Effective: 2022-09-20 09:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Foggy conditions will continue to improve this morning. A few patchy dense areas may remain in low lying areas and river valleys over the next 30 to 45 minutes.

BOONE COUNTY, KY ・ 6 HOURS AGO