Danny Willett THREE PUTTS from THREE FEET on 18 to hand Max Homa PGA Tour title
Danny Willett sensationally three-putted from three feet at the par-5 18th to hand Max Homa a successful title defence at the Fortinet Championship. It was the first tournament of the new 2022/23 PGA Tour campaign, and there likely will not be a more dramatic finish for the rest of the season.
PGA Tour caddie Tim Tucker launches True Aim ball markers to help you read greens better (plus, Bryson’s feedback)
Tim Tucker – a veteran PGA Tour caddie, who most notably worked with Bryson DeChambeau from 2016 until 2021 – has turned his green reading expertise into a new True Aim Marker, which is a ball marker designed to simplify the green reading and alignment process in order to make more putts.
This week, LIV Golf’s leaders delivered a different message
Since LIV Golf’s inception, the breakaway league has tried to walk a fine line. Act too aggressive and it would risk alienating potential players and fans. Act too timid and it wouldn’t create the disruption required for its success. So LIV tried to do a little bit of both, taking shots at the PGA Tour when given the chance (“surely you jest,” etc.) while maintaining the stance that they wanted to sit down with the Tour and work out some sort of compromise.
Tour Confidential: Presidents Cup mismatch, LIV recruiting, Augusta changes
Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, we break down the Presidents Cup, LIV’s recruiting tactics, changes to Augusta National’s 13th hole and more.
Brooks Koepka jabs PGA Tour: LIV Golf caddies treated "like human beings"
Brooks Koepka has highlighted the fact that caddies are "treated like human beings" when asked what his biggest takeaways are since joining the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Koepka, 32, spoke to the media after the second round of LIV Golf Chicago where Cameron Smith is closing in on his maiden victory on the controversial series.
Louis Oosthuizen just might have LIV Golf Tour buyer's remorse: "It sucks"
Louis Oosthuizen, who has resigned his membership from the PGA Tour to play the LIV Golf Invitational Series, says it "sucks" he won't be able to compete in the forthcoming Presidents Cup. Oosthuizen - who previously stated that he "didn't understand the fuss about LIV" has a very strong record...
Cam Smith awkwardly bats off question taunting Rory McIlroy at LIV presser
When Cam Smith won the 150th Open Championship, he had the gallery chuckle during his winner’s press conference when wondering how many beers would fit inside the Claret Jug. Not long after, he revealed all!. Not all pressers are the same, though, and with LIV Golf, we should always...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's First Pitch
2022 Fortinet Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Silverado Resort and Spa
The Fortinet Championship, the kickoff event to the PGA Tour’s 2022-23 season, drew five of the top 30 golfers who reached last season’s Tour Championship. The included Hideki Matsuyama, who was also one of six golfers participating in Napa, California, this week who will be headed to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 14th Presidents Cup, which starts Thursday.
Presidents Cup 2022: All 24 golfers playing at Quail Hollow, ranked
Despite what the naysayers will have you believe, the show will go on this week at Quail Hollow, site of the 14th Presidents Cup. LIV Golf has robbed captain Trevor Immelman and his International team of a handful of its top players, leaving Davis Love III and his American squad (which lost some decent names, too) a hefty -500 favorite, per the DraftKings Sportsbook. Based on those odds, this thing might as well be over.
