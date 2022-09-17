WARREN, Pa. – A year ago on its way to the PIAA Class 1A championship game, Redbank Valley lost just once – the season opener to Keystone. This year Cam Wagner made sure there would be no repeat of that loss going 14 of 18 for 389 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs to a 42-7 win over the visiting Panthers. That is why the senior QB is the Week 4 2022 YDL Sports Network D9and10Sports.com Player of the Week powered by the Allegheny Grille in Foxburg.

