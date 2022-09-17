Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
d9and10sports.com
Weekly College Player of the Week Roundup: PSU Behrend’s Carr (Franklin), Jasinski (Fairview) Lead the Way
ERIE, Pa. – A pair of District 10 athletes earned AMCC Conference Player of the Week honors for Penn State Behrend. In women’s tennis, Erica Jasinski (Fairview, PA/Fairview) earned Athlete of the Week. She went undefeated (3-0) in singles action for the Lions this week, helping the team post a 2-1 record. The senior was a double winner in the top spots in the AMCC match against Altoona. Jasinski won in a tiebreaker set at No. 1 singles and recorded an 8-1 win at No. 1 doubles.
d9and10sports.com
Sept. 19, 2022 Soccer Recaps: Clearfield Girls Earn Shutout; LeBoeuf, Brookville, Port Allegany, Prep Earn Close Wins
HYDE, Pa. – Mia Smith and Kaylie Brown scored a pair of first-half goals to help Clearfield to a 2-0 win over Bellefonte. Elle Smith assisted on both of the goals in the first half. In the second half, the Lady Bison added an own goal. Cayleigh Walker had...
d9and10sports.com
Redbank Valley’s Wagner Named Week Four 2022 District 9 Jim Kelly POW Powered by the Allegheny Grille
WARREN, Pa. – A year ago on its way to the PIAA Class 1A championship game, Redbank Valley lost just once – the season opener to Keystone. This year Cam Wagner made sure there would be no repeat of that loss going 14 of 18 for 389 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs to a 42-7 win over the visiting Panthers. That is why the senior QB is the Week 4 2022 YDL Sports Network D9and10Sports.com Player of the Week powered by the Allegheny Grille in Foxburg.
d9and10sports.com
Sept. 19, 2022 VB Recaps: Port Allegany’s Nelson Records 500th Set Assist in Win; Thomas Has Big Night for Maplewood
ULYSSES, Pa. – Leigha Nelson recorded her 500th career assist during the first set of Port Allegany’s 3-0 (25-8, 25-23, 25-20) road win over Northern Potter. Nelson finished the match with 27 set assists to lead the Lady Gators with many of those going to Madeline Smith, who had 16 kills along with six aces.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
d9and10sports.com
Oil City’s Knox Named Week 4 2022 District 10 Jim Kelly POW Powered by the Allegheny Grille
WARREN, Pa. – Running behind a big, physical offensive line, Oil City’s Ethen Knox continues to put up eye-popping numbers. He did so again in a victory against Route 8 rival Franklin, rushing for 425 yards and five touchdowns – his third straight game of 400 yards, which is believed to be the first time that feat has ever been accomplished in Pennsylvania.
thecomeback.com
James Franklin reveals why Penn State refuses to play SEC teams
The Penn State Nittany Lions notched a major road victory against the Auburn Tigers this weekend, blasting the Tigers 41-12 in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was an impressive win, but based on recent comments from Penn State head coach James Franklin, don’t expect the Nittany Lions to play many more non-conference games against SEC opponents in the future.
Penn State recruiting mailbag: What to make of DaKaari Nelson’s Auburn visit
Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about Penn State recruiting and the Nittany Lions’ 41-12 win over Auburn. A reminder that you can have your voice heard. To have me answer your questions this season, tweet at me, message me or join our text subscriber service — the best way to connect with our PennLive team.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin busts out epic dance moves in locker room following huge win at Auburn
At 50 years old, Penn State head coach James Franklin is showing he still has the moves by dancing with his team in the locker room after a huge 41-12 win over Auburn. This win over Auburn is a huge one for Penn State as the program won its biggest nonconference game of the 2022 season. A dominating win like that over an SEC team deserves a little celebration.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Bryan Harsin said after the Penn State loss
Auburn's head coach thinks the way his team responds to this loss will define the season
Penn State Makes Big Jump in the Polls
The Lions climb eight spots in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll after big win over Auburn.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State HC James Franklin Doesn’t Want More Big Ten-SEC Matchups
That’s what many Penn State fans felt like shouting from the rooftop Saturday. “No.” is what coach James Franklin would say in response. Penn State’s two-year mini-series with Auburn came to a close Saturday, and Franklin’s team finished it 2-0 with an emphatic 41-12 win at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was the first time a Big Ten team ever played in Jordan-Hare, and Auburn is now 0-1 lifetime against Big Ten teams in its house.
wesb.com
Multi-Vehicle Collision, Fire, Close 219 in Elk County
A multi-vehicle accident closed Route 219 between Johnsonburg and Ridgway overnight. According to PennDOT and the Central PA Fire Wire, the road was closed shortly after 7:00 last night from Main Street in Ridgway to Route 255 in Johnsonburg due to the accident, which involved a tractor-trailer and a Sheetz tanker truck carrying fuel, which burst into flames.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wesb.com
Driver Killed in Sunday 219 Crash.
One of the drivers in the collision which closed Route 219 in Elk County for almost twelve hours has died. According to the Elk County Coroner’s office, 56-year-old Clement McAlee of Johnsonburg was driving on 219 near Ridgway Sunday evening when he apparently suffered a medical emergency and his vehicle struck a Sheetz fuel tanker head-on, causing the tanker to burst into flames.
Fetterman to visit Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ ) – Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman will be visiting Indiana County, despite it’s red vote history. In the 2020 presidential election, former President Trump won Indiana County by a margin of 68% to 31%. Fetterman will continue his “every county, every vote” strategy with an event in “ruby red” Indiana […]
WJAC TV
Coroner: Johnsonburg man suffers medical emergency prior to colliding with tanker truck
Elk County Coroner Michelle A. Muccio-Krise has released new details about Sunday's fatal crash on Route 219 between Johnsonburg and Ridgway. Muccio-Krise says 56-year-old Clement McAlee was traveling northbound when he suffered a medical emergency and collided head-on into a tanker truck. Authorities say McAlee was pronounced dead at the...
Coroner: One dead in fiery multi-vehicle Route 219 crash
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Route 219 has been reopened after multiple crews worked on a multi-vehicle crash that saw at least one vehicle catch fire Sunday night. The crash happened on Route 219 between Ridgway and Johnsonburg at around 7:30 p.m. when 56-year-old Clement McAlee of Johnsonburg was traveling north and collided head-on with […]
explore venango
State Police Calls: Titusville Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute
Area state police responded to the following calls:. Titusville Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute. Corry-based State Police were dispatched to an active domestic dispute at a residence on Springcreek Road, in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County, around 7:06 p.m. on Sunday, September 18. Police say a 34-year-old Titusville man was...
Digital Collegian
State College police investigate 'apparent suicide' near Snappy's gas station, Penn State confirms student dies
State College police investigated an "apparent suicide" near the Snappy's gas station on University Drive on Saturday afternoon, according to Captain Matthew Wilson from the State College Police Department. Wilson said he couldn't "provide any further information at this time; however, there is no danger to the community." Following the...
WJAC TV
Motorcycle rider hit, killed by car in Blair County, state police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — State police say a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash Sunday night in Blair County. They say the crash happened on East Pleasant Valley Boulevard in Antis Township. A vehicle was turning onto Stadium Drive around 8 p.m. when troopers say it struck...
yourdailylocal.com
Thursday Accident in Sheffield Claims Life of Luzerne County Man
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – An early morning accident in Sheffield Township on Thursday claimed the life of a Luzerne County man. Warren-based Pennsylvania State Police said Charles J. Honeywell, 52 of Hunlock Creek, PA, was driving north on State Route 948 when he failed to negotiate a turn just south of Henrys Mill Road. Honeywell’s 2019 Chevy Silverado went into the oncoming traffic lane and into the path of a 2004 International.
Comments / 0