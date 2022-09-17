Effective: 2022-09-20 09:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Brown; Butler; Clermont; Clinton; Fayette; Greene; Hamilton; Highland; Pike; Ross; Scioto; Warren DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Foggy conditions will continue to improve this morning. A few patchy dense areas may remain in low lying areas and river valleys over the next 30 to 45 minutes.

ADAMS COUNTY, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO