keep her skills sharp, working in doctors’ offices and volunteering for the blood bank and vaccination clinics. When her family was older, she went back to work full time as an RN and then completed education as a Nursing Home Administrator. For several years, she was Administrator for Royal Care Convalescent Center. She was very active in the community as a member of Altrusa Club, PEO, a garden club, and for many years was the primary organizer of the local American Cancer Society Relay for Life. In recognition of her volunteerism, she was nominated for a national Jefferson Award. Andy and Helen enjoyed square dancing, camping in various Washington and Oregon locations, and traveling with trips to Europe and throughout the United States, but their greatest joy was hosting large family parties and holiday celebrations in their home. Helen was preceded in death by her husband Andy, her parents, and her sisters Luverne and Pat. She is survived by her children Claudia (Bill) Craig, Doug (Percy) Anderson, Karla (Mark) Bryant, Susan (Tom) Zakos, and Wendy Nielsen. She was immensely proud of her grandchildren Heather, Hillary, Erik, Jill, Peter, Maureen, and Tyler as well as great-grandchildren Jessie, Clark, Claire, Laura, Ethan, Kara, Cody, Caleb, Keegan, Noah, Abe, Caiden, Mason, and baby Callender due in December. She is also survived by her sister and recent roommate Marion Carpine, numerous nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. There will be a memorial service for Helen at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 23 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1209 N. Scheuber, Centralia with a reception to follow. Memorials may be sent to Immanuel Lutheran Fund for Ministry or the American Cancer Society.
Chronicle
Julie McDonald Commentary: From Portland to Centralia, Mary Jane Mills Made Lewis County History
After traveling west from Missouri over the Oregon Trail in 1847, early Lewis County settler Elkanah Mills staked a land claim in Clackamas County, Oregon, on May 5, 1848. That was the day after Matilda (Glover) Koontz, a recent widow, married John R. Jackson in Oregon City. Shortly afterward, the newlyweds, along with Matilda’s four young sons, traveled north of the Cowlitz River to his home, which he called Highland Farm.
Chronicle
Caboose Unveiled at Tenino Depot Museum to Celebrate 150 Years of Tenino Railroad History
The City of Tenino celebrated 150 years of railroad history on Saturday by unveiling a newly-restored Great Northern Railway caboose originally constructed in 1923 to begin festivities at the first Tenino Railroad Day. Tenino Mayor Wayne Fournier kicked off the unveiling for around 100 people in front of the Tenino...
Eater
Where to Get Knockout Fish and Chips in the Seattle Area
Fish and chips hasn’t been a trendy dish for centuries, but it holds a special place in the hearts of Seattlites; the oldest seafood icons in the city built their names on the dish, coupling themselves with trips to Alki Beach and the Seattle Aquarium. As the city’s makeup grew more complex, so did the variations on offer.
KING-5
Efoils are a fast and fun way to fly above the water
SEATTLE — At first glance, they look like flying mini surfboards. But in reality, they're one of the hottest and fastest rides on the water. "This is the Lift eFoil," said Matt Dawson, owner of Urban Surf in Seattle. "And it's a self-propelling, battery-powered hydrofoil." Matt’s been introducing eFoils...
Chronicle
Goat Rocks Fire Evacuation Notices Lessen Over Weekend; Fire at 3,338 Acres Monday
Though it may take a fire-season-ending amount of rain to completely put out the Goat Rocks Fire 1.5 miles northeast of Packwood, cooler temperatures and higher humidity in East Lewis County’s mountain communities has helped keep the blaze under control over the last week. On Monday morning, the fire...
thurstontalk.com
The Evergreen State College Ranked No. 1 in the Nation for Public Good by Washington Monthly
The Evergreen State College has earned the top spot ranking by Washington Monthly in their 2022 University Rankings. Since 2005 Washington Monthly has ranked four-year, liberal arts colleges based on their contributions to the public good in three broad categories: social mobility, research and promoting public service. “This first-place ranking...
La Niña weather conditions in NW mean healthy coho salmon harvest
Cooler water in the Pacific Ocean leading to rebounding fish numbers means a healthy harvest of coho salmon this year, said state and tribal fisheries officials. The fish benefited from La Niña conditions out at sea. “The coho returns this year at Grays Harbor is one of the biggest...
Washington’s Largest Homeless Camp Isn’t Where You Think
In the last decade or more, Seattle's reputation has diminished a bit because of homeless camps called "Tent Cities." The Tent Cities may move, but they never go away. Maybe you've spoken to a relative from a surrounding suburb who has warned you about visiting the Emerald City as a result of the homeless being "everywhere." And while it is a very real problem, it has also been sensationalized by some in Seattle media. And of course, it has been politicized.
Chronicle
Winlock Artist Brings Art to Burning Man
Winlock artist Michael Duquette always wanted to go to the Burning Man Project but never found the time or money to go. After experiencing the iconic event this year, his one piece of advice to anyone who asks is if they have ever even thought they wanted to go, they definitely should.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Mayor Harrell gives up on crime, says Seattle must keep itself safe
It’s safe to say that Seattle residents are losing patience with the city on crime. Too bad Mayor Bruce Harrell has given up on keeping the city safe. All he has are empty gestures. As a candidate, Harrell promised to address the rampant homelessness and crime plaguing the city....
KING-5
Check out the Northwest's greatest ads as you've never seen them before.
TACOMA, Wash. — If you go into a local bar, there's a good chance you'll see someone drinking from a can of Rainier beer. A series of ad campaigns that share the same anti-establishment humor as Saturday Night Live have made Rainier famous. Now a trio of Tacoma filmmakers are making a documentary about the ads.
