Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adams, Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Greene by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 09:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Brown; Butler; Clermont; Clinton; Fayette; Greene; Hamilton; Highland; Pike; Ross; Scioto; Warren DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Foggy conditions will continue to improve this morning. A few patchy dense areas may remain in low lying areas and river valleys over the next 30 to 45 minutes.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 09:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Foggy conditions will continue to improve this morning. A few patchy dense areas may remain in low lying areas and river valleys over the next 30 to 45 minutes.
