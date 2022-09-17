Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 PaymentsCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
This restaurant only makes one thing, and it's really goodCaroline at EatDrinkLAGlendale, CA
These Are the Best Waffles in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Top Indian Takeout In Southern California, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Double Murder/Suicide of Gig Young and His Troubled, Tortured, and Tumultuous LifeHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Related
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood treasurer ordered to pay attorney fees in ongoing dispute with City
TORRANCE, Calif. – Inglewood’s city treasurer was ordered Monday to collectively pay the city, the mayor and other defendants nearly $50,000 in attorneys’ fees and costs in the wake of a court ruling trimming some of the claims she brought alleging her salary was cut and that she was locked out of City Hall in retaliation for questioning the handling of the city’s finances.
2urbangirls.com
Op-Ed: Inglewood police oversight meetings must resume
How do you achieve real police “reform” if the basic mechanisms implemented to achieve said reform isn’t executed?. If you peel back the layers of the Inglewood Police Department, to those in the know ,the department is an organization in disarray in which one can reasonably argue is teetering on the verge of insolvency. With Inglewood Police Chief Mark Fronterotta missing in action (as usual) he typically surrenders his day to day duties to the “De Facto” Police Chief Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts which isn’t what taxpayers are paying him in excess of $400,000 per year to do.
Law firm warns that Long Beach’s new food truck law could be unconstitutional
The Institute for Justice sent a letter to city officials Monday warning that the direction given by the City Council in August to “strike a balance” between physical restaurants and food trucks in the city could be seen as “protectionism,” which the firm said has been upheld in federal courts as unconstitutional. The post Law firm warns that Long Beach’s new food truck law could be unconstitutional appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Alhambra Locals Sound Off on Dangers for Kids Walking on Fremont Ave
On Friday September 16, the Sustainable SGV coalition gathered residents, a City Councilmember, and Streetsblog in Alhambra for a walk around Fremont Avenue in Alhambra to see the “dangerous walking conditions” and “pollution burden” that local elementary schoolers contend with. They also took surveys from the walkers to collect data for Alhambra’s forthcoming pedestrian and bicycle plans.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
South LA church breaks ground on homeless senior housing
SOUTH LOS ANGELES — It’s no secret that building housing in Los Angeles takes a long time, but the Serenity supportive housing development for homeless and independent-living seniors in South LA has been decades in the making. Located in the Manchester Square neighborhood, the $35 million building will be constructed in the former parking lot for the Southside Church of Christ.
Santa Monica Daily Press
County hopes to remove one in six RV encampments by 2026
Over the last several years, Angelenos have grown accustomed to RV encampments. From Malibu to Lancaster, stationary (often immobile) recreational vehicles dot state highways, service drives and sidestreets, providing shelter to some of LA County’s 69,000 homeless residents. But concerns over crime rates, environmental issues and squalid conditions have...
2urbangirls.com
Homeless man arrested in arson fire at LA church
LOS ANGELES – A homeless man was in custody Monday for allegedly starting a major emergency fire that destroyed a church in the South Park area of Los Angeles and left three firefighters injured, authorities said. The fire was reported at 2:22 a.m. Sept. 11 at the two-story Victory...
Whistleblower Suit Targets LA County, Villanueva, Sheriff's Ally
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department employee sued Los Angeles County Monday, alleging she suffered a backlash for speaking out against alleged misconduct by an ally of Sheriff Alex Villanueva, causing the plaintiff to be wrongfully relieved of duty.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Man held down by customers after pulling girl into grocery store bathroom in Whittier
A man faces charges of sexually assaulting a girl in a Whittier grocery store, and investigators believe he may have more victims.The attack took place Sunday at about 2 p.m. at Stater Bros. on Mulberry Drive. Witness accounts on social media say the man followed a girl to the store's public bathrooms, pulled her inside and locked the door.The girl screamed for help. Store employees rushed to open the door, while other customers at the store rushed in to pull her away and hold him down until Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies arrived.The girl was given medical treatment at a local hospital.Authorities did not identify the suspect, but said he was being held on $250,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.Sheriff's officials released the suspect's booking photo because detectives believe there may be more, unidentified victims. Anyone with information about the suspect or who believes they are a victim can contact the sheriff's Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-5273 or via email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.
2urbangirls.com
Man robbed at drive-thru ATM in Cerritos
CERRITOS, Calif. – A man was robbed while using a drive-thru ATM machine at a Cerritos bank, authorities said Monday. The robbery occurred about 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Wells Fargo Bank at Gridley Road and South Street, said Lt. Tim Householder of the Cerritos Sheriff’s Station. A...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in officer involved shooting in Inglewood
LOS ANGELES – The Angeles County coroner’s office Sunday released the name of a motorcyclist who died in an officer involved shooting in the city of Inglewood Sept. 16. The victim was identified as Alexis Pulido, 22. A source within Inglewood Police Department reached out to 2UrbanGirls and...
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 Payments
Do you live in Los Angeles, California? Well, the state has important news for you and other locals. The program is now open to help LA locals stay chilled for the rest of the summer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Monica Mirror
Safety Upgrades Coming to Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica
City Council awards contract for implementation of roadway repaving and improvement program. In Santa Monica, the City Council has approved a contract last week that would advance the city’s street improvement and repaving program as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The work will also add needed safety upgrades to several of the more dangerous roadways and intersections with the most traffic. The upgrades would begin in the first quarter of next year and end by the summer of 2023.
smobserved.com
Police Break Up Another Fight at Santa Monica High School Monday Sept. 19. Student hospitalized as a result of injuries.
A fight on Monday September 19th apparently broke out among students at santa monica high school. Police were called, and a couple of fire engines were reportedly also present. After we posted this story, Public Information Officer Lt. Rudy Flores provided us with the following update. "On September 19, 2022...
laloyolan.com
How renters are being affected as California moves back to normalcy post-pandemic
California governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency regarding COVID-19 on March 4, 2020, closely followed by a statement from Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti that same day. A week later, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Following the March 4 announcement, it was decided that...
LAFD Responding to Fire Encounter Aggressive Dogs, Combative Homeowner
Chatsworth, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Fire Department encountered aggressive dogs and a combative homeowner upon arrival at a reported structure fire around 10:57 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, on the 9400 block of Megan Avenue in the Chatsworth neighborhood of Los Angeles. LAFD Battalion Chief Brian Dameron said at...
2urbangirls.com
Metropolitan Water District completes pipeline repairs ahead of schedule
LOS ANGELES – Repairs to a water pipeline connecting the Colorado River to customers in Los Angeles County have been completed two days ahead of schedule, and residents and businesses are allowed to resume limited watering outdoors, it was announced Monday. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California completed...
Multiple Vehicles Destroyed in Auto Shop Fire
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Multiple vehicles were destroyed in an auto shop fire early Monday morning, Sept. 19, in the city of Pomona. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and Pomona Police Department responded to a commercial fire around 3:324 a.m. at an auto repair shop on the 1400 block of West Holt Avenue.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in Lancaster bar and grill
LANCASTER, Calif. – Authorities Monday identified a 30-year-old man who was killed in a shooting that left another person critically wounded in Lancaster. The shooting was reported at 1:42 a.m. Sunday in the 42500 block of 10th Street West. Stephen Bain of Los Angeles was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Latinos now 44.5% of LA County's unhoused population as experts continue to track trend
According to the latest data, homelessness among most racial or ethnic groups dropped, except among Latinos and those who identify as multiracial (Non-Hispanic/Latino.)
Comments / 4