Friday’s Scores

STEVENS POINT – Wausau East/West finished third at the final leg of the Wisconsin Valley Conference Tournament, falling to third place overall in the final standings. Marshfield shot a score of 183, finishing one shot behind Stevens Point on Monday at Stevens Point Country Club, and moved ahead of East/West for second in the overall standings. Wausau East/West took third with a 191, with Wisconsin Rapids fourth (200) and D.C. Everest fifth (224).

WAUSAU, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO