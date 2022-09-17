ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

2urbangirls.com

Inglewood treasurer ordered to pay attorney fees in ongoing dispute with City

TORRANCE, Calif. – Inglewood’s city treasurer was ordered Monday to collectively pay the city, the mayor and other defendants nearly $50,000 in attorneys’ fees and costs in the wake of a court ruling trimming some of the claims she brought alleging her salary was cut and that she was locked out of City Hall in retaliation for questioning the handling of the city’s finances.
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Op-Ed: Inglewood police oversight meetings must resume

How do you achieve real police “reform” if the basic mechanisms implemented to achieve said reform isn’t executed?. If you peel back the layers of the Inglewood Police Department, to those in the know ,the department is an organization in disarray in which one can reasonably argue is teetering on the verge of insolvency. With Inglewood Police Chief Mark Fronterotta missing in action (as usual) he typically surrenders his day to day duties to the “De Facto” Police Chief Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts which isn’t what taxpayers are paying him in excess of $400,000 per year to do.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Long Beach Post

Law firm warns that Long Beach’s new food truck law could be unconstitutional

The Institute for Justice sent a letter to city officials Monday warning that the direction given by the City Council in August to “strike a balance” between physical restaurants and food trucks in the city could be seen as “protectionism,” which the firm said has been upheld in federal courts as unconstitutional. The post Law firm warns that Long Beach’s new food truck law could be unconstitutional appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Alhambra Locals Sound Off on Dangers for Kids Walking on Fremont Ave

On Friday September 16, the Sustainable SGV coalition gathered residents, a City Councilmember, and Streetsblog in Alhambra for a walk around Fremont Avenue in Alhambra to see the “dangerous walking conditions” and “pollution burden” that local elementary schoolers contend with. They also took surveys from the walkers to collect data for Alhambra’s forthcoming pedestrian and bicycle plans.
ALHAMBRA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

South LA church breaks ground on homeless senior housing

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — It’s no secret that building housing in Los Angeles takes a long time, but the Serenity supportive housing development for homeless and independent-living seniors in South LA has been decades in the making. Located in the Manchester Square neighborhood, the $35 million building will be constructed in the former parking lot for the Southside Church of Christ.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

County hopes to remove one in six RV encampments by 2026

Over the last several years, Angelenos have grown accustomed to RV encampments. From Malibu to Lancaster, stationary (often immobile) recreational vehicles dot state highways, service drives and sidestreets, providing shelter to some of LA County’s 69,000 homeless residents. But concerns over crime rates, environmental issues and squalid conditions have...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Homeless man arrested in arson fire at LA church

LOS ANGELES – A homeless man was in custody Monday for allegedly starting a major emergency fire that destroyed a church in the South Park area of Los Angeles and left three firefighters injured, authorities said. The fire was reported at 2:22 a.m. Sept. 11 at the two-story Victory...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police: Man held down by customers after pulling girl into grocery store bathroom in Whittier

A man faces charges of sexually assaulting a girl in a Whittier grocery store, and investigators believe he may have more victims.The attack took place Sunday at about 2 p.m. at Stater Bros. on Mulberry Drive. Witness accounts on social media say the man followed a girl to the store's public bathrooms, pulled her inside and locked the door.The girl screamed for help. Store employees rushed to open the door, while other customers at the store rushed in to pull her away and hold him down until Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies arrived.The girl was given medical treatment at a local hospital.Authorities did not identify the suspect, but said he was being held on $250,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.Sheriff's officials released the suspect's booking photo because detectives believe there may be more, unidentified victims. Anyone with information about the suspect or who believes they are a victim can contact the sheriff's Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-5273 or via email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.
WHITTIER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man robbed at drive-thru ATM in Cerritos

CERRITOS, Calif. – A man was robbed while using a drive-thru ATM machine at a Cerritos bank, authorities said Monday. The robbery occurred about 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Wells Fargo Bank at Gridley Road and South Street, said Lt. Tim Householder of the Cerritos Sheriff’s Station. A...
CERRITOS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in officer involved shooting in Inglewood

LOS ANGELES – The Angeles County coroner’s office Sunday released the name of a motorcyclist who died in an officer involved shooting in the city of Inglewood Sept. 16. The victim was identified as Alexis Pulido, 22. A source within Inglewood Police Department reached out to 2UrbanGirls and...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Safety Upgrades Coming to Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica

City Council awards contract for implementation of roadway repaving and improvement program. In Santa Monica, the City Council has approved a contract last week that would advance the city’s street improvement and repaving program as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The work will also add needed safety upgrades to several of the more dangerous roadways and intersections with the most traffic. The upgrades would begin in the first quarter of next year and end by the summer of 2023.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Key News Network

Multiple Vehicles Destroyed in Auto Shop Fire

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Multiple vehicles were destroyed in an auto shop fire early Monday morning, Sept. 19, in the city of Pomona. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and Pomona Police Department responded to a commercial fire around 3:324 a.m. at an auto repair shop on the 1400 block of West Holt Avenue.
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in Lancaster bar and grill

LANCASTER, Calif. – Authorities Monday identified a 30-year-old man who was killed in a shooting that left another person critically wounded in Lancaster. The shooting was reported at 1:42 a.m. Sunday in the 42500 block of 10th Street West. Stephen Bain of Los Angeles was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LANCASTER, CA

