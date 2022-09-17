ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Mechanicsburg volleyball defeats Carlisle

Mechanicsburg scored a 3-0 girls volleyball win over Carlisle Monday. Scores were 26-6, 25-18, 25-12. Courtney Foose had five aces, 34 assists and six digs, Kelsea Harshbarger had two kills and a dig, and Gracen Nutt had five aces, 11 kills and nine digs. Teagan Valente had four kills, Jayden Eager had three aces and 19 digs, and Emma Rizzutto had one aces and fie digs. Leeann Magel had a kill, Mikayla Monahan had three kills, Carleigh Courtney had four kills and three digs and Eliana Inch had three kills.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mechanicsburg, PA
City
Susquehanna, PA
City
Middletown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Mechanicsburg, PA
Sports
Susquehanna, PA
Sports
City
Parker, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Land#Indians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
abc27 News

Dickinson men’s lax breaks Volleyball-A-Thon record

Carlisle, P.A. (WHTM) — There may not be much crossover for a lacrosse player trying volleyball, but the Dickinson men’s lacrosse team is all too familiar changing nets. The Red Devils just wrapped up their 24 hour Volleyball-A-Thon Saturday evening. The event, now in it’s 16th year under head coach Dave Webster, raises money for […]
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State-Auburn review: Why home-and-home spectacles might not be in James Franklin’s future

Walking around Toomer’s Corner on Saturday, there was a certain electricity in the air. One year after Penn State welcomed the Tigers to Happy Valley, Auburn supporters returned the favor. They hosted Penn State fans at their tailgates. They were buying each other rounds of beer. This home-and-home between two teams that never faced off before in the regular season generated a new camaraderie.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
local21news.com

Shippensburg University musicians extend helping hand to Middletown band

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Today, the Middletown High School marching band got the opportunity of a lifetime. After their season came to a crashing halt due to the hazing scandal at their school, the band was offered by the Shippensburg University marching band a spot to play side-by-side at one of the home games.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
179K+
Followers
76K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy