Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: The Surge in Harrisburg’s Deadly ViolenceMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
3 Historic, Charming Towns Worth Visiting in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Ride the Haunted Pennsylvania Trolley this FallTravel MavenColumbia, PA
4 Places to get Amazing Donuts in and around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Major delivery company plans to hire thousands in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Related
Wilson, Shimp, Mark help Mechanicsburg field hockey defeat East Pennsboro
Three different Mechanicsburg players scored two goals Monday in a 7-3 field hockey win against East Pennsboro.
Genna Bush hits milestone as Boiling Springs field hockey roughs up Middletown
Genna Bush hit a milestone and Boiling Springs roughed up Middletown, 13-0, Monday in field hockey. Bush had two goals to hit the 100-point mark for her career.
Mechanicsburg volleyball defeats Carlisle
Mechanicsburg scored a 3-0 girls volleyball win over Carlisle Monday. Scores were 26-6, 25-18, 25-12. Courtney Foose had five aces, 34 assists and six digs, Kelsea Harshbarger had two kills and a dig, and Gracen Nutt had five aces, 11 kills and nine digs. Teagan Valente had four kills, Jayden Eager had three aces and 19 digs, and Emma Rizzutto had one aces and fie digs. Leeann Magel had a kill, Mikayla Monahan had three kills, Carleigh Courtney had four kills and three digs and Eliana Inch had three kills.
Palmyra, Lower Dauphin field hockey scrap to tie
Lower Dauphin and Palmyra are two of the top field hockey programs in the Mid-Penn, and that showed Monday as they scrapped to a 0-0 tie.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monica Druckenmiller, Lyza Underhill, Hailee Sheetz help Mifflin County field hockey down Chambersburg
Three different Mifflin County players scored goals Monday in a 3-0 field hockey win over Chambersburg. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Caroline Prokop, Hayven Mumma power Cumberland Valley field hockey past Cedar Cliff
Caroline Prokop had a goal and an assist Monday as Cumberland Valley scored a 2-0 field hockey win against Cedar Cliff.
Camp Hill tennis takes down Middletown
Camp Hill scored a 4-1 tennis win Monday over Middletown. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Antonio Corona leads Gettysburg boys soccer past Big Spring
Antonio Corona had two goals Monday to lead Gettysburg to a 4-2 boys soccer win over Big Spring. Yair Gonzalez Salinas and Noah Duffy each had a goal for Gettysburg.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Garrett White boots home game-winner for Northern boys soccer against West Perry
Garrett White booted one home from 35 yards out Monday to lead Northern to a 1-0 win over West Perry. Nolan Wimbrough had the assist on the play.
Frances Maury, Caroline Cunningham, Anne Durle help Trinity soccer defeat Milton Hershey
Frances Maury scored three goals Monday to lead Trinity to a 9-0 girls soccer win over Milton Hershey. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Maddi Donmoyer’s 4 goals lift Bishop McDevitt field hockey to win against Milton Hershey
Maddi Donmoyer’s big game Monday helped Bishop McDevitt field hockey cruise past Milton Hershey, 5-0. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Cedar Cliff volleyball downs dover
Cedar Cliff scored a 3-0 volleyball win Monday over Dover. Scores were 25-11, 25-19, 25-14. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Caleb Baine scores 2 goals for Greencastle-Antrim in win against James Buchanan
Caleb Baine scored a pair of goals Monday as Greencastle-Antrim knocked off James Buchanan, 2-0. Ethan Ford had a save for the Blue Devils, and Mason Neil had 12 for James Buchanan.
Mia Libby’s big game helps Greencastle-Antrim girls soccer stay perfect against James Buchanan
Mia Libby had two goals and two assists Monday to lead Greencastle-Antrim to a 9-0 girls soccer win over James Buchanan. Abi Wolfe, Rylee Henson, Maddie Koons, Sajel Sriram, Cate Flynn, Natalie Hanks and Caroline Logsdon each added a goal.
Boys cross country: CD’s Roden, East Penn’s Namatka star at Ben Bloser invitational
Saturday afternoon’s Ben Bloser Invitational at Big Spring High School gave the midstate’s cross country runners a chance to test their abilities against some top-level competition on a championship-caliber course—Newville will play host to the Mid-Penn and District 3 championships later this fall. No stranger to battles...
Pa. lawmakers to go to bat to battle hunger at charity softball game
The reigning Capitol All-Stars champion Yinz team will defend their title against the Youse team on Tuesday at the Capitol All-Stars softball game at FNB Field on City Island in Harrisburg. The game, founded in 2013, has become an annual bipartisan event that allows state senators and representatives to engage...
Dickinson men’s lax breaks Volleyball-A-Thon record
Carlisle, P.A. (WHTM) — There may not be much crossover for a lacrosse player trying volleyball, but the Dickinson men’s lacrosse team is all too familiar changing nets. The Red Devils just wrapped up their 24 hour Volleyball-A-Thon Saturday evening. The event, now in it’s 16th year under head coach Dave Webster, raises money for […]
Penn State-Auburn review: Why home-and-home spectacles might not be in James Franklin’s future
Walking around Toomer’s Corner on Saturday, there was a certain electricity in the air. One year after Penn State welcomed the Tigers to Happy Valley, Auburn supporters returned the favor. They hosted Penn State fans at their tailgates. They were buying each other rounds of beer. This home-and-home between two teams that never faced off before in the regular season generated a new camaraderie.
FOX43.com
NHRA rumbles through Maple Grove; Posse sweeps final All-Star swing | Fast Lane
ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. — It’s been five months since the Koretsky family took over the famed drag strip in Berks County, Maple Grove Raceway. This weekend, they hosted their biggest event that is circled on the calendar, the NHRA Nationals as thousands flocked to the raceway. Download the brand...
local21news.com
Shippensburg University musicians extend helping hand to Middletown band
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Today, the Middletown High School marching band got the opportunity of a lifetime. After their season came to a crashing halt due to the hazing scandal at their school, the band was offered by the Shippensburg University marching band a spot to play side-by-side at one of the home games.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
179K+
Followers
76K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0